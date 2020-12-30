Whether you swipe on layers of mascara or apply lash extensions, the quest for lengthy eyelashes is no joke. But there might be one part of the equation that you're missing out on: serums that promote growth. All you need to do is snag one of the best lash serums out there to see the difference.

The good news is that many of these serums really work. "Many of the lash serums on the market do give noticeable improvements in lash length and density with continuous use," Dr. Joshua Zeichner, M.D., a New York City-based board-certified dermatologist, tells Bustle. That said, he points out that you won't see results overnight: "You'll need to stick with it for several weeks before you see any changes."

Before you toss your lash extensions, know that there aren't clinical studies that prove over-the-counter serums truly make your lashes grow, says Dr. Hadley King, M.D., board-certified dermatologist. But if you look for certain active ingredients, the serum can make for an optimal environment to promote growth, at the very least. Zeichner recommends those with castor oil, hyaluronic acid, biotin, and peptides in order to reap the most benefits.

"Biotin is a B vitamin thought to promote healthy hair follicle activity," he explains. "Hyaluronic acid is a humectant ingredient that pulls in hydration to plump and strengthen the lashes. Castor oil has emollient properties to hydrate the lashes, and it also contains antioxidants to reduce inflammation and allow the hair follicles to function to the best of their ability. And the peptides used in eyelash serums typically help support growth of healthy lashes." King also points to an ingredient called bimatoprost, which is found in Latisse (the serum she dubs the "gold standard"), but this requires a prescription from your dermatologist to get.

Whichever product you choose, King recommends applying it to completely clean skin at the eyelid margin either once or twice daily as directed with a clean brush. Ready for fuller, healthier lengths? Here are the 15 best lash serums you can buy.

1 The Derm-Recommended Option GrandeLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum Sephora $65 See On Sephora Zeichner's top-recommended product in this category is the GrandeLash Serum. That's because it "contains a blend of soothing botanicals along with amino acids and sugars to help plump and strengthen the lashes."

2 The Meghan Markle Favorite Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Nordstrom $98 See On Nordstrom Want lashes like a duchess? Meghan Markle told Allure back in 2014 that she uses Revitalash in her beauty routine, which has made her lashes "as long as they could ever be." Plus, as Zeichner mentioned, the serum has a peptide complex meant to help aid in lash growth.

3 The Clean Option LashFood Phyto-Medic Eyelash Enhancer Sephora $78 See On Sephora For those who love clean beauty, this serum promotes healthier lashes with better-for-you ingredients. Its formula contains anti-inflammatory lavender water, soy protein (which enhances growth), and a medicinal herb complex that conditions your lash hair.

4 The Drugstore Option Neutrogena Lash Enhancer Serum Target $12.99 See On Target Neutrogena's lash serum uses two of Zeichner's recommended ingredients: biotin and peptides. While it doesn't promise lash growth, it does promote lash conditioning and moisturizing, which may make your lashes look fuller over time.

5 The Strenghtening Option Lash Flash Strengthening Mascara The Lip Bar $14 See On The Lip Bar If your lashes are sparse and you're worried how your mascara or eye makeup may affect them, try The Lip Bar's Lash Flash. This mascara and serum hybrid gives you the makeup you want as it strengthens your lash hairs with castor oil and green tea extract, a potent antioxidant.

6 The Vegan Option vegaLASH Volumizing Serum Vegamour $79.95 See On Vegamour If vegan beauty is important to you, Vegamour is the way to go. This serum's formula is both vegan and cruelty-free, and uses plant-based actives to promote lash health.

7 The CBD Option Milk Kush Growhouse Lash + Brow Serum Sephora $48 See On Sephora Those who swear by the power of CBD will want to pick up Milk's lash and brow serum. The product uses hemp-derived cannabis seed extract to moisturize and condition, and it's paired with a peptide blend to increase the appearance of full lashes.

8 The Bargain Option Enhancing Lash & Brow Serum e.l.f. $8 See On e.l.f. Looking for a product that's suitable for both lashes and brows? e.l.f.'s serum uses antioxidants and amino acids to condition and nourish both in just one tube. The formula brings healthier-looking lashes and brows, which is always a good thing.

9 The Mascara Option BareMinerals Strength & Length Serum-Infused Mascara Sephora $22 See On Sephora Love a good two-in-one product? Meet BareMinerals' mascara. This gives you all the length and volume of a typical black mascara but throws in a peptide-rich lash serum to help promote hair health.

10 The Skin & Hair Serum Option Vichy LiftActiv Serum 10 Eyes and Lashes Dermstore $35 See On Dermstore This double-duty serum from Vichy is good for both the lashes and the skin surrounding the eye area. It uses peptides to nourish the complexion and the lash hair all at once.

11 The Splurge Option Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty Platinum Long Lash Serum Sephora $150 See On Sephora This lash serum by Dr. Lara Devgan is designed to increase hair density as well as length using phyto-peptides that support the follicle and vitamin B5 to nourish strands.

12 The Damage Repair Option Lancôme Cils Booster Lash Revitalizing Serum Sephora $49 See On Sephora Lancôme's claim to fame with its lash serum is that it's meant to help fortifying damaged hair from makeup usage (like false lashes or waterproof mascara). With a four-part amino acid complex, it hydrates and nourishes strands that have seen one too many eyelash curlers.

13 The Minimalist Option B. Well Organic Cold Pressed 100% Castor Oil Briogeo $26 See On Briogeo You could buy a lash serum, or you can just snag plain 'ol castor oil, which is a multitasking (and derm-approved) ingredient that works on both hair and skin. Briogeo's 100% castor oil is designed to be used on lashes and brows, along with the hair on your head and even your skin.

14 The Multitasking Option D'Volumizing Lash and Brow Growth Serum D'Lashes $65 See On D'Lashes This serum by D'Lashes not only benefits your eyelashes — it helps boost your brow hair as well. The formula uses hydrating squalane, vitamin E, and antioxidant CoQ10 to condition each strand for shine and to promote growth.