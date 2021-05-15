If you're ready to trade out the functional silicone band that came with your Apple watch in favor of something more fashionable, the best leather Apple watch bands are an affordable way to customize your timepiece. Full-grain leather is the finest available and will stand the test of time, but if you’re on a budget, top grain leather is also a solid choice. Stainless steel hardware will ensure that all clasps and connectors are rust-resistant. You’ll also want to keep your eye on the size of the band so it fits both your watch model and your wrist.

Since watch bands can be switched out at will, you might want a collection to match your look on a given day. A classic leather Apple watch band is a good place to start or, for a bolder look, try a band that wraps twice around your wrist or even a statement cuff style. Minimalists will appreciate a thin band that doesn’t draw attention to itself. You can even find intricate bands that are laser cut or textured for a more luxe feel.

Apple watches have an oversized face compared to traditional timepieces, measuring from 38 to 44 millimeters. All of the bands below offer options to fit the entire range of Apple watch series, so where measurements matter most is finding a band that will fit your wrist. Wrist size is often taken in centimeters, but a watch band’s length is generally indicated in millimeters. (I don’t make the rules.) For a perfect fit, wrap a tape measure around your wrist and round up to the nearest half-centimeter. Multiply by ten to get your measurement in millimeters.

Now that you know your wrist size and the band style you’re seeking, it’s time to check out the best Apple watch bands on Amazon.

1. A Classic Leather Watch Band That Looks So Chic

In top grain leather, this classic Apple watch band has clean lines and stainless steel hardware tinted to match your chosen colorway. Get one in a neutral shade or splash out into some color: the listing includes everything from pastels to patterns like leopard print, and you'll find them with gold, rose gold, and silver options. They even include a protective case for your watch face. "For such a low price you really can’t go wrong with this band," one shopper pointed out, adding, "It looks and feels well made. My watch looks better on my wrist when compared to the sport band it came with[...]”

Available colors: 45

Fits Wrists: 130 mm — 195 mm

Available sizes: 38/40 and 42/44 (designed to fit iWatch SE & Series 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1)

2. This Budget Alternative To A Luxury Style

From its wraparound leather wristband with subtle contrast stitching to the softly rounded double bar buckle, this leather wrap Apple watch band is a solid take on French luxury. The leather in question is advertised as top layer (likely indicating top grain), and a stainless steel buckle and clasps ensure a solid connection. The brand includes four small upgrade screws along with a slim screwdriver for convenience. "Softened up beautifully in just a few days, and looks way more expensive than it is," a fan praised, adding, “Can’t wait to get it in some more colors.”

Available colors: 5

Fits Wrists: 150 mm — 185 mm

Available sizes: 38/40 and 42/44 (designed to fit iWatch SE & Series 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1)

3. This Full-Grain Leather Cuff For A Bolder Look

One part cuff, two parts watch, all attitude. This thick leather Apple watch band makes an impact with a double-wide cut that functions as a statement accessory in its own right. Despite the chunky look, it won't interfere with your connection. It's made from full-grain crazy horse cow leather with stainless steel closures for quality you can feel. The leather used here is vegetable tanned which uses natural materials to treat the leather (instead of harsh chemicals). "I waited to review it after I'd worn it in for a couple weeks and I'm happy to report that not only did I love it, but I've already purchased another one in Black," a shopper chimed in. "I like the quality stitching, the overall look and the fact that it fits securely...this is rugged, durable and I wouldn't hesitate to buy it again."

Available colors: 4

Fits Wrists: 150 mm —190mm

Available sizes: 38/40 and 42/44 (designed to fit iWatch SE, Sport, & Series 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1)

4. A Leather Band That Looks Like Delicate Lace

Dainty and elegant, this leather Apple watch band features a beautifully intricate lace motif that's eye-catching yet subtle. An added bonus? It's exceptionally breathable as a result. The top grain leather is soft and flexible right out of the box with a brushed stainless steel buckle to fit securely. "I recently got an Apple Watch series 3 and even though I love the silicone band, I wanted cuter options to go with every day outfits," a reviewer wrote. "This leather band is not only super adorable, the quality is outstanding! It’s comfortable, installation was super easy and it fits beautifully." This listing is specifically for the 38/40 millimeter band, but here is the link to the lace watch band in a 42/44 millimeter size — both options are backed by a one-year warranty.

Available colors: 12

Fits Wrists: 140 mm — 198 mm

Available sizes: 38/40 (the 42/44 millimeter size is sold in a separate listing); (both designed to fit iWatch SE & Series 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1)

5. A Thin Leather Watch Band For Minimalists

Many Apple bands trend wide by nature due to the size of the watch face, but this one tapers nicely for a lower-profile look. This thin leather Apple watch band is made from top grain leather with a gold-tinted stainless steel buckle and connector — and includes a free protective case for your watch face. Despite its delicate look, this watch band is no slouch — multiple shoppers reported it was strong enough to take a beating even after months of wear and still looked fairly pristine. "I do some bartending here and there which requires me to constantly be washing both my hands as well as dishes (meaning this product has been submerged in water quite a few times)," one fan prefaced. "Throughout the wear and tear I have put the watch band through, it is still in great quality...I get complimented on it quite often. On top of [its] durability, it is extremely comfortable to wear!"

Available colors: 40

Fits Wrists: 130 mm —195 mm

Available sizes: 38/40 and 42/44 (designed to fit iWatch SE & Series 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1)

6. The Leather Watch Band That’s Actually Sweatproof

If you're super-active, a leather Apple watch band backed by silicone might be a better option that gives you the look and feel of a quality band that can survive almost anything you get into. The silicone backing will protect against sweat and grime. If you're worried it'll make your wrists clammy, don't be: the polymer layer has a series of channels cut into it for airflow. The precise type of leather isn't indicated, however, but you'll still enjoy strong stainless steel hardware that will stand the test of time. "Working outdoors gets everything covered in sweat, including this band," a shopper noted. "But a month in and I'm loving it. The leather exterior is very soft and the rubber interior is very comfy. Both are durable, and a quick rinse in warm water and it's as good as new!

Available colors: 40

Fits Wrists: 164 mm — 212 mm

Available sizes: 38/40 and 42/44 (designed for Series 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, Sport and SE)

7. A High-End Apple Watch Band Handmade From Italian Leather

The craftsmanship on this leather Apple watch band is exquisite. Handmade in some of the finest full-grain leather available with stainless steel hardware (in the tint you prefer, from rose gold to silver to black), this investment band pays dividends with years of wear. It's available in a selection of hides including calf's hair and the crocodile embossed leather (shown here) for a look you'll be hard-pressed to find anywhere else. If you're concerned by the lack of reviews, worry not: Venito is a company based in Boston with roots in Milan so you can rest assured you're getting a quality product.