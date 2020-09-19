Whether you're working out, running errands, or lounging around the house, you probably don't want to have to constantly readjust your pants. Luckily, the best leggings that stay up feature wider waistbands and are made of thick, stretchy fabrics. That said, since online shopping means you can't try them on first, buyer reviews are going to be the most telling as to which ones will be comfortable, breathable, and require minimal modifications.

If leggings are going to slip, they're likely going to do so from the waist, so a higher waistband can be incredibly helpful. This ensures that your pants stay above your hips, so no matter how much walking, running, or bending you do, they won't budge. A wider waistband also usually prevents the leggings from rolling, which may also prevent unwanted movement further down the leg.

The fabric is another important factor. Most best-selling leggings are made from a mix of polyester, nylon, or cotton, with a bit of spandex thrown in for stretch. While the spandex allows for a secure fit (which will minimize falling or rolling), too much stretch might mean that the leggings no longer pass the squat-proof test. In short, look for thick, opaque, stretchy materials, and your leggings should stand up to plenty of activity.

These six leggings have high, thick waistbands and are made of quality fabric. They also come highly recommended by reviewers who are sick of their pants falling down throughout the day.

1. The Overall Best Leggings That Stay Up

These PHISOCKAT leggings have more than 7,000 reviews and over 5,500 of those are perfect five stars. Of course, the high, thick waistband and four-way stretch fabric prevent them from rolling down while you're sitting, standing, or moving — but this pick also features deep side pockets, moisture-wicking material that's breathable, and a wide range of colors. Last but not least, at around $20 a pair, they won't break the bank. These also come in capri lengths.

Material: polyester/spandex

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: "These are the most fantastic yoga pants I have ever owned!! I've tried the very expensive brands, the most popular brands and everything in between. Not anymore!! These fit as expected, wash beautifully, hold me nicely, have fantastic pockets, stay up [through] my whole workout and are the softest ones I've ever owned! All at an unbelievably low price! You can't go wrong!"

2. The Best Value

Many high-quality leggings cost at least $30 for a single pair, but SYRINX gives you three for that price — or you can opt for an even better value when you purchase seven pairs for $44. All these leggings are made from a polyester and spandex blend and have a high-rise silhouette, a wide elastic waistband, and tons of color combinations to choose from. The compromise: There are fewer size options and reviewers say the lighter colors are less opaque.

Material: polyester/spandex

Available sizes: Small-Medium, Large-X-Large, and XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: "I thought to myself, can’t beat 3 pairs for under $25. And I was right! These are my go to for training and I have no issue with these falling. I usually wear a size 12 in pants or Xl and I will say that I think I should have purchased a size large instead, but, since they stay in place and do not roll down, I would say that I’m extremely pleased with this purchase and would recommend."

3. A Cotton & Rayon Legging That's Great For Lounging

While most workout leggings are made with polyester, these HUE Ultra leggings use a combination of cotton and rayon instead. As a result, they're soft, breathable, and comfortable for use as loungewear or for incorporating into your outfits. Thanks to the added spandex and wide waistband, they won't roll or fall down. According to reviewers, they're also easy to care for and durable long-term.

Material: cotton/rayon/spandex

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

One reviewer wrote: "I love these leggings because they are a moderate weight - not too thick and restrictive, but not too thin/see-through. The best thing about them is that they STAY UP ALL DAY - I've even worn them multiple times between washes (on vacations), and they still don't stretch out/sag/fall down. They also have had very minimal fading through many, many washes."

4. A Fan-Favorite Workout Legging

With over 10,000 reviews, 90 Degree By Reflex's leggings are widely considered on Amazon some of the best for working out. That's because the nylon-spandex fabric has a four-way stretch and stays opaque even during squats, while the silhouette is designed to resist chafing. Last but not least, they're breathable and quick-drying and there's a hidden pocket in the waistband where you can keep your phone or keys.

Material: nylon/spandex

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

One reviewer wrote: "This is by far the best exercise legging I have ever worn. I've tried all the expensive high waisted leggings that claim not to roll down, but they always do. [...] Well, I just got back from a Pound class where I was bent over for 45 minutes, and the 90 Degree leggings stayed put the entire time. Hallelujah! Customer for life. Just bought 2 more pairs."

5. The Most Pattern & Design Choices

And finally, if you're looking for a pair that stands out, look no further than these ODODOS high-rise leggings with a wide waistband. They have a hidden pocket, four-way stretch, and flat stitching, but the real selling point is the dozens of varying lengths and eye-catching patterns. Options like chevron, camouflage, artistic lines, and florals ensure that you have fun and unique pants, and you can get each of them in full-length or capris — and with or without pockets.

Material: polyester/spandex

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: "I love these so much I bought almost every pattern. I'm 5"4 - 135 lbs, very curvy and have trouble keeping Capri style workout pants up during workouts. I ordered both size small and size medium. These stay in place, and are the thicker style workout pant that I prefer."