The Best Lingerie For A Boudoir Shoot, According To Professional Photographers

If you have a boudoir photo shoot planned, you’re probably looking for the perfect thing to wear that will help you feel your most beautiful. Whether your vibe is classic and minimal or sexy and statement-making, the best lingerie for a boudoir photo shoot helps you tap into your spicy side, and makes you feel confident in front of the camera. To learn more about what to look for, Bustle reached out to several boudoir photographers who know how to make people feel their best in front of the camera.
Kara Payton has been a professional travel photographer and videographer, plus a luxury boudoir and wedding expert for over 20 years. She also offers personal coaching servicesand has been featured in Green Wedding Shoes, Expertise, The List, Wedding Pioneer, Kansas City Star, KCTV 5, and Voyage KC.
After working for six years as a professional photographer, Mikaela Wendel-McBride founded her boudoir photography brand WMNKND in 2019. She sees boudoir photography as a way for her clients to practice self-love.
How To Shop For Lingerie For A Boudoir Shoot
Stock Up On A Range Of Styles
Since many photographers recommend bringing multiple options to suit multiple settings (and moods), consider picking up more than one piece below to set yourself up well. Ashline recommends choosing “one outfit for each half hour of your shoot, plus 1-2 alternate looks if you’d like the photographer's advice in person.”
A boudoir shoot implies a bit of disrobing, but the amount is entirely up to you; whatever lingerie you choose should help you feel confident and beautiful in your skin. “Go with your gut when choosing outfits for your session,” Ashline shares. “If you love the way you feel in it, you’ll be comfortable in a way that will come through in your images.”
For those ready to bare all, Wendel-McBride says she “definitely recommends doing at least one bra and panty set.” For those who prefer a little extra coverage, consider a lacy robe or ethereal nightgown, pieces that channel a little old Hollywood glamour and offer some extra coverage without feeling stuffy. Payton and Wendel-McBride both love a bodysuit or teddy. “Lace, sheer, strappy, and mixed material bodysuits are often my personal favorite,” Wendel-McBride says, as “the detail is fantastic for close up photos.” But when in doubt, opt for simplicity. “Classic, timeless and minimal will always win when you look back,” Payton says.
That said, you’re certainly not limited to traditional lingerie. Wendel-McBride recommends playing around with “button-downs, jackets, blazers, and cardigans” for “more variety” in your photos.
Pick Embellishments & Colors That’ll Make Your Photos Pop
For another way of getting comfy in front of the camera, many boudoir photographers suggest selecting lingerie that celebrates your favorite features. “Don't seek out something to ‘make a part of your body smaller’ or minimize what you don't love,” Payton says, instead suggesting, “let's focus our wardrobe on things you love.” For example, if you love your bust, choosing a bra with cleavage-enhancing bows or embellishments can be a confidence booster. These special details come with the added bonus of being potential focal points that can bring a photograph to life.
As far as color choice is concerned, Wendel-McBride recommends that you consider the “aesthetic or ‘vibe’” you’re going for in your photos. “Sexy and sultry? Then I would recommend black and red. Bold and adventurous? Try some fun patterns and jewel tones. Playful and flirty? Pastels and blush tones. Bridal? You can’t go wrong with white and something blue.” Most of the pieces here come in a plethora of colors, so you can choose the one that suits your preferred aesthetic and setting.
Play Around With Accessories
Because a boudoir shoot is all about letting loose and having a little fun, you may want to include a prop, like a loopy pearl necklace or a pair of sheer, thigh-high stockings. This can be especially fun if upcoming nuptials are the reason for your session, says Wendel-McBride, who recommends bringing along “heels, veil, jewelry, garter, your wedding day lingerie, and/or anything else that will remind you of your wedding day when you look back on these photos for years to come.”
Prep Your Outfits Before The Shoot
Ashline recommends cleaning and pressing your chosen items, trimming any loose threads or tags that might be visible through the fabric, and making sure they’re “free of stains, pilling, snags, holes and runs.”
Once you’ve made your selections, be sure to take them for a test run before the day of the shoot. “Make sure you try on any lingerie that you are considering for your boudoir session,” suggests Wendel-McBride. “You should feel confident and comfortable in any outfit you plan on wearing.”
Ready for your closeup? Keep scrolling for the best lingerie for a boudoir photo shoot, all vetted as camera-ready by Amazon reviewers who’ve struck a pose in these sexy pieces.