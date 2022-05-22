Lace bodysuits feel slightly more indulgent than their standard opaque counterparts, but never at the expense of comfort — after all, you don’t have to worry about what your hemline is doing. The best lace bodysuits add a little more zhuzh to your ‘fit, so whether you’re heading to brunch or hitting the dance floor, you have the comfort of knowing your top will stay in place. There are so many styles of lace bodysuits out there, so the best one for you all depends on your style and destination.

How To Shop For The Best Lace Bodysuits

Pick Your Bodysuit Style

Lace bodysuits with plunging necklines or trendy cutouts are natural picks for evenings out; for daytime, you might consider an opaque bodysuit with subtler lace details, or with a higher neckline and longer sleeves. If you like your lace in small doses, there are bodysuits that limit the lace to the sleeves or trim, while maximalists may love the excess of a bodysuit adorned with lace all over. Maybe you’re looking for a bodysuit that can take you from the club to the bedroom, in which case you might love an option with sheer lace or lingerie-inspired straps.

Consider Your Bra (Or Lack Thereof)

Since many lace bodysuits are sheer — or else have finicky straps that don’t necessarily accommodate a traditional bra — you might have to get creative with what you wear underneath, if you decide not to go braless. If you want more coverage and support, consider a bandeau bra, either with our without cups. An adhesive bra also offers coverage and definition, but it’ll remain totally invisible underneath your bodysuit. And if you love the bra-free look (and feel) but still want to keep those nipples under wraps, try nipple covers or nipple pasties. All these options allow you to customize your fit and level of coverage, so you’ll feel comfortable and confident in any scenario.

Feeling fancy? Here are some of the best lace bodysuits available on Amazon

1 The Best-Selling Lace Bodysuit With Over 22,000 5-Star Ratings Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit Amazon $15 See On Amazon No wonder this versatile lace bodysuit has over 22,000 perfect Amazon ratings. With a plunging scalloped neckline and made of sheer, peek-a-boo lace, it’s perfect for an evening out; but the flexible poly-spandex fabric and cheeky, scalloped bottom will make for a chic nightie, so you can roll right into bed after your night of fun. The deep V-neckline and adjustable criss-cross straps will look incredible paired with silk trousers and strappy heels for dinner. For a weekend daytime look, throw on a pair of jeans and a leather jacket. Positive review: “Usually body suits can be too short or too long but this one was perfect! Soft lace material- not itchy. Perfect!” Sizes: Small — 4X-Large | Colors: 38 | Material: Polyester, Spandex

2 A Strappy Lace Bodysuit With Big Boudoir Energy Aranmei Eyelash Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you love wearing lingerie as going-out wear, try this sultry lace bodysuit. Those stunning criss-cross straps at the sweetheart neckline — along with mesh cutouts, a sheer mesh back, and a delicate eyelash lace trim — serve some major boudoir energy. A snap-closure crotch at the tanga bottom means you don’t have to get fully undressed to go to the restroom (amazing), and adjustable straps let you customize the fit. The lined cups offer nipple coverage, and the cups are unwired for even more comfort. That delicate satin band along the waist is the subtle icing on one very spicy cake. Positive review: “Sexy af. Bought in multiple colors. This is, quite possibly, my favorite piece of lingerie I’ve ever owned. The straps are super sexy, there was a little support in the tummy so I felt held in place the whole time, the stretch over the bust was just enough, but still provided support without any underwire. The snaps were very convenient too” Sizes: Small — 4X-Large | Colors: 14 | Material: 65% Cotton, 35% Polyester

3 A Plunging Lace Bodysuit With So Many Special Details XAKALAKA Lace Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon A peek-a-boo lace cutout is just one special detail that sets this lace bodysuit apart. Another bodysuit that would be just as beautiful worn as lingerie as it would out on the town, it has a plunging neckline trimmed with scalloped lace, continued at the tanga bottoms, and it’s made of a cotton blend that feels so soft against your skin. A snap closure at the crotch makes for easy on and off (and convenient restroom breaks), while lined cups negate the need for nipple coverage. Finally, the criss-cross back straps are adjustable and cute — fashion meets function at its finest. Positive review: “Stretches nicely. Probably one of the best I’ve purchased. Great quality for a reasonable price. I would love to definitely purchase more in different colors. It’s [...] definitely a confidence boost” Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 65% Cotton and 35% Polyester

4 A Classic Black Lace Bodysuit With Short Sleeves Avidlove Lace Short Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Elegant meets sexy in this black lace bodysuit. This features a full lace bodice and a scalloped, deep-V neckline, and the short sleeves are a departure from your typical spaghetti-strap or long-sleeve bodysuits. The full-coverage, snap-closure bottom is made of opaque modal for more comfort. Pair this with denim shorts for daytime, or a faux-leather mini skirt and stilettos for dinner, as the model shows above; it’s the sort of versatile piece you can effortlessly dress up or down, especially in classic black, but you’ll find a handful of brights in the listing, too (along with long-sleeve versions). Positive review: “[L]et me tell you, this bodysuit is extremely comfortable and [...] I would wear it all day every day if I could! The amount of pure confidence I feel while wearing this is ridiculous and I never thought a piece of clothing/lingerie could do this for me. I was worried that the lace part on this would be scratchy but I can assure you that it is soft and definitely wearable. I would HIGHLY recommend this to anyone and everyone!” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 11 | Material: Cotton Blend

5 This Peek-A-Boo Lace Bodysuit With Panel Details Romwe Floral Lace Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This lace bodysuit features stunning peek-a-boo lace and mesh panels that will celebrate your body, whether you’re headed out for the night or staying in. It features high-cut legs and adjustable straps, and the underwire-style balconette cups bring the heat. The thong bottom has a snap closure, upping the convenience factor. Pair this with a structured denim and heels for cocktails, or stay in and enjoy it all on its own. Positive review: “One of the most comfortable body suits! Very form fitting, fitted as expected! The material doesn't come off as cheap or uncomfortable. Truly love this.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane

6 This Long-Sleeve Bodysuit Adorned With Keyhole Cutouts Love You Sexy Deep V Long Sleeve Lace Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you plan on staying in or going out, this thong bodysuit will have you covered. The deep neckline is accentuated by an on-trend sternum cutout (mirrored by the keyhole back and a cutout above the tailbone), and the long sleeves are made of both opaque and lace fabric for a cool, mixed-media effect. It’s made with 10% spandex to give it ample stretch, though it’s free of buttons, zippers, or a snap crotch, so you’ll need to pull this one down to use the restroom. For going out, add some nipple pasties or an adhesive bra if you want more coverage (the cups are unlined). Positive review: “Absolutely amazing product! Quality is fabulous and honestly it’s one of my favorite lingerie items I own! It has the same quality as some of my luxury items!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex

7 This Bodysuit That’s Perfect For Day-To-Night Wear Floerns Deep V Long Sleeve Lace Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you prefer bodysuits with a little more coverage, this is the one for you. This lace bodysuit features full-coverage bottoms and long, sheer lace sleeves, while the opaque bodice is overlaid with coordinating lace. A perfect day-to-night piece, this can be paired with denim for a more casual look, or a slinky mini skirt for a chic cocktail ensemble. Take advantage of that deep-V-neck and add an on-trend pearl necklace, or a thick, linked chain. Positive review: “I’d say it’s true to size. I love that it has buttons on the bottom for easy bathroom access. Most don’t so that was nice to have! Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: Synthetic

8 This Supportive Lace Bodysuit With A Built-In Bra Bali Lace Body Shaper Amazon $53 See On Amazon Support is the name of the game with this lace bodysuit from trusted lingerie brand Bali. Made from stretchy nylon and spandex with a sheer lace overlay that more than one reviewer has described as “so comfortable,” it has support panels at the tummy, waist, and rear, and features a deep V-neckline with underwire cups and a supportive U-shaped back; it even comes in individual cup sizes so you can be sure the fit of the built-in bra is perfect. It has a thong bottom with a hook-and-eye gusset closure for a seamless silhouette and easy on-and-off. Top off all that support and convenience with a gorgeous satiny finish, and you’ve got a piece you’ll keep in your rotation for years to come. Positive review: “This body shaper is a great buy. It fits well and holds me in. I have struggled in the past with shapers that are too small or too bulky or don’t support “the girls”; this does everything it’s supposed to and I feel sexier wearing it. Just buy it already!” Sizes: 34B — 40DD | Colors: 2 | Material: 69% Nylon, 31% Spandex

9 A Show-Stopping Long-Sleeve Mesh & Lace Bodysuit RARITYUS Lace Bodysuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon It’s difficult to imagine an evening outfit that wouldn’t be improved by the addition of this lace bodysuit. The stunning long sleeves, crafted of dotted mesh, contrasts with the plunging mesh bodice accented with opaque lace panels. It’s just as show-stopping from behind, thanks to a deep U back. Whether you wear it with dark-wash denim, a mini skirt, or chic wide-leg trousers, the zipper closure and stretchy material will keep you comfy, while opaque bikini bottoms will keep you feeling secure. Positive review: “Perfect bodysuit! I wore this to a bridal shower and it was perfect! No bra needed, material was comfortable and stretchy. I have a long torso and had no issues with the fit. I got so many compliments!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Styles: 3 | Material: Polyester Blend

10 A Lace-Trimmed Romper You Can Also Wear As A Bodysuit Floerns Lace V Neck Backless Romper Amazon $20 See On Amazon This romper has the cutest tapered, lace-trimmed legs, it’s almost a shame to think about covering them up to go out — so you don’t have to! The open back and lace-embellished neckline can work for both day and night — pair it with slide-on sneakers and a denim jacket for the former, heels and jewelry for the latter — while adjustable straps and a soft, poly-spandex fabric keep you comfy. Want more coverage? Treat this as a bodysuit and throw on a flowy skirt or some wide-leg pants over the top. You can also wear it as a nightie — the light, airy material will feel so comfy on warm nights in bed. Positive review: “I love this romper, its soo [comfy]. Fits true to size, I would buy again.” Sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus | Colors: 1 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

11 This Pretty Lace Bodysuit That Comes In Short- & Long-Sleeve Versions SEBOWEL Mesh Bodysuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not into allover lace? Consider this stylish black bodysuit, which features floral lace detailing along the short sleeves, sweetheart neckline, and back, contrasted with an unadorned opaque bodice. The snap closure at the back of the neck makes for easy on and off, while a stretchy fabric (a blend of nylon and spandex) and full-coverage bottom will keep you comfy. This same style is sold in a long-sleeve version, too. Positive review: “This product was everything and more! The material was soft and it hugged my body.. I would definitely recommend this top for any special occasion. I got so many compliments!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Styles: 31 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex