Shopping for lingerie, whether it's for yourself or someone special, can be tricky. Everyone has their own style and it’s really all about how a set makes you feel. Whether you opt for a slinky nightgown, risqué teddy, or sweet cami and shorts, the best lingerie sets turn your confidence up a notch.

Here are a few things to consider when you shop:

Bodysuit: A bra and underwear in one, this form-fitting option can be worn alone or with other accessories. Sometimes called a “teddy,” it may feature lace, a deep V-neck, or straps or cut-outs for additional sexy details. Depending on the sheerness of the bodysuit, it can even be worn with jeans or layered under your favorite tank so it's actually pretty damn versatile.

I’ve included picks in a variety of sizes, styles, and prices that all look stunning. Read on to find your perfect set (or even a few!).

1. A Sheer Babydoll Set With A Cult Following

This sheer babydoll lingerie set has a flowy, asymmetrical shape that has earned it a cult following. It has more than 17,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. It’s a traditional chemise style with fitted bra-like cups and a sheer billowing dress, plus a matching G-string. The straps are adjustable, a feature many reviewers raved about. It has a dainty bow in the front where the empire waist begins. The slit fabric shows a bit more skin and the floral lace cups are a beautiful detail. It’s made of polyester and acrylic and is available in 27 beautiful colors, from jewel tones to pastels. To keep this little number looking its best, you should hand wash it, or machine wash it in a lingerie bag.

Helpful Review: “I loved this Babydoll. The fabric is very soft and comfortable. Very light and flowy. Comfortable enough to sleep in and wear around the house. The straps are adjustable and offer just a little support. [...] The fit was good. At first look, the panties seemed really small. I tried them on and they did fit comfortably. They have a soft stretch to them. I ordered the pink and it was very pretty. Would definitely order another color.”

Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large

2. A High-Waisted Velvet Set With A Stunning Strappy Back

This crushed velvet lingerie set is begging to be touched. The luxurious fabric, a nylon-elastane blend, is soft and stretchy. The matching bralette and high-waist panties come in five shades of elegant jewel tones. Turn around for a little surprise and show off the thong backside with a bold criss-cross design. The bralette has a subtle criss-cross design on the front, too. This is a great option for wearing under a LBD all night long before the big reveal. The whole set stretches with you and hugs your body for ultimate comfort and style. You’ll want to hand wash this one in cold water and line dry.

Helpful Review: "The bra is double layered and extremely comfortable, the bands don’t dig in and straps are adjustable! Amazing quality for the price point and forsure formfitting! Panties are wonderful & look amazing!"

Available Sizes: Large — 4X-Large

3. A "Must Buy" Lace Bodysuit With 11,000 Reviews

All over lace and a deep V-neckline make this brightly colored bodysuit a fan favorite. It’s made of delicate, yet stretchy lace with a scalloped hem. This is a one-piece look that you could wear on its own, with lingerie accessories like knee-high stockings, or you could wear it under your favorite high-waisted jeans and cardigan. It comes with adjustable shoulder and back straps. One reviewer mentioned that it does not have a snap closure, like many bodysuits, and instead goes on and off by stepping into it. It has more than 10,000 reviews, the vast majority five stars. There are several noteworthy details: it cinches at that waist with a thin belt and has a halter-style top that goes over your head and can be adjusted at your neck. It has a thong style in the back that is lined with lace. The manufacturer doesn’t cite how you should care for it, but several reviewers said they hand washed it.

Helpful Review: "This lingerie is the best bodysuit I’ve ever owned. It’s adjustable in the back for the straps and it accentuates every party of my body. [...] Love it! I need one of every color now!

Available Sizes: Small — XXX-Large

4. And This Gorgeous Plus-Size Teddy With A Plunging Neckline

This plus-size bodysuit has a plunging neckline and sheer lace to amp up the sexy. Available in just one chic color (black), you'll love the details on this one-piece number. It’s made of polyester satin and features delicate floral lace all over, including the open back thong. It has a belted waist and a high-cut leg that leads to a lacy G-string. The hems have scalloped lace that looks expensive but comes at an affordable price. Reviewers give it 4.5 stars. To keep this lingerie in its best condition, the manufacturer suggests washing by hand with cold water and hanging to dry. Keep this sleek bodysuit a secret under your favorite dress or wear it at home to add a little spice to your life.

Helpful Review: “First piece of lingerie that has fit me perfectly! Will definitely be purchasing more items. Everything is where it should be and this piece is so comfortable."

Available Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

4. The Best-Selling Satin Pajama Set That Comes In 32 Colors

This camisole and shorts set is a luxurious alternative to more revealing lingerie. The polyester satin set feels cool on your skin and leaves a lot to the imagination but still shows off your legs and collarbone. The spaghetti-strap camisole is adjustable and the shorts have a comfy elastic waistband. The sides of the shorts have a small tie detail that shows off a little more leg. It has more than 13,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, plus it’s available in dozens of gorgeous colors. This is the kind of lingerie set that you want to keep on all day on a rainy Sunday. Between wears, be careful to wash it on cool and hang dry.

Helpful Review: “Sexy, Sexy,Sexy!!!!! [...] Omg the best pjs I have ever owned. They are so comfy, they perfectly fit and they make me feel Sexy As Hell!! I ordered in a size medium. I’m 5ft 7.5 inches and I weigh 157 lbs and I’m usually in between a size small or a medium. They fit perfectly. They are cheeky just to let u know. Just buy a satin robe like I did when you want to cover up a little bit. Stop scrolling ladies and buy them all. You won’t regret it!”

Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5. A Lace Corset Lingerie Set In Inclusive Sizes

This embroidered corset laces up in the back for a completely custom fit. For extra support, it has a hook-and-eye closure in the front so you can easily take it on and off. The details of this corset feel vintage-inspired with a ruffled trim and all-over lace. The ribbing along the sides and the sweetheart neckline create a classic silhouette — all for an unbeatable price. Choose from three available colors and a wide selection of sizes. This corset comes with a matching G-string. Keep this corset looking brand new by hand washing it under soapy bubbles and laying flat to dry.

Helpful Review: “At first I couldn’t for the life of me close it, but then it literally snapped itself into place and my jaw dropped. Oh my gosh, it is comfortable, super sexy [...] the before and after of this corset is...WOW! I am definitely getting the other colors. I will wear these around the house just for myself! [...] The quality is amazing and you can’t beat the price. GET IT ALREADY! :)”

Available Sizes: Small — 6X-Large

6. An Iconic Bralette and Panty Set

If you're looking for a comfortable and cute option — this iconic bralette and panty set can't be beat. The pullover bra top and bikini underwear offer support and coverage in a sporty and trendy way. They’re made of cotton, modal, and elastane so they’re super soft and stretchy. Pull on the unpadded bra for a relaxing, yet supportive fit for working out, lounging at home, or surprising your partner. It’s available in three other colors including a checkered pattern. The thick elastic bands around the top of the panties and bottom of the bra have that Calvin Klein branding that’s classic and unmistakable. Reviewers give it a 4.7-star review. You can machine wash these without extra care.

Helpful Review: “I love Calvin underwear - it’s kind of thin so it breathes nicely and lies flat under clothing, but it’s also incredibly comfortable. This set was no different! The band underneath the bralette isn’t too restrictive, so it stays in place but doesn’t try to creep up or crush your ribs.”

Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7. A Floral Bodysuit Set With Thigh-High Stockings

If you’re looking for a strappy lingerie set that comes with all of the necessary accessories, this is for you. The affordable bodysuit comes with garters and thigh high stockings for a head-to-toe complete look. The fitted bodysuit has all-over lace and an open mid-section that features a criss-cross design. The floral lace covers the bra cups and while it’s styled like a one-piece outfit, it is actually two separate pieces: a G-string and an upper bodysuit. The bodysuit has garter belts that snap onto the included fishnet, thigh-high stockings. The hem of the stockings features lace to pull the whole look together. You can toss it into the washing machine as long as you use a delicate bag.

Helpful Review: “Getting a lingerie like this one was definitely something that was a step out of my comfort zone, however, I am extremely glad I made that choice. This lingerie made me feel incredibly bold, sexy, and confident about my body. The lace material is very soft and stretchy thus allowing it to conform effortless to my body with no itching at all. The lace is also very detailed, so although a lot of skin was being shown, parts of my body was still concealed in a way where I felt comfortable. There was a lot of parts to this lingerie piece but they were easily put together with little to no difficulties nor tangling. [...] The fishnet stockings are definitely very pretty and a nice touch to the entire outfit.”

Available Sizes: Small — 4X-Large

8. A Versatile 4-Piece Lingerie Set For Mixing & Matching

This four-piece lingerie set comes with a lace bralette and matching cheeky panties, satin shorts, and an elegant robe. It’s made of polyester and spandex that's so soft and silky — you’ll never want to take it off. Wear all the pieces together for a show-stopping look or break them up and wear them separately. The panties and bralette keep you feeling sexy under any everyday look. Add the shorts for a cute look to wear around the house. The robe has a black lace hem that matches the underwear and bra. It’s available in more than 20 colors, from minimalist all black to a lovely midnight navy pick. There are no available washing care instructions, but one reviewer reported that she washed it on cool in a delicate bag.

Helpful Review: “Happy with purchase! The softness, the comfort, & fits perfect.! Makes a girl feel fabulous walking around the house in this! [...] For the price, and to come in with 4 pieces? Yass! Will definitely get other colors!!”

Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

9. A Splurge-Worthy 100% Silk Nightgown

This 100% silk nightgown is a bit on the pricier side, but is high-quality and just feels so good on your skin. It’s short and breezy, and it has spaghetti straps that are adjustable. It's made of pure grade 6A mulberry silk that's hypoallergenic. While dry cleaning or hand washing is recommended, you can use the washing machine to wash it on delicate with a gentle detergent, using the included mesh bag. It comes in seven other solid colors, all with a silky sheen that exudes elegance.

Helpful Review: “A silk nightgown is a must for a great night's sleep; so much more comfortable than polyester. I was pleased to find this wonderful silk gown which is well made and is the right size too. It's almost impossible to find a silk night gown in a department store so I was happy to find this gown on Amazon.”

Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10. A Gorgeous Babydoll Robe With Matching Thong

This best-selling see-through lace robe has more than 13,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star review. Wear this robe while getting ready in the morning or over nothing for evenings with your partner. It has butterfly sleeves and a mini length. The robe has a matching G-string and satin belt that completes this effortlessly sexy assemble. It’s made of cotton and polyester and features eyelash lace on the hems of the robe. Choose from 15 available colors including green, white, and yellow. (Some reviewers did note that there are no belt loops.) No care instructions were provided but to be on the safe side, you may want to hand wash.

Helpful Review: “If I could give this robe 12 stars I would. I bought it in white, but going to buy the Black as well. It is SOOOOOOOO sexy. The definition of sexy. Like, sexy looks at this robe in envy. I love the added touch of the gentle lace fringe around the edges!! It rounds out the overall look of this robe and gives such a luxurious appearance. I had the collar portion a bit higher on my neck to create a longer line to my cleavage. Just yes. SO MUCH YES! And, matching panties included!! Other brands just give you a cheap, scratchy robe, but not this company! I just love everything about this robe and this company!”

Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large

11. A Statement Set With A Perfect Fit

If you’re looking for something dramatic and theatrical, this long lingerie dress and matching set is for you. It comes with four pieces: a lace bra and corset that wraps around your chest and midsection, a G-string, an adjustable choker necklace, and a long sheer skirt. The cups of the bra are padded and the low-cut design has a strappy detail. It has a nearly perfect 4.8-star rating for being both comfortable and beautiful. The material is soft, stretchy, and silky. The straps are all adjustable and the sizing is by cups to fit like a bra so you can ensure it will actually fit. The long skirt is sheer and has a raw hem so you can trim it if it’s too long. There are no care instructions, so it’s probably best to hand wash it to preserve the intricate details.

Helpful Review: “Buy immediately, don’t even think twice. I don’t know who decided to make this piece of art [...] but I thank them. It’s really that amazing. 1. It’s super soft. 2. The fabric is stretchy, which I was not expecting. So don’t worry if you feel like it’s gonna be too tight. 3. It’s freaking beautiful!!”