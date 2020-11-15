Without a doubt, the very best sweaters for winter are cozy and soft — and perhaps a little more special if you're looking for one to wear around the holidays. From iconic Fair Isle patterns to luxe cashmere, winter sweaters can elevate your look and your mood.

If you're shopping with ultimate comfort in mind, a chunky oversized sweater over a pair of fleece-lined leggings will see you through snow days and WFH alike. When it’s too cold for a classic tee, choose from everything from a thick cable knit to the impossibly soft teddy fabric or a funnel neck tunic — they’re your new casual basics. If you’re after a sweater with major seasonal vibes, consider a plaid (a windowpane plaid adds pattern without going overboard). If you like the effortless style of a patterned sweater but want something a bit more versatile, a leopard print or colorblock sweater both make stylish alternatives. Lastly, an on-trend wrap or cardigan sweater are both nice enough to wear for dinners and holiday parties, but you might find yourself wearing them just because.

Most budget-friendly sweaters come in blends of acrylic or cotton, and viscose shows up in silky knits as well. You can find good-quality sweaters in cotton and merino wool — and there’s always cashmere when you’re ready to do it up right. From the cult favorites to the luxe finds, these are 10 of the best winter sweaters around.

1 The Chunky Sweater You’ll Want In Every Style ZKESS Casual Chunky Pullover Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon This oversized knit sweater comes in several different combinations of chunky cable knit and shaker stitch, with soft oversized turtlenecks as well as mock necks. What do they share in common? A generously oversized cut that you’ll love sinking into on a cold day. The 100% acrylic can be machine washed in a laundry bag, just let it dry flat. "It is exactly as shown - a bit oversized, which is the style, but not completely without shape. It looks great tucked into jeans or with leggings. The neck lays nice and the fabric is warm and soft," one shopper raved, calling this sweater a ten out of ten. Not into turtlenecks? This highly-reviewed roomy crewneck cashmere-blend sweater has you covered. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

2 This Trendy Wrap Sweater For The Perfect Date-Night Outfit ZESICA Wrap Batwing Belted Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon This cute, belted sweater dresses up so easily. Made from a machine-washable blend of silky viscose, soft rayon, and durable polyester, the rib knit is cut with on-trend bishop sleeves and a belted peplum waist, with an open back that's tacked in place so it won't slide off your shoulders. "I never write reviews on Amazon, but this must be the cutest sweater ever! I must let everyone know how soft this sweater is. The material is very thick and the quality is better than expected. I may get this in multiple colors," one shopper enthused. For a more relaxed look, also consider this wrap-front sweater. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

3 A Fair Isle Sweater You Can Wear All Season LookbookStore Holiday Pullover Amazon $32 See On Amazon Although marketed as a holiday top, the Fair Isle knit is the timeless and fun winter pattern sweater to wear all season long. You can get it in muted geometric patterns but if you want to lean into the season hard, you can also score it in snowflakes and reindeer. The "warm without being stifling" acrylic/nylon blend should be soft and durable, too. "I wore this so many times," a reviewer reported back. "Very cute with skinny jeans, it lays well as an oversized sweater without too much bulk — but it is warm enough to not have to wear anything under it. I was also impressed with how well it washes." Although this sweater is machine washable and prefers air drying, the shopper remarked it held up amazingly well in the dryer. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small – XL

4 A Windowpane Plaid Turtleneck That’s So Versatile KIRUNDO Checked Pullover Amazon $34 See On Amazon For something subtler than Fair Isle that still brings a pop of pattern, a minimalist windowpane plaid looks great with everything year-round, from hiking boots and jeans to a pencil skirt and stilettos. This plaid sweater has a light fleecy feel in a felted blend of viscose with nylon and polyester, although it needs to be hand-washed to look its best. Amazon shoppers reported this pick was soft, comfy, and super cute with overall decent quality. "This sweater is softer and more comfortable than expected, and it's not a heavy, thick sweater that you end up burning up in," one reviewer pointed out. "Overall, I like this sweater a lot and will get a ton of wear out of it this winter." Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

5 A Fabulous Leopard Print Plus-Size Sweater Agnes Orinda Plus Size Leopard Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon Leopard print is a year-round neutral, and this patterned sweater is one to reach for when you want to appear dressed up without trying too hard. In a machine-washable blend of acrylic and cotton, it's warm yet lightweight and promises to layer well under jackets. "Gorgeous, thick, true to size. I have a hard time finding sweaters that are long enough for my arms but this...was perfect absolutely stunning," one fan remarked. Get it in the sophisticated camel shown here, but the bubblegum pink version looks like a lot of fun and it also comes in a toasty brick shade that's actually quite wearable. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 1X – 4X

6 A Chic Funnel Neck Sweater With A Perfect Fit Goodthreads Mid-Gauge Funnel Neck Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This soft winter sweater has a brushed finish that helps take the bite out of cold days. With a rolled funnel neck and slim tunic-length cut — plus extra-long sleeves for a snug feel — it's casual comfort defined. Woven from a synthetic blend with a touch of wool and spandex, this easygoing piece looks hefty but feels light as air. "Great for layering. The weight of this sweater is nice because it is good on its own, and fits well under a vest, or a second layer sweater. Soft and comfortable with a perfect fit," one fan praised. Hand washing is recommended, but several shoppers had good results on a gentle cycle that finished with an air dry. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

7 This Colorblock Sweater In 100% Cotton For Effortless Style Cable Stitch Contrast-Sleeve Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon This simple sweater is anything but basic with a tricolor weave on the arms that’s visually interesting without going overboard. You’ll reach for this when you need effortless style — pair it with any of your basics and you’re ready to go. In 100% cotton, it's fully machine-washable, though the fine kit should be air dried flat. Don't be fooled, though — there's plenty of weight to keep you warm. "I was very surprised at the heft of this sweater," a reviewer commented. "This is a great quality sweater that looks good, will keep me warm in winter months and defines the word 'cozy." Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

8 This Textured Cardigan That Dresses Up Or Down Easily Chicwish Soft Heart Shape Cardigan Amazon $70 See On Amazon An embellished cardigan like this one from Chicwish is just what you need in your closet for snow days. It pairs perfectly with a dressier tank and trousers for when you need a more polished look, but it also looks (and feels) beyond cozy when paired with your favorite tee and broken-in jeans. One reviewer raved, "I get so many compliments on this sweater! I love it, it’s simple, it’s warm and adds a fun element to every outfit. The pom poms make it unique and trendy." Just make sure to hand wash or dry clean this acrylic-wool blend to keep it looking chic. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: XX-Small/Small — XX-Large/3X-Large