Cozy long-sleeve T-shirts that can be dressed up or down are a must-have in any wardrobe. The best long sleeve T-shirts are versatile, affordable, and comfortable enough to wear all day long. While the sheer number of options might seem overwhelming at first, you can actually find some great options on Amazon.

When shopping for the perfect tee, it's a good idea to know which fabrics you prefer. Cotton is a great option for long sleeve T-shirts because it's a natural material that tends to be breathable and soft. However, synthetic materials like polyester and spandex are also popular choices (especially for working out) because they're generally cheaper and more stain-resistant than cotton or cotton blends, not to mention better at wicking sweat.

Whether you're using your shirt for working out, day wear, or lounging, it's always convenient to choose machine-washable materials. If you pick a cotton shirt, you'll also want to check to see if it's pre-shrunk before choosing a size, since that can impact the fit over time.

Deciding on what neckline and length you're looking for can also help narrow down the options. While nothing beats a good basic T-shirt that's easy to style, it can be nice to spice things up with fun details like open backs and graphic prints.

Ready to find your perfect, cozy top? Here are 12 of the best.

1. This Cotton T-Shirt With Over 10,000 Fans On Amazon

This simple T-shirt from Hanes can be paired with any outfit, from jeans to joggers. It's made from 100% pre-shrunk cotton and is machine-washable for easy care. The collar has a tag-free design, which means no itching or discomfort, and this shirt is available in a variety of classic colors. With over 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it's a real fan favorite.

One fan raved: “I wear a lot of black and with the upcoming cold weather, needed to stock up on long sleeved black shirts. These Hanes tees are perfect for my needs. The sleeves and torso are both the perfect length. The cotton fabric is thick, warm, soft and comfortable. It washes perfectly. No shrinking and no color bleed onto other clothes at all. No fading so far, and I have had these for a few months now. Because they are Hanes, they are very high quality and the price was great.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7, including white, Hanes navy, and sizzling pink

2. A Comfy Crop Top That Comes In So Many Colors

This trendy, cropped T-shirt looks great with high-waisted bottoms and comes in a ton of on-trend colors. It's designed to hit below the bra line and above the belly button for a loose, cropped fit, and it has thumbholes that amp up the cozy factor. This elevated basic is super easy to style, and reviewers love the warm, soft fabric (though the material isn’t specified).

One fan raved: “I absolutely love this top. Comfortable enough to wear for a night out or at the gym. The material is so soft, I am very happy with my purchase!.”

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20, including light blue, white, and mustard

3. A Quick-Drying Workout Top With A Chic V-Neck

A quick-drying workout tee is a year-round staple. This one has a V-neck design that makes it easy to style with workout clothes for a gym session, but you can also dress it up to wear out to dinner afterwards. It’s made from 100% polyester fabric with a UPF 50+ rating, so it’s great for outdoor activities on sunny days, too. This tee can be tossed in the washing machine without worry.

One fan raved: “I love everything about this shirt! I burn easily and needed something with some sun protection to wear to the beach. This worked great and was an excellent price.”

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 5, including pop art pink and black

4. This 2-Pack Of Slouchy, Drop-Shoulder Tees

This basic long-sleeve shirt has a slouchy drop-shoulder and a men's fit, making it a versatile closet staple you can style in so many ways. It’s made from thick, warm fabric, has double-stitched hems for durability, and is machine-washable for easy care. It comes in dozens of colors, and you can choose between packs that include two shirts of the same color, or two contrasting colors to add diversity to your wardrobe at a cost of only $6 per shirt. Although most colors are 100% cotton, some shades are a cotton blend.

One fan raved: “I wear a lot of black and with the upcoming cold weather, needed to stock up on long sleeved black shirts. These Hanes tees are perfect for my needs. The sleeves and torso are both the perfect length. The cotton fabric is thick, warm, soft and comfortable. It washes perfectly. No shrinking and no color bleed onto other clothes at all. No fading so far, and I have had these for a few months now. Because they are Hanes, they are very high quality and the price was great.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large (men's sizing)

Available colors: 61, including white, safety orange, and red

5. A Rugged Pocket Tee That's Made To Last

This long sleeve shirt from classic workwear brand Carhartt is made from 100% cotton and designed to be durable and dependable. It has a simple breast pocket with the Carhartt logo, along with ribbing on the cuff and crewneck. The collar is tag-free for added comfort, and the shirt is machine-washable. Available in 28 colors, this shirt is also available in a men's version that essentially just offers a slouchier fit.

One fan raved: “I absolutely love these shirts! I have one in every color. [They] fit me perfectly I’m 5’5” and about 180lbs so I bought the size large and it fits perfect. I like that they are not a tight fit. The fabric is thick and soft after a couple of washings theses shirts will last a long time [...]”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: Black, deep wine, heather gray, navy and olivine heather

6. This Workout Top With An Open Back

This open-backed long-sleeve top will keep you cool during sweaty workouts while showing off your favorite strappy sports bra. It's made from a super soft rayon-spandex blend that has just the right amount of stretch, and this top features a twisted hem in the back. This tee is cute enough to wear out to lunch post-workout, and comfy enough to lounge in all day long. It comes in 16 on-trend colors and is machine-washable, though the brand recommends hanging it to dry.

One fan raved: “I. Love. This. Top! The open back design is so cute and simple but is perfect for those days when I am wearing my cuter sports bras or lacy bralettes. The shirt is so soft and comfortable, easy to wash, and flowy/not staticky. I would say it is pretty true to size, too. It is not form fitting but nicely fitted, with enough wiggle room to do whatever activities you have planned."

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16, including ginger yellow, wine, and gray green

7. This 3-Pack Of Popular Compression T-Shirts

If you like to exercise outside when it's cold, or if your gym has the air conditioner on a bit too high, this three-pack of moisture-wicking T-shirts is a great way to keep warm while you work out. Reviewers noted that these tops are amazing for layering under regular clothes in colder weather, and many raved about the super soft fabric. Made from a polyester-rayon blend, these long sleeve tees are breathable and have a compression design, so they fit snugly against your skin. Over 3,000 shoppers gave them a perfect five-star rating on Amazon.

One fan raved: “Soft, warm, comfortable and performs well during exercise. I’m a runner, I sweat a lot, and I live in the NE USA so I need quality long sleeve shirts for exercise but I’d be tempted to wear these all the time [...] The fabric is butter-soft and I really like the way it looks."

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17 combinations, including grey, blue, and pink

8. This Soft Tie-Dye Tunic You’ll Never Want To Take Off

This tie-dye tunic-length tee is perfect for warmer weather thanks to the lightweight rayon and spandex fabric blend. It features a subtle V-neck and a curved hem for a longer cut, making it a perfect choice to style with leggings or skinny jeans. If you don’t love the tie-dye look, this top also comes in paisleys and solids, and it can be machine-washed.

One fan raved: “This is a light laying tunic that goes well with a casual look. I wore mine with a sleeveless vest and jeans. The top is made of stretchy material, so I hung it to dry after washing in a cold water setting and it has retained its shape very well. I did order this in a size larger than I usually wear and it fits perfectly!! The quality is super nice and I highly recommend it.”

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 13, including black, tie dye wine, and paisley black

9. A T-Shirt Dress With Three-Quarter Length Sleeves

Perfect for wearing to work or on days out, this comfortable T-shirt dress is the perfect mix of soft and stylish. The longer length, subtle boatneck, and three-quarter length sleeves make this a perfect choice for lounging in style. This dress is made from a stretchy viscose-elastane blend and is machine-washable for easy care.

One fan raved: “Amazing little dress! I got a small and it fits great! It flows, doesn’t cling, and is perfect for work or outings. [...] Awesome find!”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9, including jade, navy, and thin stripe black

10. A Classic V-Neck Tee Made From 100% Cotton

Made from 100% pre-washed jersey cotton, this classic V-neck tee is casual and comfortable. The shirt features side slits at the waist for added style and freedom of movement, and it's machine-washable for convenience. It's available in several colors and patterns, and fans love its looser, slouchy fit.

One fan raved: “This is quite simply the PERFECT TEE SHIRT! Just the right 100% cotton. Soft and stretchy at the same time. I bought 4 (2 crewneck & 2 v-neck) short sleeve and long sleeve. Not too thick and not transparent. I will be buying many more so that I always have a supply of clean white tees!”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15, including Bordeaux, soft pink, and white open stripe

11. A Striped T-Shirt That’s Super Stylish

This cotton-blend T-shirt has a loose fit and a longer cut, which makes it perfect for pairing with leggings, although it looks good with jeans too. The shirt features a stylish color block and striped pattern, and it can be machine-washed for easy care (though it should be hung to dry). It features an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon with thousands of reviews, and fans can't get over how comfortable it is.

One fan raved: “As I write this review, I am wearing this beautiful, soft top with skinny jeans. The color is lovely and the shirt fit my size perfectly. I ordered a medium for 5'6" 120 frame. It is so comfortable to wear. Nice enough for work and play! I really love this top!”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: Black, blue, brown, gray, and red

12. A Scoop-Neck Pocket Tee That Comes In Vibrant Colors

This tunic-length pocket tee has a casual scoop neck and a longer curved hem that’s easy to style with a wide variety of outfits. It’s made with a stretchy rayon fabric that can be machine-washed, and Amazon reviewers love how soft and comfortable it is. It comes in both solid and printed options, and it has a pocket detail on the front.

One fan raved: “I've been buying the short sleeve of this forever. Love that they have the long sleeve version. Great with leggings when you want something easy and versatile. My favorite to throw on with a baseball cap and run errands in.”