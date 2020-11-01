T-shirts are one of the few comfort-first pieces in my wardrobe. I retreat to the ease of throwing one on when I’m at home or if I snooze my alarm too many times. But the idea that T-shirts are nothing more than casual wear is disappearing as these foundational pieces in our wardrobe are used for everything from Zoom attire, to layering, to working out. The best basic T-shirts are comfortable, affordable, and stand the test of time. But since there's nothing basic about finding the right one, I’ve put together a list to get you started.

Finding a great basic T-shirt comes down to a few things: shape, style, and material. If you’re looking for a tighter-fitting option, opt for a traditional cut, which tends to be slimmer through the torso and has shorter sleeves. Many T-shirts are made of cotton or at least blended with cotton — which makes them breathable and soft, but should also be handled with care in the wash to avoid shrinking. Choosing a pre-shrunk cotton shirt or one made from moisture-wicking polyester and rayon can also last longer, wash after wash.

I’ve included basic options that are one solid color, along with a variety of patterns and style details like lace or fun graphics. Pair these versatile tees with your favorite jeans or knot one over a flowy dress for a casual look. Long-sleeve T-shirt options are perfect for cooler weather, while short-sleeve tees can be layered under a cozy cardigan. I’ve included a little something for everyone.

1. The Classic White Tee With A Cult Following

With more than 16,000 reviews on Amazon, this affordable white T-shirt is a crowd favorite. It has a more narrow fit and is made from 100% ring-spun cotton, which makes it soft and comfortable, plus it's pre-shrunk, so you don’t have to worry about it shrinking in the laundry. Reviewers report it has a slight stretch and even though it’s a thicker material, it’s still breathable enough to wear in warm weather. It has a classic, ribbed crew neck and comes in more than 20 colors.

Helpful Review: “I’ve tried white t-shirts at every price point, from Vince to Madewell to Alexander Wang to Forever 21. (What can I say, I’m obsessive about white t-shirts...). This one is my all-time favorite for fit and quality— which is insane considering how good the price is!”

Available Sizes: S — 3X

2. A Breezy Tunic-Length Tee In Extended Sizes

If you’re looking for a T-shirt with a longer length, this tunic-style T-shirt is for you. It is perfect for pairing with leggings, and as one reviewer noted, "The fabric is soft and flowy." It’s made of a rayon and spandex blend, which makes it breezy and stretchy. Featuring a classic scoop neck and an A-line shape that swings below the hip, it's one tee you'll reach for again and again. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns including tie-dye, floral, and solid colors.

Helpful Review: "I like this shirt. It is loose-fitting (which I was looking for) and I like the way the material flows. The color was as expected, which isn't always true. It is a thin material and it can show lines of what you're wearing under it, but I found a quick shake usually took care of that. I bought for casual, around the house wear so it suits me."

Available Sizes: L — 6X

3. The Perfect Slouchy V-Neck That Comes in 45 Colors

This slouchy V-neck T-shirt, in a rayon-polyester blend, is the perfect casual staple. It is slightly oversized for a baggy look, with cuffed sleeves, dropped shoulder hems, and a classic front pocket. It has more than 11,000 reviews, many of whom report that the shirt is soft, cool, and breathable. It's available in 45 colors and patterns including tie-dye, camo, and animal print.

Helpful Review: “I like the material and the sleeves add an interesting detail. It covers my arms just at the right place. I love the v neck style of this shirt. I stayed true to size which was perfect but I also could go up a size and be ok with that. If your size is not Available try sizing up. I would not size down though”

Available Sizes: S — XXL

4. An On-Trend Animal Print Tee That's Surprisingly Versatile

This polyester tee has a bold, fun print that takes it to the next level. The leopard printed T-shirt has a 4.3-star and more than 2,000 reviews, with a slight stretch and a round neck with a contrasting collar. The fit through the body is on the boxier side, but reviewers say it’s still opaque and fits true to size. Pair it with palazzo pants for a more polished look, or don it with your favorite distressed denim for weekend vibes. It's available in a few other leopard shades and a camo print.

Helpful Review: "I’m in love with this shirt! I got the leopard print T-shirt [...] loose enough for comfort, very light and soft. I love that this can easily be dressed up or down. I plan to buy some different styles now so I can wear for work."

Available Sizes: XS — XXL

5. A Boxy Crop Top That's A Casual Staple

Crop tops are trendy and laidback-cool and this boxy cropped tee is no exception. The cotton material is lightweight and breathable, plus it has an asymmetrical high-low hem, casual drop shoulders, and a cute chest pocket. One satisfied reviewer gushed, "The material is light, I actually like the “straight lines” style this shirt gives. It’s perfectly longer in the back so when you sit, you’re still covered." It has more than 2,000 reviews and comes in 20 colors, including striped options.

Helpful Review: “I was expecting it to be a tad short and it definitely is (Not in a bad way). I normally wearing mediums but ordered a large in hopes that it would be a little longer. It totally worked. Made it less crop and more regular shirt. Definitely a fun shirt and well made for price."

Available Sizes: XS — XL

6. A Dressy Tee To Wear To Dinner

This dressy T-shirt is perfect for work or date night. The silky, lightweight material (a polyester-spandex blend) is complemented by delicate lace around the V-neckline. Reviewers report the V-neck is not too deep, making it appropriate for the office. The shirt itself is flowy and longer than a traditional women’s cut T-shirt. It comes in several colors and is also available in a tank top option. One note: Reviewers recommend hand washing this shirt, saying the material is very fragile.

Helpful Review: “Love love love this shirt! So comfortable but looks SO nice! You can dress it up for a night out or wear it to work with a blazer for a professional look. Absolutely love it & will order more.”

Available Sizes: S — XXL

7. A Set Of Moisture-Wicking Tees For Workouts

When you hit the gym, you want a T-shirt that isn’t too clingy or sweat-logged. These moisture-wicking T-shirts come in packs of two so you get even more bang for your buck. The heathered material has a sporty look with a V-neck and shorter sleeves. The lightweight performance tech fabric material is perfect for working out, but some reviewers reported the white option is slightly transparent. Choose from a variety of colors, including bright solid combos. And if you're looking for a crop top option, you might also want to consider this cute mesh one.

Helpful Review: “These are my new favorite tees for working out in. They are very soft and also moisture wicking. These are not obvious workout shirt[s] so you can wear them as you would any tee shirt. That’s another plus! Price is great on these double packs.”

Available Sizes: XS — XXL

8. This Comfy Long-Sleeve Tee With Pockets

Reviewers love this long-sleeve T-shirt, and it boasts more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It’s made of cotton, polyester, and spandex so it’s soft, stretchy, and comfortable. It has two front pockets for holding your phone or keeping your hands warm. This top has a baggy fit, oversized sleeves, and a rounded neckline that makes it cozy enough to wear when you’re lounging at home or paired with jeans for a weekend outfit. It's available in solid colors, graphic prints, as well as in short sleeves.

Helpful Review: “I really like this shirt! I purchased in this grey color as well as a soft purple. It's plenty long in the torso, the pockets are an excellent touch, and the sleeves are perfectly long [...]. I'm tempted to buy one in every color. Lol. Highly recommended!”

Available Sizes: S — XXL

9. The Perfect Vintage Band Tee

Everyone needs at least one vintage-inspired T-shirt in their closet, and one satisfied shopper gushed of this one: "The thickness is perfect so I dont need an undershirt yet still super soft!!!" This nostalgic band tee is made of a cotton blend, though some reviewers reported the T-shirt was not as “worn in” as they expected. Available in six colors, the Queen tee has a classic crewneck and sleeves that are long enough to roll for an extra style detail. You’ll be festival-ready in no time.

Helpful Review: "It fit as expected and wasn’t boxy like some T-shirts are. It’s longer so it can be tucked in to pants if you’d like. I also like that the shirt is soft and has quality printing, not the stiff, cheap vinyl kind. I expect over time with enough washes this will have a beautiful vintage look.”

Available Sizes: S — XL

10. An Affordable, 100% Cotton Long-Sleeve Tee

The price of this 100% cotton long-sleeve tee is hard to beat. The material is just as you’d expect: soft and thick. It has a classic cut and is pre-shrunk so it keeps its shape after a wash. The popular V-neck tee has more than 6,000 reviews and is tagless for additional comfort. Some reviewers say the tee is shorter than they expected so size up if you’re looking for a longer-style shirt.

Helpful Review: “Honestly, I'm pleased to find a 100% cotton shirt. The fit is surprisingly nice too. I plan to just use it for gym workouts and it's a hell of a lot cheaper than Lululemon and it will entirely biodegrade since it is cotton unlike the athleisure stuff. So it's a win in my book.”

Available Sizes: S — XXL

11. A 2-Pack Of Scoop Neck Tees You'll Wear Constantly

This pack of two scoop neck tees is a steal — one with more than 14,000 reviews. The cotton-modal blend tees have a traditional fit with a straight hem. This no-frills option is the perfect foundation piece for any outfit, casual or otherwise. Some reviewers noted that the cut is a bit form-fitting, so if you’re looking for a baggier fit, size up. There are 37 different pack options that include a variety of colors and patterns.

Helpful Review: “This twin pack of T-shirts [is] comfortable and made of soft, thick cotton-modal. I wear them around the house and to bed due to the loungy, casual look. I wash and dry them and have not experienced any excessive wear — I think the modal gives them the softer feel, which I like. They are true to size for me."

Available Sizes: XS — XXL

12. A Striped Tee With A Unique Neckline

This striped tee has a unique V-shape notched neckline and a front pocket that adds just a little something extra. The polyester-spandex blend tee is loose-fitting and lightweight. It has a little bit of a stretch and is super soft. Many reviewers report that they love this top because it’s so versatile, but mention that it runs a bit big. It’s available in long-sleeve and solid colors, as well.

Helpful Review: “You really get your money’s worth with this purchase. It’s a great material, well made [...] but it’s also so versatile. It’s long enough to tuck in or tie in a knot, or it looks cute left long over a pair of leggings. Durable shirt and fabric, and it seems well sewn. The neckline and pocket add to the overall design of this shirt making it so charming. One of my top purchases for sure!”

Available Sizes: S — XXL

13. A Graphic Tee In A Few Artsy Designs

This graphic T-shirt has a minimalist design that reviewers give top marks. The cotton-blend material is on the thin side, which makes it lightweight, but some reviewers mentioned that the white option is see-through. Opt for one of the other colors or plan to wear a cami underneath. It has a boxy, semi-cropped shape and longer sleeves. The design featured here is a cartoon portrait of different faces, although there is also a solitary face option, and one with a flower detail. Tuck it into your favorite high-waisted jeans or with a pair of colorful shorts for the perfect casual look.

Helpful Review: “Love this unique graphic tee. The color is perfect and as expected. The collar is good quality, which I didn't notice online. It is slightly cropped, but I don't mind, as I plan to wear with high waisted pants.”