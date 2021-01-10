Ideal for hanging out at home or chilling poolside on vacation, the best lounge shorts are soft, comfy, and a little bit roomy. They should have more substance than pajama shorts so you can wear them to run errands, but still feel comfortable enough to fall asleep in. I've found that buttons and zippers add an unnecessary amount of hardware and aren’t as comfortable to sleep in — so all of the lounge shorts below have a pull-on design with either an elastic waistband or drawstring closure.

When you think of lounge shorts, a classic sweat short might be the first thing that comes to mind — or maybe those cotton knit shorts with a fold-over elastic waistband that you wore in high school. And, honestly, it’s hard to beat either of those when you just want to unwind. But if you like to entertain at home or need to maximize your luggage space, certain styles are easier to dress up than others, like harem shorts. Even details like double-stitched utility pockets and turned-up cuffs can help a pair of drawstring shorts pull double-duty when needed. A Bermuda short in a thick knit will basically feel like yoga pants, and the darker colors will look just like a classic short — plus, if you need a multitasking workout short, the longer inseam helps them fly under the radar after you leave the gym.

Take a leisurely scroll through these seven shorts — all vetted by thousands of Amazon reviews for being the holy grail of comfort.

1 A Good Old-Fashioned Sweat Short icyzone Workout Lounge Shorts Amazon $16 See On Amazon Behold the perfect casual short with laid-back vibes but a nice, high-quality feel. They’re soft, comfortable, and well-made — plus, they're available in a dozen different colors. The cotton-polyester blend terry is tightly woven with a smooth knit and nubby interior. In addition to two deep pockets and a rolled cuff, a triple-channel drawstring waist and angled back seams show good attention to detail and make these a little more special than the sweat shorts of P.E. classes past. I personally own these and find them to be fantastically comfy shorts. Having genuinely nice loungewear makes a huge difference even when you have no plans to leave the house. But don't take my word for it: More than 1,100 Amazon reviewers have tested these shorts and given them positive ratings. One fan commented, "These are super comfortable, thick and oh-so-soft fabric. High quality material with evidence great care being taken while making." Stocking up? Get them in an affordable two-pack instead. Prefer more length? These sweat shorts from BALEAF have a 5-inch inseam that’s not too long. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

2 These High-Waisted Bike Shorts With A Looser Fit BALEAF High-Waisted Bermuda Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon These bike shorts pull double duty with their easy fit through the leg and a high waist — all constructed from a moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch. The result? A tailored lounge short that basically feel like leggings and won't stop until you do. The poly-spandex blend is soft and thick, and the heathered colors in the listing have a low dose of cotton mixed in. "These shorts are so comfortable and fit perfectly! I just ordered two more pairs! These can be running or lounging shorts and they look nice enough to be worn for day to day running around town shorts too," a reviewer gushed. If you want even more ease, try these terry cloth Bermuda shorts — they have over 4,000 reviews. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

3 These Harem Shorts That Are So Incredibly Soft Conceited Premium Harem Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have tested out these cute lounge shorts and many praised them for their softness, style, and hidden pockets. They're made from the same polyester-spandex blend as those famously buttery-soft leggings, and numerous reviews noted they hold up to repeated washings. The high pleated waist is plenty roomy without bagging, and is surprisingly versatile."These are my new favorite shorts," one fan declared. "They are so soft and comfy. Comfy enough to lounge around my house in, but stylish and cute enough to wear out. I am going to order another pair or two right away." Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — Medium, Large — X-Large

4 The Comfy Plus-Size Shorts With A Cult Following Just My Size Cotton Jersey Pull-On Shorts Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a flat elastic waistband and deep pockets, these basic lounge shorts will become your go-to pair for everything from relaxing to running errands. They're made from 100% cotton in a stretchy jersey knit, and they've garnered 7,300 Amazon ratings (and counting!). With a 7-inch inseam, they're long enough to be comfortable but won't make you feel like a camp counselor. "Love these shorts. They fit perfect and the material thickness and nap are A+. They washed beautiful, kept their shape with no shrinkage," one reviewer reported, who ordered three more pairs and dubbed them "a rare find." If you prefer a more easygoing short, the brand's terry cloth lounge short is also well-reviewed. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1X – 5X

5 The Gym Shorts That Stand The Test Of Time Soffe Cheer Short Amazon $11 See On Amazon You might have a few shorts like these still hanging out in your dresser drawers. With their no-frills style in a pull-on cut that features a wide elastic waistband, the Soffe cheer short is easy like a Sunday morning. "These are the most comfortable shorts I have ever found!" one fan noted. "I have been wearing these since I was a teen, and I am in my late 30s now and still go for these. Perfect for lounging, running errands, or can even be dressed up for a casual outing." In a 50/50 cotton and polyester blend, they'll stay soft for years no matter how many times you toss them in the wash, according to reviewers. Best of all, you can stock up in a convenient two-pack in the same link. As one reviewer noted, "I LOVE these! I need them in every color." Available colors: 90

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

6 These Breezy Lounge Shorts You Can Dress Up Or Down Dokotoo Casual Pocketed Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon These breezy shorts look a little bit more finished with their utility-style patch pockets and a wide double-stitched hem, and they come in lots of fun patterns like animal print and tie dye. They're woven from a silky-soft polyester-spandex blend — some colors have more stretch than others according to some reviewers, but they all share an elastic waistband and adjustable drawstring closure. "These shorts are great for wearing casual or dressing up a little. They are super comfortable and the fit is exactly what I was looking for, not too tight and not too baggy," one shopper commented. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

7 The Retro Dolphin Shorts In Tons Of Colors Leggings Depot Mid-Rise Shorts Amazon $10 See On Amazon These nostalgic shorts have dolphin-style piping on the pockets and hem and come in dozens of saturated shades and kicky prints. They're made in the same super-soft fabric as Leggings Depot's bestselling pants, in a poly-spandex blend with four-way stretch. "I cannot believe how soft these are. I admit to just petting them for a few minutes when I first received them," a fan confided, adding that they fit perfectly. "Not too loose but loose enough for comfort...I'm going to pick up a pair of leggings because I love the material so much." Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Small — 3X