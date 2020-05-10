When it comes to leggings, the term “buttery soft” usually indicates some holy grail of comfort and style. Beyond softness, it implies a flowy, molten fit that hugs close and moves with you — but there isn’t exactly a formal definition and besides, aren’t all leggings soft? As it turns out, truly buttery soft leggings all share one thing in common: they are made from a brushed polyester spandex knit, aka the “the perfect legging fabric.”

What Makes Brushed Poly-Spandex So Great

Brushed polyester is an absurdly soft material with four-way stretch, thanks to the inclusion of a bit of spandex that bounces back to its original shape even after tons of wears. Brushed polyester has quite literally been combed on one side to create a soft and suede-like finish sometimes called “peachskin” for its resemblance. It’s the same fabric used to make LuLaRoe’s famously buttery soft leggings, and it can even be double-brushed on both sides for ultimate softness inside and out. For a fabric to be true double brushed polyester (DBP) it needs to contain 96% percent polyester with 4% spandex, yet a poly-spandex blend with a similar ratio will still feel buttery soft and comfy.

Leggings For All Occasions

While buttery leggings are usually the ones you change into after a gym session or throw on for everyday wear, you can still find options for more active wear. If you want soft leggings designed for working out, look for ones that feature more spandex in the polyester fabric blend, so they provide the performance and support you need for intervals and supersets. And if you want a pair that you can still dress up for a comfortable going-out look, look for versions with thin waistbands or a higher rise.

These are the best buttery soft leggings on Amazon, and all of them will practically melt on contact. Most pairs cost less than $20 and one pair even has 21,000 reviews (yes, that comfortable!).

1. The Best Overall: A Pair Of Peachskin Leggings With A Serious Cult Following SATINA High Waisted Leggings $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings boast over 21,000 Amazon reviews, garnering praise for being so, so soft and high quality for the price. They're made with 92% polyester and 8% spandex with a fuzzy peachskin finish that looks almost matte. One self-described "legging queen" declared these the best they had ever worn — even over more expensive pairs. Another shopper commented, "These leggings are perfect! I never felt any that were so buttery soft, stayed in place, and did not stretch out!" They have a wide, high yoga waistband that doesn't dig in, and you can get them in full-length or capris. No bells or whistles here — just one seriously good pair of everyday leggings you'll want in multiple colors. Available colors: 39 colors, including charcoal, old rose, and violet

Available sizes: 2 (One size, Plus size)

2. These Lightweight Patterned Leggings That Are LuLaRoe Dupes VIV Collection Printed Brushed Leggings (Design List 5) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These leggings are made with brushed polyester and spandex and feel almost exactly like the buttery soft leggings that LuLaRoe fans adore. These have a thinner elastic waist compared to LuLaRoe, but one shopper declared that "Hands down, the VIV collection wins in every comparison. They are soft, comfortable, opaque, fit well and are reasonably priced." This particular listing offers 42 patterns, ranging for moody to whimsical, so you can stock up for a song. Available colors: 42, including "urban goth" and "cracked"

Available sizes: 2 (One size, Plus size)

3. These Squat-Proof Leggings With Pockets For Working Out Ewedoos Yoga Pants $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These "soft like butter" workout leggings have fitness-friendly features including moisture-wicking fabric made with 80% polyester and 20% spandex, and four-way stretch for total range of motion. The legs have two slim, low-profile pockets that are big enough to hold your phone and earbuds, plus there's a small pocket tucked in the waistband for things like lip balm or keys. You can also score these as capris, full length leggings, or two different lengths of workout shorts — and yes, they all have pockets, too. "Not see through, pockets are discreet and perfect size, and they feel like butter," one shopper noted. Another reviewer gushed, "These are the softest, most luxurious feeling leggings I’ve ever owned." Available colors: multiple colors, including maroon, navy, and space dyed dark gray

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

4. Some Buttery-Soft Fleece Leggings That Are Extra Cozy BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings $27 | Amazon See On Amazon A pair of fleece-lined leggings are the coziest thing to slip into on gray days. These have a lightly brushed exterior with a soft fleece lining that ensures they’re fully opaque. They're made from a moisture-wicking blend of 87% polyester and 13% spandex that's brushed for softness. One reviewer called them "extremely soft, warm and comfortable." They're perfect for everyday wear but they can also be worn for workouts, thanks to a gusseted crotch and flatlock seams to support full range of motion without chafing. Plus, there's an extra-large hidden waistband pocket to hold your phone. Available colors: 14, including white and army green

Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large Plus

5. Some High-Waist Compression Leggings In Fun Prints Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Pattern Leggings $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These soft, printed compression leggings are a fun alternative to your heavy-duty tights since they offer light compression (thanks to the 75% polyester and 25% spandex fabric blend). Although the brand doesn’t call out the fabric for being a brushed or peachskin material, one shopper echoed a few others in commenting that these were "lululemon dupes," and continued to note, “I immediately came back to order other colors as these feel like butter on my skin.” They have an extra-high waist with a small pocket for keys, and don't show sweat like cotton leggings can. Another reviewer chimed in after testing them with a punishing gym class. "They are very high waisted and don’t roll down during HIIT workouts. They are breathable, buttery soft, and squat proof!" Available colors: 6, including beige leopard and reddish brown snake print

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large