You can never have enough of them: The best loungewear sets feel like pajamas with an elevated spin. Whether you're working from home or completely off-duty, these coordinated sets are ones you'll wear on repeat for their stylish ease. Some are even nice enough to wear to dinner, believe it or not.

Since the biggest criteria here is comfort, keep an eye out for buttery knits and cuddly textures. They should feel like a broken-in tee or your softest sweater. There’s even a sherpa set below for when you want to be unapologetically cozy. A sweater weave will help any set look a bit more elevated than sweatpants, but the tracksuit is making a comeback and should not be overlooked. Light and flowy fabrics get an upgrade when they come in a ribbed knit.

Much like vetting a sale item by considering whether you’d pay full price, a good indicator you’re on the right track to finding a great set is if you’d want to wear the pieces separately. You’ll find basic two-piece sets here with easygoing long-sleeved tees and breezy joggers, as well as comfy shorts sets with pullovers. To round out your collection, you might want to consider taking a chance on sets that invoke trendier separates. Palazzos are a comfortable alternative to joggers, with even more room to move.

Here are 10 comfy loungewear sets you’ll never want to take off. Plus, there's even a cult-favorite bra thrown in for good measure, because, when you're ready for lounging, you don't need any uncomfy undergarments ruining your vibe.

1 A Classic Loungewear Set You'll Want In Multiples PRETTYGARDEN Crewneck Loungewear Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon This two-piece lounge set is the full-body version of your favorite tee, with an easy fit through the top and bottom. The boxy long-sleeved top features a drop shoulder with dolman sleeves, and the joggers are casually classic with a matching drawstring. "These are so comfortable AND stylish !! They are lighter weight than heavy old sweats. They’re soft enough to sleep in yet you could dress them up for almost any occasion. I ordered 3 colors and probably will get more. These will be my ‘go to’ all winter long !!" a reviewer remarked, before adding, "Ok, I ordered 2 more colors ! They wash well and I love them so much I decided to share the love and send a pair to both of my sisters!!" Hand washing is recommended for the soft cotton-poly blend, but several other shoppers reported good results on a machine cycle. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

2 The Velour Tracksuit For Peak '00s Vibes HOTOUCH Velour Sweatsuit Amazon $39 See On Amazon I mean, who can say no to wearing something that feels like luxe velvet? This hooded velour tracksuit has clean lines and thin ribbed cuffs for an overall feel that’s super-casual without skewing athletic. The joggers taper nicely for plenty of ease, and they feature two side pockets — and according to reviewers, the pockets are even big enough to hold your phone. "Fabulous comfort and style," one shopper praised. "Great, soft material, lightweight, but warm enough for DC winters. Beautiful colors, very much like the pictures [...] looks and feels more expensive than it is." Better still, the 100% polyester velour can be washed and dried (on low) worry-free. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3 This Shorts Set That Comes In All The Prints PRETTYGARDEN Printed Loungewear Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Florals and leopard print and stripes, oh my! This short lounge set comes in every print imaginable (and, of course, a few great solids). Fans especially loved the "glorious" and "gorgeous" tie-dye options. The two-piece set has a casual look made for your most low-key days. The baggy tee and drawstring shorts come in an easy-to-care-for polyester-cotton blend. "These are not only super comfy they are super cute...I already have a few other colors in my cart," a shopper confessed. "The fit is a on the loose side which I love! Flowy and soft and just the cutest little pj outfit ever! Great for summer and great for winter too." You might also like this printed sleeveless loungewear set for a dedicated warm-weather option. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 This Fashion-Forward Loungewear Set With Palazzo Pants Yissang Knit Wide-Leg Loungewear Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon This loungewear set is seriously stylish — you could easily wear it to dinner paired with the right accessories. A long-sleeved crop top is trendy in a low-key way and has a U-shaped back that still lets you wear a regular bra underneath. The flowy palazzos feature knife pleats along the flat waistband for breezy volume without bulk and even come with pockets. (Note: they will be stitched shut, which is common in more expensive garments). "This set can be dressed up or work casually. The material is very stretchy and is medium lightweight," a shopper noted. "The texture of the material reminds me of a pinstriped look." The silky polyester even washes well, according to reviews. Within the same listing, you'll also find some tie-dyed short sets with beach vibes. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 This Chunky Sweater Set For Chalet Chic Taovk Sweater Suit Amazon $46 See On Amazon With a chunky turtleneck and refined knit, this warm loungewear set won’t get mistaken for gym attire. The turtleneck itself is even nice enough to wear on its own with a pair of jeans or a skirt, but has all the ease of a sweatshirt. The lounge pants are very similar to joggers with a flat drawstring waistband and a tapered leg — but no cuff, so they look a bit more upscale. "Love this set!! Warm and comfortable but still stylish," a fan reported. In a thick wool and acrylic blend, hand-washing is ideal to keep it looking smart. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — Large

6 A Delightfully Fluffy 3-Piece Sherpa Set TOLENY Sherpa Loungewear Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon A little more of a statement, this sherpa lounge set includes a hooded cardigan with a V-neck bralette/crop top and drawstring shorts. You'll reach for that cardi even when you aren't wearing the full outfit. The fuzzy fleece polyester is cozy but lightweight and it even can be machine washed. "Absolutely loved this set! It’s so cute and cozy and looks exactly as it’s pictured," a fan vouched, calling it their "favorite fuzzy set." For full-body cozy, consider the versions with long pants and duster-style robes in the same listing. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

7 And This Ribbed 3-Piece Lounge Set For Effortless Style Fessceruna Ribbed Loungewear Set Amazon $42 See On Amazon Another stylish loungewear set, this time in a buttery polyester-spandex ribbed knit. The breezy drawstring pants put this firmly in the off-duty category — although it's important to note that the tie is decorative and there are no pockets. The cropped tank and flowy duster combine for effortless impact. Shoppers raved about the on-point style, but were also major fans of the great fabric with serious stretch. "This legit looks like one of those Kardashian loungewear outfits," a fan gushed. "It is so pretty and cozy and you automatically feel better just cuz you feel nice." Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 A Chic Leggings Set That Comes In The Best Neutral Hues PRETTYGARDEN Casual Two Piece Outfit Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you loved the look of the sweater suit at the beginning of this list, the PRETTYGARDEN loungewear set — available in eight ultra-wearable neutral hues —offers a similar feel that’s more versatile across seasons. The knit dolman tee features a subtle boat neck with snug sleeves that contrasts nicely with its voluminous cut. The matching seamless leggings have an adjustable drawstring for a comfortable fit — no pockets though, but that didn't stop reviewers from praising the set. While the material isn't specified, shoppers were quick to report it was thick and high-quality. "This outfit is so soft and comfortable. The fabric is like a thin sweater material. It's very cozy and warm, but not overly thick/hot," a shopper wrote. "It's comfortable enough to wear around the house, but looks good enough to wear out. It washes well and didn't shrink." Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 A Cute Yet Elevated Sweater & Short Set ZESICA Short Knit Loungewear Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon This cute lounge set with shorts looks more intentional than a pair of PJs owing to its sweater knit finish with a rolled collar. The long-sleeved top is gently oversized and not too cropped, pairing with high-waisted drawstring shorts for a complete set. In a machine-washable rayon knit it's going to be extra-soft yet silky, with a good weight and drape. "So cute and comfy! Look put together without even trying. Cute to lounge or throw on some cute sandals or sneaks and run around town. It is a tight weave sweater material so it’s actually super warm," a reviewer reported. You'll also find options with a short-sleeved pullover in the same listing (plus stripes!); you might also like this knit loungewear set in a different listing with a slouchy three-quarter sleeve dolman top. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A Plus-Size Loungewear Set With Chic Leopard Accents PYL Plus Size Loungewear Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon Another fashion-inspired piece, this plus-size lounge set skews sophisticated. A simple silhouette on the top and bottom leaves room for a selection of leopard print accents that are bold yet not over-the-top. An added bonus? Pockets. You can also find it listed in a hoodie style as well as an outlier tracksuit with a solid accent stripe. The polyester-spandex blend is thin but silky-soft, according to shoppers, and should even wash well on a gentle cycle. "The material is soft...Comfortable for lounging around the house or even sleeping in," as a reviewer wrote. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Large — 6X-Large