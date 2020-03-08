Avid shoppers know that finding pants on Amazon can be difficult, mainly because you're buying them online. For that reason, it's important to know what you're looking for as you begin your search. When trying to narrow down your options, you should keep fabric materials in mind. You'll also want to pay attention to the rise, length, and cut, which are all factors that'll ensure your new pants fit exactly how you want them to.

Don't forget about leggings, though. Leggings are also popular Amazon bottoms they look good on everyone, thanks to their streamlined and snug fit. While purchasing them, you'll probably to want to buy a pair that's moisture-wicking or one that can pass the "squat test" with optimal stretch (especially if you plan to wear them while working out).

One advantage about leggings is that they're super comfy — but other pants can be cozy, too. If you look closely enough, you'll find loose-fitting, stretchy, and breathable bottoms that still look incredible. Some of those include palazzos, bell bottoms, tapered styles, and more. To make your shopping experience easier, I've created a list of comfortable pants on Amazon that complement all body types — from work pants to skinny jeans.

1 A Comfortable Pair Of Pull-On Knit Pants Amazon Essentials Women's Skinny Stretch Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $21 See On Amazon These jeggings by Amazon Essentials are stretchy, comfortable, and super easy to wear. They feature pull-on styling with functional back pockets that offer a nice place to store small items, such as your wallet or phone. This style comes in a variety of colors and offers different lengths and sizes for your choosing. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 These Plus-Size Jeans With A Cozy Pull-On Design Just My Size Women's Apparel Women's Plus Size Stretch Pull on Jean Amazon $22 See On Amazon These plus-size jeans offer a soft and comfy fit. Made of 97% cotton and 3% spandex, they feature a sufficient amount of stretch and are made with a pull-on closure that lacks a waist zipper, creating a streamlined look. They come in regular and petite lengths and are offered in various washes for your liking. Available in sizes: 1X - 3X Petite

3 The Stretchy Jeggings That Come In Different Wash Colors Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $10 See On Amazon Who doesn't love a pair of comfortable skinny jeans? This pair is easy to pull on and off, and it's designed with a stretchy fabric that doesn't loose its shape. (FYI, that fabric is made with cotton, polyester, and elastane). This style comes with in four different washes and is offered in various lengths. Available in sizes: 2 - 20 (with short, medium, and long options)

4 These Paper-Bag Waist Pants With A Front-Tie Belt GRACE KARIN Women's Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon This pair of paper-bag waist pants are perfect for work or play. They feature cropped styling and a comfortable elastic waistband with a self-tie belt. The side pockets offer a convenient touch, because they're great for stowing small items that you might need to carry around with you throughout the day. Available in sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

5 This Pair Of Cropped Plus-Size Pants With A Tie Waist Hanna Nikole Women's Pull-On Pants Elastic Waist Plus Size Cropped Pockets Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Great for basically any occasion, these cropped pants are made with a soft blend of polyester and spandex. They feature a paper-bag waist that's secured with a tie, and they have two side pockets that allow you to tuck your hands or hold small items. With these pants, you have a choice of three colors (along with one striped pair). Available in sizes: 16W - 24W

6 A Pair Of Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans That Keep Their Shape Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Mid Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $22 See On Amazon These mid-rise boyfriend jeans are sure to become your new fave. Made with a combination of cotton, denim, elastane, and polyester, they're stretchy, comfortable, and made to keep their shape all day long. They're available in three different shades, including a torn-up option for a worn look. Available in sizes: 2 - 28

7 These Striped Palazzo Pants With A Paper-Bag Waist Floerns Women's Frilled Waist Striped Print Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made with a paper-bag waist and high-rise fit, these wide-leg palazzo pants are perfectly paired with a simple belt tie. Great for a date night or hanging out with friends, they can be easily dressed up or down with boots, heels, or flats. Designed with comfort in mind, they're also super lightweight and can be purchased in different striped colors and designs. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

8 These Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans That Come In Different Lengths Amazon Brand - Goodthreads Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jean Amazon $18 See On Amazon Slip into these mid-rise skinny jeans to get ultimate comfort with a great fit. Comprised of cotton, polyester, and elastane, they feature a streamlined fit that helps the pants maintain their shape during each wear. They also boast the typical five-pocket design (which is super useful), and come in various colors and lengths. Available in sizes: 24 - 32 (with short, regular, and long options)

9 The Flared-Leg Jeans That Have An Elastic Waistband Sidefeel Women Destoryed Flare Jeans Elastic Waist Bell Bottom Raw Hem Denim Pants Amazon $37 See On Amazon Made with wide bell-bottom legs, these flared jeans are a great alternative to the ever-popular skinny jeans. They have a comfortable, elastic high waist that allows them to be pulled on and off easily, and they feature two functional back pockets to store small items. Designed with light distressing at the knees, this style is offered in four different washes. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

10 A Cropped Pair Of Chino Pants That Come In Tons Of Colors Amazon Essentials Women's Cropped Girlfriend Chino Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with a straight leg, these cropped chino-style pants provide a relaxed, comfortable fit that's great for all occasions. The bottoms feature a zippered fly with button top, along with four useful pockets: one on each side and two in the back. They're constructed with cotton and elastane, and they comes in various colors to mix match with all of your wardrobe favorites. Available in sizes: 0 - 20

11 These High-Waisted Leggings With Functional Pockets FETY Women's High Waist Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you're anything like me, you can probably agree that there's no such thing as having too many leggings. This high-waisted pair is great for the gym or just lounging around the house. Plus, they have pockets for your phone, chapstick, wallet, or keys. They're made of moisture-wicking materials and feature four-way stretch that makes them both comfortable and opaque. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

12 These Straight-Leg Denim Jeans That Match Basically Everything Amazon Brand - Goodthreads Women's Mid-Rise Slim Straight Jean Amazon $45 See On Amazon If straight-leg pants are more your thing, it may be worth it to give these denim jeans a try. Constructed with cotton, elastane, and polyester, these are super cozy and easy to throw on with your favorite top. They feature the classic five-pocket design and are offered in six different wash options to suit your personal preference. Available in sizes: 24 - 31

13 The Plus-Size Jeans With A Relaxed Fit And Straight Legs LEE Women's Plus Size Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean Amazon $33 See On Amazon These mid-rise jeans feature a relaxed fit and a straight-leg design. They're made of cotton and spandex and feature the convenient five-pocket styling with a zippered front that includes a button. Like others on this list, this pair is offered in lots of great colors that'll easily merge with your existing wardrobe. Available in sizes: 16W - 30W

14 The Tapered Jeans That Comes In Various Lengths Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Classic Tapered Jean Amazon $19 See On Amazon These tapered jeans are designed with a stretchy mixture of cotton, polyester, and spandex. They feature a rise that sits comfortably at the waist and come in a large variety of lengths and colors. Not to mention, the jeans have five real pockets and close up with a zipper. Available in sizes: 4 - 32 (with petite, short, average, long, and wide options)

15 These Comfortable Pull-On Pants With Side Pockets 32 DEGREES Ladies' Soft Comfort Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon It doesn't get more comfortable than four-way stretch and pull-on styling — and these pants deliver, so you can get the best of both worlds. They're designed with a wide elastic waistband, two side pockets, and welt pockets on the rear. They're even available in four neutral colors that wear well at work and beyond. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

16 A Pair Of Ripped Skinny Jeans With A High Waistline Levi's Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made with soft cotton, polyester, and some stretch, these skinny jeans will make a comfortable addition to your wardrobe. The high-waisted cut sits just above your waist, and the distressed detailing is incredibly stylish. Choose from dozens of colors, including lapis, azure, white, and more. Available in sizes: 00 - 18

17 The Boyfriend Jeans With A Relaxed Fit Levi's Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made with cotton, polyester, and a pinch of elastane, these boyfriend jeans are comfortable — but the rolled cuffs also offer a stylish touch to any getup. The relaxed fit is perfect for everything from lounging to working at the office, and one reviewer even raved that "they are great for any occasion!" Available in sizes: 4 - 16

18 These Wide-Leg Chino Pants With A Hint Of Stretch Daily Ritual Wide Leg Pant Amazon $30 See On Amazon Change things up a bit with these wide-leg chino pants. They're designed with a hint of stretch to keep them feeling as comfortable, and they're made with 98% cotton (making them super breathable). Choose from five colors: dark navy, khaki, light pink, off-white, and olive. Available in sizes: 2 - 16

19 The Ponte Leggings That Comes In A Variety Of Lengths Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $20 See On Amazon These double-knit ponte pants are made of viscose, nylon, and elastane, which means they're soft and super comfortable. They're high-waisted and designed to hold their shape throughout the day. And since there are no pockets, they provide a sleek look. The leggings come in a few colors and lengths, which means you can wear them while you relax or go out over the weekend. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large (with short, regular, long, and extra-long options)

20 These Palazzo Pants With An Extra-Wide Waistband Arolina Women's Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon Both soft and comfortable, these palazzo pants are great for everyday wear. They have a flared style, a wide waistband, and faux back pockets for extra styling. This version comes in a variety of colors and patterns including polka dots, floral print, and stripes. Available in sizes: Small - XXX-Large

21 A Pair Of Bootcut Pants That Don't Have Buttons Or Zippers Rekucci Women's Ease into Comfort Boot Cut Pant Amazon $32 See On Amazon These bootcut pants are made of comfortable materials that vary depending on the chosen color, but they all feature pull-on styling with an elastic waistband that's free of zippers and buttons. Made in a variety of shades and lengths, they pair effortlessly with heel, boots, of flats. Available in sizes: 2 - 14 (with short and tall options)

22 A Pair Of Mid-Rise Trousers That Are Extra-Flexible LEE Women's Flex Motion Regular Fit Trouser Pant Amazon $35 See On Amazon These flex-motion pants are designed with a mid-rise waist and two working front pockets. They're made with a stretchy, non-binding waistband that features a faux zipper space. Built with 100% polyester, they come in a variety of different hues and patterns to complement your favorite tops and shoes. Available in sizes: 0 - 18 (with short and tall options)

23 The Plus-Size Pants With 360-Degree Stretch And Bootcut Legs Rekucci Curvy Woman Ease into Comfort Barely Bootcut Plus Size Pant Amazon $40 See On Amazon These plus-size pants are designed without a zipper-and-button closure, so they pull on and off for easy wear. They feature 360-degree stretch and have belt loops for added styling. Plus, their bootcut legs works well with all kinds of shoes. The real front pockets allow you to store small essentials, while the decorative back pockets add some flair. Available in sizes: 14 - 24 (with short and wide options)