Merino wool is nature’s magic fabric. Thanks to its durability and moisture-wicking properties, T-shirts made of this lightweight material are favorites for traveling, camping, and everyday life. The best merino wool T-shirts are made of 100% merino wool and come in the weight you need for your day. Before you click "Buy Now," here are a few things to keep in mind.

You may have sticker shock when you first begin shopping, but there’s a good reason why 100% merino wool clothing often comes with a slightly higher price tag (though most of my picks will ring up less than $85 and some are far more affordable than that). It is a sustainable, renewable resource that is lightweight, soft and springy, and resistant to odors and wrinkles, so you can pack these T-shirts in a suitcase and they look and feel just as good when you arrive at your destination as they do when you're coming home.

You may think that all wool is reserved for cold weather, but merino wool is comfortable year-round. It wicks moisture and stays breathable in the warmer months, but it also regulates your body temperature and offers warmth in the cooler months. The thickness or bulkiness of a merino wool tee is measured by grams per square meter (GSM). A lightweight fabric usually falls between 30 to 150 grams per square meter (GSM), while medium weight is about 150 to 350 GSM and heavyweight fabrics are 350+ GSM.

Merino wool T-shirts are performance tees that you can wear during a sweaty workout or under a blazer to the office. They come in all kinds of styles, from tops that you can dress up to long-sleeved tees that create a warm base layer for an outdoor adventure. Each style below is made from 100% merino wool and is highly rated on Amazon.

1. A Merino Wool V-Neck That Comes In 20 Colors

This merino wool V-neck is the perfect everyday, comfortable top. This mid-weight tee is about 165 GSM; it has a high V-neckline, short sleeves, and a slimmer cut throughout the body. It's made of 100% organic wool from New Zealand and it even comes with a complementary pair of hiking socks. Choose from 20 colors that range from neutrals to bold shades like red clay and mustard. You can wash this shirt on the wool cycle and tumble dry it on low.

Helpful Review: “First of all, I rarely write reviews but was moved by this purchase. I wear merino wool shirts everyday and have purchased many different brands. The weight and feel of this shirt is quality! It’s not paper thin that will fail and get holes after a several washings. The icing on the cake is the price and the free wool socks! I’m in love! :-)"

Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 20

2. A Merino Wool Crew Neck That You Can Dress Up

If you're looking for a merino wool tee to wear to work or to pair with dressy slacks and skirts, this crew neck tee is for you. The longer short sleeves and classic crewneck give it a more elegant feel, without sacrificing any of the functions of a merino wool shirt. This 100% merino tee is luxuriously soft and smooth, according to reviewers, and is fitted without being skin-tight. It comes in five colors and can be machine washed, but be sure to follow the instructions to avoid shrinking. The manufacturer doesn't list the GSM, but many reviewers confirm that it is lightweight.

Helpful Review: "Very pretty color. Can wear with anything — casual or dressy. So versatile. Definitely a staple piece you should have in a couple of colors. Nice quality."

Available Sizes: X-Small — Large

Available Colors: 5

3. A Long-Sleeve Merino Wool Tee With A Near Perfect Amazon Rating

With an impressive 4.8-star rating, this long-sleeve 100% merino wool shirt is a great layer or stand-alone top for colder days. The GSM is not available, but reviewers note this is a medium weight option. It has a traditional crew neck and features thick hems, both on the sleeves and along the hemline. This form-fitting tee is pricey, but reviewers report that it's built to last. One reviewer notes that this tee is warm, yet breathable, eliminating that "clammy" feeling that synthetic materials sometimes cause. It has flat-lock seams that are soft and won't chafe, even with a heavy pack on your back. It even has merino-covered shoulder panels for extra comfort. You can throw it in the wash for easy cleaning, but be sure to wash it in warm water on a gentle cycle and tumble dry it on low.

Helpful Review: "I love these Smartwool mid-weight tops — I wear them like long-sleeve tees all winter to stay warm and they are perfect for that — no need to hide them under other clothing they are so nice looking! They are very durable and last for years."

Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 13

4. A More Affordable Long-Sleeve Performance Tee

Similar to the last pick, this 100% merino wool long-sleeve tee is a three-season pick designed to keep you comfortable, especially when you workout. At 230 GSM it's medium weight and features UPF 50+ to protect you from UV rays while you bike or run outdoors. This top has a crew neck, with a longer hemline that extends past the hip, and it is cut close enough to the body to serve as a base layer or to be worn alone. It's safe in the washing machine and dryer and comes in 11 colors, including colorblock designs.

Helpful Review: "Being a professional dog walker n Colorado, I spend a lot of time outside n very cold weather. Personally I've tried many different wool layers [...] Minus33 is my absolute favorite! It's so very soft, warm & incredibly comfortable! I love this shirt & plan to buy another. The fit is wonderful! [...] This product washes extremely well, I wash on gentle & air dry."

Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 11

5. This Stylish Merino Wool Sweater In Unique Prints

Stay warm and cozy and look stylish at the same time with this patterned 100% merino wool sweater, which comes in 10 colors and prints like dragon fruit, winter berry, and blue stripes. The GSM is not listed, but the manufacturer lists this as a medium-weight sweater. It's designed with flatlock stitching and is cut narrow to the body so that it lays flat and makes the perfect warm base layer — though you'll probably want to wear it solo to show off its beautiful design.

Helpful Review: “Love the design and color, lightweight but warm."

Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 10

6. A Heavyweight Long-Sleeve T-Shirt For Cold Days

When the temperatures drop, you'll want to have a little something extra to keep you snug. This long-sleeve merino wool T-shirt is 400 GSM, which makes it a heavyweight option and an excellent base or middle layer. Even with the extra thickness, the tee is still breathable, according to reviewers. If you sweat, it will quickly wick the moisture away from your skin, keeping you dry and comfortable. It's fitted without being too tight and has thick hems and contrasting seams that retain heat and look stylish from the slopes to the shops. This tee is machine washable, safe in the dryer, and is designed with UPF50+ so you can wear it solo while hiking, skiing, and engaging in other outdoor sports.

Helpful Review: "Amazingly warm and light. Worth every penny. No need for a big jacket if you wear this. Consider it like you have a heater."