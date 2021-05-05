The 10 Most Memorable Met Gala Hairstyles Of All Time

Beauty
From Rihanna’s auburn ‘do to Beyoncé’s side pony.
Getty/Jennifer Graylock - PA Images / Contributor; Getty/ Jackson Lee / Contributor
May has traditionally been associated with one of the biggest style events of the year: the Met Gala. Though the next one’s taking place in September, it’s always fun to reminisce about its top beauty moments — such as these 10 iconic Met Gala hair looks from past events.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
2019: Though she wasn’t the only star to rock oversized hair at the “Camp”-themed event, Lily Collins’ Priscilla Presley-inspired bouffant stood out, thanks to its playful and romantic accessories that took the look to another level.