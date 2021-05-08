If you're looking to elevate the look of your Apple Watch, one of the best metal Apple Watch bands is a great purchase that can immediately turn your gadget into a smart-looking timepiece. But, when investing in a metal band for your Apple Watch, you'll want to ensure you go with something made from high-quality materials that won't rust or turn your wrist green with repeated use. So, what should you look for?

While there are some bands that are made from real gold or silver, honestly, a high-quality stainless steel Apple Watch band is likely the right choice for most. For one, stainless steel is extremely durable yet still looks the part. And, because you'll likely be swapping Apple Watch bands in and out based on your activity and outfit, stainless steel offers the metal look at an affordable price perfect for part-time wear.

Besides the material, you also want to consider the design. Obviously, the style and shade will play a role in which option you choose. But, you should also keep your eyes peeled for customizable designs that allow you to adjust the fit. Every option below either comes with removable links which allow you to customize the length of the band, or have built-in magnetic clasps that can be clipped in at multiple spots so you can fit it to your wrist.

One note: While Apple Watch faces come in four different diameters spanning from 38 to 44 millimeters, all of the options below can fit any of the Apple Watches. Pay mind to which size you own and make sure to order accordingly, though.

Not sure which Apple Watch band is the best for you? Here are some stylish picks to help you find your match.

1. This Mesh Stainless Steel Watch Band From Apple

Available sizes: 40 and 44 millimeters

This mesh stainless steel band is comes straight from Apple, and is available in four different metal tones that'll match any of the watch faces. It's designed with an adjustable magnetic clasp that is low profile and won't require any tedious buckling, which makes this an easy style to take on and off (if you're worried about security, reviewers swear it stays on securely). If you’re looking to stay loyal to Apple, this metal watch band is the way to go, and will last a long while.

According to one reviewer: "This watch band is clearly made of high-quality material. I decided to buy it after a very disappointing purchase of a competitor's (much much lower cost) similar band. Lesson learned. The magnetic closure on the low-cost band did not stay secure. I am very pleased to report that after 5 days of wearing the Apple band it has remained securely on my wrist without fail. The magnetic clasp stays firmly in place.”

2. This Dark Chrome Stainless Steel Band That Has Adjustable Links

Available sizes: 38/40, 42/44 millimeters

This sleek watch band can instantly elevate your Apple Watch, and is made from durable stainless steel. It also features individual links that you can remove to adjust to your wrist size, and it even comes with directions on how to do so. And with multiple metallic finishes to choose from for an excellent price, you can grab a couple to dress up anything you're wearing. This option has a clasp that snaps together, as opposed to a magnetic clasp. Unlike the option above, this is available in two sizes. That said, reviewers with each of the models report that it fits well.

According to one reviewer: "I have been looking for a chain link band to go with my series 5 gold stainless steel Apple Watch and I am so happy I finally found one. This matches perfectly with the gold stainless steel and is very professional looking. I have a small wrist so I do wish the band itself was a little smaller for a woman but no biggie it still looks good. It was super easy for me to take out the links I needed to remove."

3. A Fine Mesh Band That Comes In 13 Different Tones

Available sizes: 38/40, 42/44 millimeters

Unlike the classic colors above, this stainless steel band comes in bunch of fun options, ranging from this multi-colored option, to a royal blue, to a rose gold. This features a folding clasp that lays flat against your wrist, and it comes in a variety of sizes for any type of Apple Watch. It also comes with a tool to adjust the links, so you can find the perfect fit for you. With more than 2,000 Amazon reviews, this band is one of the most popular models on Amazon. It also comes with a one-year warranty should you have any issues.

According to one reviewer: "Great quality with a nice latch. Love the look of the stainless steel and rose gold. Included bracelet link removal tool is a nice touch but found it far easier to use a dedicated watch repair kit. If you use the included tool, make sure that you’re going with the arrows and don’t force it as the pin will easily bend.”

4. This Interlocking Band That Has Removable Links

Available sizes: 38/40, 42/44 millimeters

This delicate metal band is chic and adjustable. It features interlocking stainless steel links to form a chain-like design. This band also comes with easy-to-remove links near the clasp so you can take them off if needed to adjust. It also comes in a variety of metallic finishes, ranging from midnight black to berry pink, to match any style. This is a bit pricier than some of the other styles on this list, but hundreds of reviewers swear by it.

According to one reviewer: "Stylish and elegant at its finest. It has not turned my arm green or discolored and I wear this thing everyday and I sometimes even sleep with it on. Adjusting the links is as simple as it gets. The strength and durability of this thing amazes me because I am not careful with my stuff."

5. This Thin Apple Watch Band That Comes With A Screen Protector

Available sizes: 38/40, 42/44 millimeters

For a thinner profile, this stainless steel Apple Watch band is durable and has removable links that allow you to customize it to your wrist (and comes with the tool you need to remove them). This one has a built-in screen protector that still allows you to use the touch capabilities, and has a snap clasp that's super secure. More than 2,000 Amazon reviewers have added this watch band to their wardrobe, and the reviews are largely rave.

According to one reviewer: "I wanted the stainless steel band from Apple, but it was too expensive. This band is attractive, comfortable, and the price is right! A winner. It is not hard to adjust the length for my wrist. I really appreciated this feature."

6. This Stainless Steel Band That Has A Bit Of Sparkle

Available sizes: 38/40, 42/44 millimeters

This sparkly watch band is a unique style that's won over thousands of reviewers. It's made from durable stainless steel, but the thin, twisty design makes this band look super elegant. Each section of this band is threaded with clear rhinestones for a fun pop of detail, and the secure clasp ensures that your watch won't budge. It's available in multiple sizes, has removable links that are easily taken out, and comes in a bunch of metal tones.

According to one reviewer: "I have had this watch band for a few months now and have received many compliments on it. It’s stunning, not too flashy and easy to resize to fit your wrist properly. It also matches the gold Apple Watch Series 5 perfectly. I would recommend this band."

7. A Two-Tone Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band

Available sizes: 38/40, 42/44 millimeters

This two-tone stainless steel Apple Watch band is a great pick that's durable, stylish, and beloved by reviewers with a 4.5-star overall rating. Not only does it feature adjustable lengths for a customizable fit (and comes with a tool to help you do so), but it also comes with a one-year warranty should you run into any issues. The silver and black color combination is just one of five color options ranging from an all black matte color to a silver and red combo.

According to one reviewer: "Very impressed with this band. Has some good weight to it and all of the joints appear to be heavy duty. I was further impressed with the fact that it came with a tool for adding and removing links!! My last band did not and I had to find a jewelry store that would do so, and they charged me $10!"