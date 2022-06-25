Mid-rise jeans are as versatile as they are timeless. The best mid-rise jeans have waistbands designed to hit right around the waist, but they come in a wide range of washes and styles, including skinny and wide leg. When it comes to material, they run from super stretchy and rigid to suit your preferences. While selecting a style of jeans is usually a matter of preference, the fit and feel will play key roles in finding your ideal pair.

Choosing The Best Mid-Rise Jeans For You

As you shop, keep in mind that sizing will vary from brand to brand — and that applies to what mid-rise means in inches. When it comes to jeans, it’s never a bad idea to take your measurements to determine your ideal rise to suit your body, then compare that to manufacturers’ size guides. (For context, you’ll find rise measurements that range from 8.25 to 11.75 inches on this list.)

The denim material will also affect what your jeans feel like when you’re wearing them. If you enjoy the rigid feel of non-stretch jeans like I do, you might want to consider a pair that is made with 100% cotton. But if you prefer a stretchy pair of jeans, look for polyester content as well as spandex or elastane.

Think about which mid-rise jean style you would feel confident in and what will fit most seamlessly into your wardrobe, so it’s more likely you’ll reach for them again and again. Below, you’ll find some of the best-mid rise jeans styles, including a pair of denim shorts, to assist you in your search. Shop them all on Amazon.

1 A Fan-Favorite Pair Of Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans With Lots Of Stretch Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon With over 51,000 reviews (over 35,000 of which are five-star ratings), these mid-rise skinny jeans from Levi’s diffusion line speak for themselves. While they fit snugly, the stretchy fabric permits freedom of movement. “These jeans are lightweight and fit perfectly,” according to one reviewer. “They are perfect for work where I do a lot of lifting and bending over and I never have to pull them up.” And at less than $25, they’re budget-friendly, too. The manufacturer doesn’t indicate the jeans rise in inches, but many reviewers have confirmed they feel like a true mid-rise pair of denim on them. One reviewer wrote: “My favorite jeans [...] I usually buy expensive jeans, but found these and they are my go-to pair! The fit is so comfortable and the stretch is wonderful. Although these were mid-rise — which usually I find myself pulling up most of the time- I did not have this issue with these. Very flattering. I ordered exactly to the measurements they provide and the fit was perfect.” Rise: Unspecified | Material: 78% cotton, 20% polyester, and 2% elastane | Available sizes: 2 — 28 (including 28-inch, 30-inch, and 32-inch inseams) | Available washes: 10

2 The Best Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans With 4 Available Inseam Lengths Wrangler Retro Mae Mid-Rise Bootcut Jean Amazon $39 See On Amazon Reviewers have agreed that these Wrangler bootcut jeans are sturdily made, and many have grown to love them for the comfortable touch of stretch they provide. One reviewer described, “They are soft and flexible!” (For the same reason, some reviewers have recommended sizing down.) The jeans are cut to be snug in the legs before kicking out at the knees, and the threaded details will add visual interest to any outfit. One reviewer wrote: “These jeans look so nice and are very comfortable. They stay up and in place without a belt. Ordered normal size and they fit great! Very comfortable for riding too.” Rise: 8.25 inches | Material: 99% cotton and 1% spandex | Available sizes: 0 — 19, including 30-inch, 32-inch, 34-inch, and 36-inch inseams | Available washes: 10

3 The Best Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans With A Vintage Feel Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans Amazon $98 See On Amazon If you’re looking for straight-leg jeans with vintage appeal, these non-stretch Levi’s jeans will do the trick. The rigid denim gives them an old-school feel, but they’re constructed to be relaxed through the legs so they won’t feel too restrictive. One reviewer wrote: “Very difficult to find jeans that are more traditional, classic, whatever you want to call it. Not too short. Good ol’ 501 Levis. Fit me well with a smaller waist and larger hips/thighs. Happy to find them.” Rise: 11.75 inches | Material: 100% cotton | Available sizes: 23 — 32, including 30-inseams | Available washes: 7

4 These White Mid-Rise Jeans For A Crisp Look Democracy Ab Solution Straight Leg Jeans Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you’ve been scouring the web for white denim, you’ll be pleased to find these mid-rise jeans have received tons of praise from Amazon reviewers. “These are the Goldilocks of white jeans for me,” one fan wrote, adding that they are “not too tight, but fitted.” Another shopper described the material as “not super see through like most white clothing.” Apart from the white option (pictured above), it’s available in three denim washes. One reviewer wrote: “These are the BEST white jeans I have ever had. They are comfortable and the fabric is soft and light even in the humid tropical climate where I live in the Bahamas. Love that I don’t have to wear a belt, the stretch waist is perfect [...] Very happy. Bought a pair in the dark wash too.” Rise: 9.5 inches | Material: 51% cotton, 24% lyocell, 22% polyester, and 3% spandex | Available sizes: 2 — 16, including 29-inch, 31-inch, and 33-inch inseams | Available washes: 4

5 These Cropped Mid-Rise Jeans For Highlighting Shoes Lee Flex Motion Capri Jeans Amazon $34 See On Amazon These mid-rise jeans are made to hit above the ankle and are ideal for spotlighting shoes — and you can roll them up for a more capri-like silhouette, too. They’re designed to fit snugly through the legs, but offer a comfy amount of stretch, thanks to the inclusion of spandex. As a plus, several reviewers attest the material doesn’t stretch out after a day (or more) of wear. One reviewer wrote: “I love these capris. Fit is excellent and no belt necessary. So comfortable! Wore them all day at Disneyland so lots of up and down with sitting then standing and moving around. Didn’t stretch out like some denim does when worn all day or lots of movement.” Rise: 10 inches | Material: 69% cotton, 30% polyester, and 1% spandex | Available sizes: 2 — 18 | Available washes: 4

6 The Best Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans You Can Easily Dress Up NYDJ Teresa Trouser Jeans Amazon $69 See On Amazon These mid-rise trouser jeans evoke style and ease in equal measure. Their wide-leg silhouette can elevate any outfit to look polished in a pinch, and thanks to elastane, they will move with you. Multiple reviewers have observed that the material is soft, too. Some shoppers have mentioned that the trouser jeans run large, so you might want to purchase a size down — and if you’re petite and tend to wear flats, you might need to get them hemmed. One reviewer wrote: “I love these jeans! I have been looking for wide-leg jeans and these are fantastic! They fit as expected and are very comfortable. Great purchase!” Rise: 9.75 inches | Material: 79% cotton, 19% polyester, and 2% elastane | Available sizes: 0 — 18 | Available washes: 7

7 An Extra-Stretchy Skinny Jean With A Medium Rise Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Curvy Skinny Jeans Amazon $32 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials’ mid-rise skinny jeans are made with 3% elastane as well as 18% polyester, and Amazon reviewers loved that they are stretchy, allowing for freedom of movement, without sagging or losing their shape. According to one shopper, “These jeans look nice and are stretchy to make them very comfy, but not too stretchy to stretch out of shape after wearing.” Reviewers have claimed they fit true to size, but recommend sizing down if you want them to be skin tight. The manufacturer specifies they’re mid-rise jeans (and reviewers have described them as such), even if they don’t list the exact rise measurement. One reviewer wrote: “These jeans are amazing. They fit perfect, they have enough give that you feel like you can breathe, they’re made well and I just love them!” Rise: Unspecified | Material: 79% cotton, 18% polyester, and 3% elastane | Available sizes: 0 — 20, including 27-inch, 29-inch, and 31-inch inseams | Available washes: 2

8 The Best Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans That Look Effortlessly Cool Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon These mid-rise boyfriend jeans offer a relaxed fit that will take you from the workweek to the weekend. The pair is relaxed throughout the leg, and the stretchy fabric blend adds to its laid-back vibe. The pair’s 4.4-star overall rating after more than 9,000 reviews further asserts its popularity among Amazon shoppers. The manufacturer doesn’t specify the specific rise measurement but describes the jeans as mid-rise — and many reviewers have agreed with that categorization. One reviewer wrote: “I bought these because Levi’s always has a reliable fit and quality. These were no different. I wore them to theme parks and was so comfortable and they kept up with all the climbing we did up stairs, tree houses and through all the bending in and out of rides! Plenty of stretch to stay with your body as you move yet not heavy like other jeans that have you sweating. Highly recommend for busy moms that need to keep up with little kids.” Rise: Unspecified | Material: 87% cotton, 12% polyester, and 1% elastane | Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus | Available washes: 7

9 The Best Mid-Rise Jean Shorts Levi’s Mid-Length Shorts Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking to take a breather from jeans, these mid-rise denim shorts from Levi’s are a breezy option. The stretchy denim is cut to be relaxed through the leg and to reach the mid-thigh, providing you the option to wear them long or roll them up. They are as versatile as they are beloved by reviewers: The pair boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 11,000 reviews. One reviewer wrote: “Nice fit, good stretch, perfect length. Pleasantly surprised! [...] Wish I knew about these sooner! Comfortable. Look nice and feel nice too. Waist band is not too tight. Stretchy. Going to order another color. Fit true to size, although I’ll order one size down on the next pair. I’m in between sizes depending on the brand and these have enough stretch to go with the smaller size.” Rise: 8.5 inches | Material: 83% cotton, 15% polyester, and 2% elastane | Available sizes: 24 — 40 | Available washes: 12

Danielle Calma is a Commerce Writer for Bustle, where she researches and recommends the best fashion products for shoppers. She has also covered style topics for Elite Daily. She has been a jeans devotee ever since she purchased her first pair of Levi’s 501s and wears denim on a near-daily basis.