If you like your denim to have a vintage feel, the best non-stretch jeans should be your go-to. When shopping for a pair of non-stretch jeans, choose a pair that’s made with 100% cotton, which will offer a pleasantly structured, rigid feel and minimal give when you put them on. Styles will vary widely from classic designs to trendier styles, and the ideal option for you will depend on your preferred silhouette and what you feel most confident in. There are also non-stretch denim shorts and overalls if you want a break from jeans.

The first thing to keep in mind is the material. Jeans made with 100% cotton are sometimes called “rigid jeans,” and the description is apt. But fortunately, cotton gets softer as it’s worn and washed, and it can even expand a bit as you wear it to give that perfectly broken-in feel. So you might not even miss the spandex often blended into materials, which give stretchy jeans their elasticity.

When it comes to style, it’s all about personal preference. A pair of straight-leg or bootcut jeans are true classics, and they can feel casual or dressed up depending on the accessories you pair them with. If your style skews laidback you might want a pair with a relaxed silhouette that offers more room to move. And since denim can come in a huge range of washes, you’ll have a so many options to choose from.

With all this in mind, here’s a list of the best non-stretch jeans that you can buy on Amazon.

1 The Best High-Rise, Straight-Leg Jeans Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans Amazon $90 See On Amazon This pair of Levi’s 501 jeans is the epitome of classic non-stretch denim. The jeans have a high rise and are relaxed through the hips and thighs, and while the material isn’t stretchy, one reviewer noted that it’s “not too stiff either.” With their straight-leg cut, the style is versatile enough to transcend seasonal trends and fit into any wardrobe. One reviewer wrote: “Love the classic look of these jeans. They do, however, run large in the crotch and waist. But they’re still very comfortable. It’s a perfect, no frills, basic pair of Levi’s!” Made of: 100% cotton | Available sizes: 23 — 32 | Available washes & styles: 6

2 The Best Mid-Rise, Straight-Leg Jeans Lee Straight-Leg Jeans Amazon $44 See On Amazon If you’re on the market for a vintage-inspired silhouette, you might like this pair of jeans. They’re designed to sit at the waist and are relaxed through the hips and thighs, and many reviewers have described them as mom jean-like. Reviewers have confirmed that the material has no stretch and one wrote, “The feel and look without the stretch of so many of the jeans out there is wonderful.” Shop the jeans in denim blue colorways or black. One reviewer wrote: “My Lees are back! These are a traditional heavy cotton denim: minimal stretch, but sturdy and fairly soft. Sizing is exactly as it has always been, and they fit through waist, hips and thighs. These should last a long time and will get plenty of wear!” Made of: 100% cotton | Available sizes: 4 — 18 (including Short and Long inseam options) | Available washes & styles: 3

3 The Best Cropped Straight-Leg Jeans Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans Amazon $80 See On Amazon Cut with a high rise and made to accentuate your rear, the trademark Wedgie jeans from Levi’s offer wearers a cheeky fit. They have a straight-leg design with a high-rise waist and a hem that falls above the ankles, making them perfect for spotlighting a favorite pair of shoes. This light-wash pair is made from a non-stretch cotton that reviewers have attested is comfortable to wear. It also comes in seven other options, including ones that are made with 1% elastane for just a touch of stretch. One reviewer wrote: “These jeans are 100% cotton so you can’t expect a whole lot of stretch. They look awesome and while they feel stiff at first, after a few wears they are soooo comfortable!” Made of: 100% cotton | Available sizes: 23 — 32 | Available washes & styles: 8

4 The Best Low-Rise Jeans With A Relaxed Fit Levi’s Low Pro Jeans Amazon $60 See On Amazon With a low-rise cut, relaxed fit through the legs, and intentional rips at the knees, these Levi’s non-stretch jeans exude a cool nonchalance. They flare ever so slightly at the hemline, which allows you to pair the jeans with a range of footwear. Expect these to have zero stretchiness but still feel effortlessly comfortable. Shop it in a range of washes and in options with or without distressing. One reviewer wrote: “One of my new favourites, hits just below the [waist] and fits as expected for a loose cut. True to size for a relaxed fit.” Made of: 100% cotton | Available sizes: 24 — 32 | Available washes & styles: 6

5 The Best Non-Stretch Bootcut Jeans With A Vented Hem Wrangler Ultimate Riding Jeans Amazon $69 See On Amazon Featuring little notches along the hems for more movement and visual interest, these non-stretch jeans from Wrangler are ideal for wearing with boots — but they’d surely pair just as well with sneakers or sandals. The bootcut jeans have a mid-rise waist and are slim through the hips and thighs — and though made from non-stretch cotton, reviewers have mentioned the jeans are comfy to wear. “They are very comfortable and [I] recommend them for outdoor activities,” one reviewer attested. In addition to being available in three washes, they also come in three inseam options. One reviewer wrote: “Love that these wrangler jeans are 100% cotton! The look of these bootcut jeans are great, and I like how the vented pant leg falls beautifully over boots.” Made of: 100% cotton | Available sizes: 0 — 19 (including Short, Long, and Extra Long inseam options) | Available washes & styles: 3

6 These Vintage-Inspired Wranglers For Less Than $40 Wrangler Slim-Fit Cowboy-Cut Jeans Amazon $32 See On Amazon These non-stretch jeans have a hem that’s wide enough to wear with boots but not too wide to be mistaken as traditional bootcut jeans, resulting in a perfectly sleek yet relaxed silhouette that feels oh so vintage. One reviewer compared them to “old school real jeans,” and it comes in a classic denim-blue shade, which only adds to its vintage-looking appeal. Before you check out, consider sizing up — something Wrangler recommends as well. One reviewer wrote: “Love these jeans! Fit like a glove. Super comfy.” Made of: 100% cotton | Available sizes: 1 — 11 | Available washes & styles: 1

7 The Best Non-Stretch Jeans With An Elastic Waist & Trendy Silhouette YESNO Loose Cropped Pants Amazon $45 See On Amazon These wide-leg non-stretch jeans are cut with plenty of room through the hips and thighs for comfort. They’re replete with a pull-on waistband which reviewers have claimed sit high on the waist. On-trend pleats add structure to the jeans, while the ankle-length hem pairs well with sneakers or oxfords. It’s made of 100% cotton, and is available in 12 styles, including options that are constructed from a flowy cotton material. One reviewer wrote: “These jeans are everything I was hoping for!! The bagginess, the length, the actual fit is perfect for me!! If I could give more than 5 [stars], I would!! Completely satisfied!!.” Made of: 100% cotton | Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Available washes & styles: 7

8 The Best Non-Stretch Denim Cut-Offs Levi's Premium 501 Mid-Thigh Shorts Amazon $62 See On Amazon These Levi’s jean shorts are a nod to the brand’s 501 jeans but are revamped with a high-rise waist and a mid-thigh hemline. The 100% cotton denim lends them the same non-stretch feel of traditional 501s, and they are fitted through the hips and thighs. This particular option features intentional distressing, but you can choose from non-ripped styles, too. One reviewer wrote: “I’ve been in the market to find a perfect pair of not-too-short denim shorts, and finally my mission accomplished! This is cute and comfortable with the perfect length and rise. True to size.” Made of: 100% cotton | Available sizes: 23 — 34 | Available washes & styles: 8

9 The Best Denim Shorts With A Stretchy Paper-Bag Waist Plaid&Plain Denim Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon For carefree days, go easy with paper-bag-waist shorts. This pair has a relaxed silhouette and is made with 100% cotton fabric. It’s cut with a high-rise and the elastic, paper-bag waistband amps up its care-free vibe. Choose from washes ranging from classic denim blues to black and an option replete with intentional distressing that lends it a casual-cool appeal. The material doesn’t stretch much, but reviewers have noted that it runs large, so you might want to size down. One reviewer wrote: “Perfect fit (high-waisted, stretchy waist, expected length, loose comfy feel). Quality material.” Made of: 100% cotton | Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available washes & styles: 7