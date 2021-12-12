People with psoriasis have to be especially thoughtful about the skin care products they use, so when shopping for the best moisturizers for face psoriasis, look for ones that contain natural anti-inflammatory ingredients to help soothe cracked skin while also acting as a moisturizing agent, dermatologist Dr. Purvisha Patel tells Bustle. She explains that these nourishing creams will also improve the overall quality of your skin, as well as its elasticity, and suggests choosing thicker balms and creams over lotions, as they’re better able to “fill the cracks in the skin, and prevent the skin from getting more inflamed.” On any areas of open, cracked skin, avoid products that contain added fragrances or essential oils, as they could lead to increased inflammation or an allergic reaction. To make your life easier, all the moisturizers on this list are fragrance-free and loaded with gentle hydrating ingredients.
Dr. Patel says that some moisturizers for psoriasis also contain mild acids, such as lactic acid or salicylic acid, which can be helpful for sloughing off dead skin and smoothing the psoriatic plaques. To avoid overdoing it with active ingredients, she suggests choosing a rich, thick moisturizer for during the day (followed by a gentle sunscreen), and a moisturizer with AHAs or BHAs for nighttime.
Dr. Purvisha Patel, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder, Visha Skincare and and Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Associates in Memphis, Tennessee; Arlington, Tennessee; and Olive Branch, Mississippi