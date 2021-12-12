People with psoriasis have to be especially thoughtful about the skin care products they use, so when shopping for the best moisturizers for face psoriasis, look for ones that contain natural anti-inflammatory ingredients to help soothe cracked skin while also acting as a moisturizing agent, dermatologist Dr. Purvisha Patel tells Bustle. She explains that these nourishing creams will also improve the overall quality of your skin, as well as its elasticity, and suggests choosing thicker balms and creams over lotions, as they’re better able to “fill the cracks in the skin, and prevent the skin from getting more inflamed.” On any areas of open, cracked skin, avoid products that contain added fragrances or essential oils, as they could lead to increased inflammation or an allergic reaction. To make your life easier, all the moisturizers on this list are fragrance-free and loaded with gentle hydrating ingredients.

Dr. Patel says that some moisturizers for psoriasis also contain mild acids, such as lactic acid or salicylic acid, which can be helpful for sloughing off dead skin and smoothing the psoriatic plaques. To avoid overdoing it with active ingredients, she suggests choosing a rich, thick moisturizer for during the day (followed by a gentle sunscreen), and a moisturizer with AHAs or BHAs for nighttime.

To shop the best moisturizers for psoriasis that are safe to use on your face, read on; then, check out the best body washes for psoriasis, and some psoriasis-safe shampoos, as well.

1 The Expert’s Own Moisturizer For Psoriasis Visha Skincare Face 2 Feet All Over Body Balm Amazon $35 See On Amazon From Dr. Patel’s own line, Visha Skincare, this luxurious body balm can be used from head to toe to soothe dry, cracked, irritated skin. Made with sunflower seed oil, shea butter, sweet almond oil, and cocoa seed butter, it’s incredibly moisturizing, and full only of gentle, good-for-skin ingredients. This is a balm, not a lotion or cream, so expect it to have a rich, creamy texture.

2 The Best Value Vanicream Moisturizing Cream Amazon $14 See On Amazon Vanicream Moisturizing Cream is a favorite of both pediatric and adult dermatologists for patients with a variety of skin concerns, including eczema, psoriasis, and more. This rich, gentle cream is free of all of the most common irritants that tend to be found in personal care products, including dyes, fragrance, gluten, parabens, botanical extracts, and lanolin, so it shouldn’t exacerbate irritation in those with sensitive or allergy-prone skin. This under-$15 purchase gets you a whopping 16 ounces of product in a convenient and sanitary pump-top bottle, so it’s a great value, in addition to being a top-rated moisturizer to calm psoriasis flareups.

3 A Face & Body Balm From A French Pharmacy Brand Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Balm Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll also get 16 ounces of product in this bottle of Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Balm, but it’ll set you back about $10 more. Still, it’s an amazing, tried-and-true moisturizer for people with dry skin, psoriasis, eczema, and other associated conditions, and it can be used on both your face and body. It contains ingredients that help combat the itching and dryness patients with psoriasis experience (like zinc, glycerin, sunflower seed oil, and ceramides), and it provides an immediately hydrating, soothing sensation, while helping to strengthen your skin in the long run, too. This French pharmacy lotion received a seal of approval from the National Psoriasis Foundation, and it’s gentle enough for all ages, including babies.

4 Another (Smaller) French Moisturizer For Head-To-Toe Use La Roche-Posay Lipikar Eczema Soothing Relief Cream $15 See On Amazon From another beloved French pharmacy brand, La Roche-Posay Lipikar Eczema Soothing Relief Cream was designed especially for people with skin concerns like eczema and psoriasis. The combination of rich shea butter, soothing oatmeal, and calming niacinamide instantly soothe and soften skin, and help alleviate symptoms of irritation like itching, flaking, and dryness. This comes in a more travel-friendly tube (unlike the first three products that come in bulkier bottles and jars), so it’s great for stashing in your gym bag or carry-on.

Expert:

Dr. Purvisha Patel, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder, Visha Skincare and and Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Associates in Memphis, Tennessee; Arlington, Tennessee; and Olive Branch, Mississippi