Still trending strong, mom jeans are throwbacks in all the best ways; their high waist and straighter leg somehow manage to look retro and modern all at once. And the best mom jeans offer the versatility of being intentionally nonchalant while still easily dressing up in a way that’s sophisticated. They’re the “no makeup look” of the denim world — slip them on for days you want to look good without appearing to make any effort. (Even if you totally did.)

If you’re looking for ways to incorporate the of-the-moment baggy denim silhouette, you’ll find slouchier mom jeans to be a versatile player in your pant line-up. Of course, mom jeans are perfect with a vintage graphic tee and some sneakers, but they also look fresh belted over a button-down with some mules. Mom jeans also make an unexpectedly good pairing with party tops that grounds them in effortless cool-girl appeal.

No matter what you're budget, you're sure to find a pair here that is soon to be in heavy rotation in your closet. There’s a premium super high-rise Levi’s style with a cropped leg and a budget-friendly wide-legged alternative with a raw hem, plus a great iteration of the distressed mom jean that comes in a variety of rinses and degrees of scuff.

With so many ways to wear them, you’ll probably want a few versions of the mom jean — and there are 10 pairs below you’ll want to click "add to cart" ASAP.

1 A Versatile Riff On The Mom Jean From An Iconic Brand Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans Amazon $61 See on Amazon These high-waisted Levi's have a fitted hip and thigh with a straight leg for a tailored spin on the throwback style. "I love these jeans. Just enough stretch to be comfortable, but not bag out. They look fantastic," one shopper raved of the fabric. They're woven from a blend of 81% cotton with polyester and a smidge of elastane for stretch, and come in a range of light and dark indigo washes (plus black). "A perfect fit; long enough in the rise and the right length for a straight leg," another fan pointed out of their cut. You can take this style into the office with a nice blazer and shoe, but it will get just as much wear on the weekend even whether you leave the house or not. Choose from two different inseams. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 24 – 34

2 These Distressed Mom Jeans You Can Score In So Many Styles SweatyRocks Women's Ripped Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $28 See on Amazon These distressed mom jeans come with so many options, in cropped and full-length styles, with high waists and tapered legs. You'll find them in black, white, and powder blue, plus medium to dark rinses. Whether you're looking for a lot of shredding or just want a few well-placed holes, there are lots of variations to choose from here. They're made from cotton blended with polyester and don't have any stretch for a solid look and feel that is "super cute and very comfy," as one shopper remarked. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small – Large

3 A Premium Pair Of Super High-Waisted Cropped Mom Jeans Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Amazon $90 See on Amazon These super high-waisted Levi's feature the brand's highest rise, at approximately 12 inches. The fitted waist and hip are offset by the straight-cut leg and cropped hem for a vintage look that manages to feel thoroughly modern. "I was nervous to wear these at first because I usually only wear skinny jeans," one shopper confessed. "After trying them on and testing them out, they are LITERALLY my favorite pants." With 99% cotton and a touch of spandex, they have a heritage feel that denim enthusiasts fall hard for. "They feel so high quality. They're a bit stiff, so you do have to break them in," one aficionado explained, and a few other reviewers confirmed the almost raw denim feel. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 00 – 14

4 These OG Mom Jeans That Are Absurdly Comfy LEE Women's Relaxed-Fit Side Elastic Tapered-Leg Jean Amazon $38 See on Amazon LEE has been in the mom jean game for decades now and they keep delivering the hits. "Just a 20 something year old looking for some cool mom jeans that will last me forever. LOVE THEM," one fan declared of these comfortable jeans. They have a high waist and a roomy hip and thigh with a tapered leg, in a 99% cotton blend with some heft. Subtle elastic panels on each side of the waistband ensure a comfortable fit no matter what. "I bought them for a costume, and they are now one of the most beloved items in my closet," another shopper shared. This pair is available in short and long inseams, and you can also snag it as a mom jean for petites. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 4 – 20

5 These High-Waisted Slouchy Jeans Made For Rolling ruisin Classic High Waist Jeans Amazon $44 For a decidedly on-point addition to your capsule wardrobe, these high-waisted baggy jeans couldn't be more perfect. They have a loose cut and a tapered leg that's made for rolling. They come with a high waist in 100% pure cotton for a classic fit and feel with zero stretch. "Not all mom jeans are created equal," one shopper pointed out. "They're good quality jeans that have the most awesome cut that really gives you a stylish look while looking totally retro," they added, calling them "true mom jeans that anyone can wear." And almost anyone can — there are three inseams to choose from. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 24 – 34

6 Some Plus-Size Mom Jeans With A Cuffed Hem Woman Within Women's Plus Size Girlfriend Stretch Jean Amazon $35 See on Amazon These mom jeans have a roomy hip and thigh with an ankle-length hem that cuffs nicely into a breezy capri. The cotton-poly blend has a bit of spandex for stretch, and comes in light and dark rinses, distressed versions, and classic black. "I wore the hell out of them and ended up purchasing 3 pairs," one fan raved. "They are great!" Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 12 Plus – 38 Plus

7 A Budget-Friendly Pair Of Mom Jeans With A Cult Following Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean Amazon $16 These throwback mom jeans have almost 12,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers who raved about their true-to-size fit. "The pants you need. The pants you deserve," one fan gushed." They're cut with a mid-rise and a comfortable hip and leg, with a relatively straight taper. Moreover, they're made from a 50/50 blend of cotton and spandex that promises to be extremely stretchy and comfortable. "I love mom jeans," another shopper wrote. "This pair is very soft to the skin, and not stiff. It has a gentle stretch. They look good, and are well made." You can also pick this one in petite, short, and tall inseams. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: 4 –24

8 These Classic Mom Jeans In 100% Cotton Lee Women's Misses Relaxed Fit All Cotton Straight Leg Jean Amazon $34 See on Amazon These 100% cotton mom jeans have zero stretch in a classic retro Americana style, with what one reviewer described as "a sky high mom jeans waist." Reviewers especially loved getting their hands on pure cotton jeans without synthetic stretch. "I really love how high they sit on my waist, it makes them very comfortable to wear. The loose fit around my legs is just what I expected and I love it," the reviewer noted, adding, "Finally, the pockets are nice and big, and having women’s pants with big pockets has been a dream of mine for a long time." They're also available in short, regular, and long inseams. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 4 – 18

9 A Pair Of Stretchy Wide-Leg Mom Jeans With A Raw Hem Goodthreads Women's High-Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jean Amazon $22 See on Amazon These wide-leg mom jeans have a high, 11-inch rise with a relaxed hip and wider cropped leg. A button fly and raw unfinished hem add an indie touch. In over 90% cotton with a bit of polyester and spandex, they're soft and durable but so stretchy and comfy. "I work 10-12 hr days in a hot restaurant, constantly running/moving, and these were the near-miraculous relief I wanted [...]," one big fan remarked. "I find these really win for one reason alone: I forget I’m wearing jeans, mostly. No tugging and adjusting, no drooping, bunching. Really well done and amazing for the price. YAY." Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 24 – 32