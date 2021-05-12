The Boldest Looks Of The BRITs Had One Thing In Common

The 2021 BRIT Awards showcased some excellent style moments, both on the red carpet and on stage. But there was a running theme of the night that was hard to ignore: bold monochrome dressing. Whether it was Little Mix’s white dresses or Olly Murs’ burgundy suit, there were plenty of bold sartorial moments. In fact, we can’t stop thinking about all the monochromatic looks at the BRITs this year, so much so that we had to put together a little edit of the very best.

It’s almost as if all of this year’s hottest stars got together and planned it; from their red carpet appearances right through to the event itself, block colours were on show everywhere. Some stars kept it simple with stripped back white hues (Little Mix and Taylor Swift, we’re looking at you), whereas others like Raye and Mabel opted for vibrant brights in hot pinks and lime greens.

Whichever way you slice it, the guests were loving the trend of wearing one colour from head to toe. Sheer and understated was out, making room for bold, bright looks that are sure to put a smile on your face. Here are nine of the very best looks.

Olivia Rodrigo JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo went red all over with sequins and sheer Dior number for her on-stage performance. On the red carpet, she also wore a punchy Dior number in neon green.

Rina Sawayama JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The award for most fabulous colour blocked ensemble has to go to Rina Sawayama and this lilac. Balmain masterpiece.

MNEK JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images MNEK’s custom Robert Wun pleated suit in powder blue – and matching eyeshadow – was everything.

Little Mix JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Little Mix gals kept it simple in all-over white, with Leigh-Anne and Perrie proudly showing off their baby bumps!

AJ Tracey JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rapper AJ Tracey opted for a purple-blue suit for his red carpet appearance.

Raye JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Raye wowed with old-school Hollywood glamour; her pink gloves and Etro dress made for absolute pink perfection.

Mabel Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another gorgeous glove and dress combo, this time in lime green from Mabel.

Taylor Swift JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor wowed fans in this simple white two piece, which she finished off with her signature red lip.