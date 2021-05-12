Fashion

The Boldest Looks Of The BRITs Had One Thing In Common

Rina Sawayama, MNEK, & Little Mix all got the style memo.

Block colour fashion at the BRITs 2021
JMEnternational/Getty
By Rebecca Fearn

The 2021 BRIT Awards showcased some excellent style moments, both on the red carpet and on stage. But there was a running theme of the night that was hard to ignore: bold monochrome dressing. Whether it was Little Mix’s white dresses or Olly Murs’ burgundy suit, there were plenty of bold sartorial moments. In fact, we can’t stop thinking about all the monochromatic looks at the BRITs this year, so much so that we had to put together a little edit of the very best.

It’s almost as if all of this year’s hottest stars got together and planned it; from their red carpet appearances right through to the event itself, block colours were on show everywhere. Some stars kept it simple with stripped back white hues (Little Mix and Taylor Swift, we’re looking at you), whereas others like Raye and Mabel opted for vibrant brights in hot pinks and lime greens.

Whichever way you slice it, the guests were loving the trend of wearing one colour from head to toe. Sheer and understated was out, making room for bold, bright looks that are sure to put a smile on your face. Here are nine of the very best looks.

Olivia Rodrigo

JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo went red all over with sequins and sheer Dior number for her on-stage performance. On the red carpet, she also wore a punchy Dior number in neon green.

Rina Sawayama

JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The award for most fabulous colour blocked ensemble has to go to Rina Sawayama and this lilac. Balmain masterpiece.

MNEK

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

MNEK’s custom Robert Wun pleated suit in powder blue – and matching eyeshadow – was everything.

Little Mix

JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Little Mix gals kept it simple in all-over white, with Leigh-Anne and Perrie proudly showing off their baby bumps!

AJ Tracey

JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rapper AJ Tracey opted for a purple-blue suit for his red carpet appearance.

Raye

JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Raye wowed with old-school Hollywood glamour; her pink gloves and Etro dress made for absolute pink perfection.

Mabel

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another gorgeous glove and dress combo, this time in lime green from Mabel.

Taylor Swift

JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor wowed fans in this simple white two piece, which she finished off with her signature red lip.

Olly Murs

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olly Murs got the monochromatic memo, and showed up with this sharp burgundy suit, shirt, and tie.