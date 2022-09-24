The epitome of rock ‘n’ roll edge, the best moto jackets toughen up any outfit with a timeless cool factor. The rebellious attitude is a natural match for ripped denim and juxtaposes well against dresses for a classic it-girl moment, but their utilitarian origins make them versatile and practical, as well. Long story short? You probably want one. Here’s what you need to know while you shop for this wardrobe staple.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Moto Jackets

Style

You likely know the most iconic type of moto jacket on sight: The cruiser. First built for the open road, this traditional biker jacket features wide studded lapels and a diagonal zipper, and the most popular designs today are a riff on the original.

That traditional cruiser is always a classic, but you can always count on a few fashionable spins with every season; and if you’re a big fan of the style, you may be looking for something unique to build out your collection. Perhaps that looks like a winter-worthy oversized moto jacket with luxe sherpa lining, inspired by aviator styles, or a white moto jacket with colorful floral embroidered for spring. (Groundbreaking.)

Material

Classic moto jackets were originally made from leather, due to the material’s abrasion-resistance in case of spills, and the rugged material became its calling card. These days, high-end versions continue to be made from genuine leather — lambskin, specifically, since it’s lightweight yet warm and breaks in easily. But you can still find faux leather jackets (either in PVC or polyurethane, aka PU) that are nearly indistinguishable from the real thing, as they’re soft and malleable, not overly shiny or stiff. Either option will be durable and weather-resistant, promising lots of wear.

Alternatively, you can veer off the leather road entirely and opt for a moto-style jacket in another material. Listed ahead, you’ll find a soft moto jacket in denim for casual days, a few faux fur-lined options for more warmth, and some colorful suede jackets that are so easy to dress up.

Whether you opt for a classic moto jacket, or go for a power move with snakeskin and studs, these 14 moto jackets are the leaders of the pack.

1 A Classic Leather Moto Jacket In Its Purest Form World Of Leather Lambskin Moto Jacket Amazon $132 See On Amazon In buttery lambskin with all of the signature details that make a leather motorcycle jacket so iconic, this is a classic investment piece that could give you a decade of return — if not more. The style is classic, and its materials are quality. The lambskin is lined in satin to protect the leather, and edged in heavy silver hardware from zipper to snap, with flaring lapels and zip vent cuffs. In addition to the standard zippered hand warmers, you get a third chest pocket for quick access to smaller items. (Plus, well, it just looks cool.) Wear this with everything from cutoffs and Converse to a satin slip dress. Rave review: “‘Liiiike a gloooove.’ Fits perfect. [...] It seems substantial for lambskin, the lining is very warm. Will make a great late fall, early winter jacket. This was worth the price of admission. Buy it and you won't be disappointed.” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 This Luxurious Faux-Leather Moto Jacket From A Classic Brand Levi's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket Amazon $50 See On Amazon For an equally high-end option in faux leather, you can’t do much better than this Levi’s moto jacket. It has a pretty incredible 4.7-star overall Amazon rating, with over 2,600 shoppers weighing in. “It's hard to believe it's not genuine leather,” one shopper wrote of its supple imitation, which boasts a bit of water-resistance and comes in a rainbow of colors. The hip belt adds even more swagger to the already iconic style, and the snap epaulettes are actually functional. Three zip pockets hold whatever you need. Rave review: “This jacket is BOMB, and you need it in your life! If you didn’t know it was faux leather, you’d absolutely think it’s the real thing. Soft and buttery. I almost bought this exact jacket by a high end designer for $360. So glad I waited to find this! As for fit, it’s bang on. [...] Fits perfect. And I even have room to wear a thin sweater underneath. BONUS, there’s a little bit of stretch to the fabric. Look, just buy the thing! You won’t regret it!” Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

3 This Cult-Favorite Vegan Leather Moto Jacket With A Removable Hood Lock And Love Hooded Faux Leather Moto Jacket Amazon $50 See On Amazon With more than 18,000 ratings, this vegan leather jacket can’t be overlooked. Its detachable sweatshirt hood is a sporty touch that helps you stay warm on chilly days, but it zips out easily when you want a sleeker look. That said, this jacket comes in scores of variations, from sophisticated quilted styles to all-star leather jackets with a sweatshirt’s hood and sleeves, so there are lots of options to choose from if you want a slightly different look with the same cozy functionality. Rave review: “Absolutely love this jacket! It seems to be made very well and the quilting is beautiful. [...] I love the fact that the hood is removeable as well. I cant recommend this jacket enough! Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 A Cropped Moto Jacket In Ultra-Soft Suede [BLANKNYC] Cropped Suede Motorcycle Jacket Amazon $125 See On Amazon For a textural option, this cropped suede moto jacket is made from premium hides that come in seemingly every shade under the sun. The suede is lined in a silky fabric that reviewers praise for feeling luxurious on bare skin. Its wide hip belt meets the top of high-waisted jeans, and the belt loops feature genius snaps so you can turn back the ends and wear it open without the heavy buckle swinging around. Rave review: “Outstanding and on par with jackets costing 4x as much. It's a thick suede, not paper thin as one might expect for the price. [...] Snug but not tight. [...] What I love is the belt loops snap open and close so I can tuck away the belt ends as I rarely use them. I will keep my eyes out for sales as I would be happy to collect these in a few colors and they are a timeless style.” Available colors: 29

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 An Embroidered Faux-Leather Moto Jacket That Looks So Expensive LY VAREY LIN Floral Embroidered Moto Jacket Amazon $50 See On Amazon With its craftcore floral embroidery and glittering hardware — especially in hard-to-find ivory — this moto jacket easily passes for a much more expensive topper. Reviewers confirm the stitching is well-made and vivid, and it outshines similar jackets at this price point. Floral vines twine around the soft faux leather, while heavy metal studs and double buckles ensure the jacket keeps its rock ‘n’ roll edge. The interior is fully lined, so it feels good slipping on over a T-shirt, too. Rave review: “The quality is amazing. It’s worth every penny and more. [...] The leather is soft and the embroidery is amazing. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 This Moto Jacket With Scandinavian Street Style Heritage ellos Faux Leather Moto Jacket Amazon $80 See On Amazon This classic plus-size moto jacket was designed in Sweden, the birthplace of minimalist-chic street style, which you’ll find reflected in the details. Solidly made and well-reviewed, this faux-leather jacket features princess seams and a shoulder yoke for blazer-like shape, with the signature gunmetal hardware and wide lapels of the original style. Take your pick from classic black or rich chocolate brown, pictured. Rave review: “Love this jacket. Fits very well, the wash was great. Not stiff and starchy. Nice stretch too. Will get alot of use out of this.” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 10 Plus — 34 Plus

7 This Fabulous Faux-Leather Moto Jacket With A Luxe Faux-Fur Collar Bellivera Faux Leather Jacket With Faux Fur Collar Amazon $68 See On Amazon If you want a moto jacket with major “wow” factor, the extravagant faux-fur collar on this fitted, faux-leather option is decadently over the top. For days you’re feeling low-key, however, it easily detaches. Plus, a deep-pile faux-fur lining means you’re going to stay super-toasty in what is traditionally a three-season jacket. It goes without saying that you’ll reach for this constantly when you’re going out at night. Rave review: “This is a luxurious coat that looks absolutely stunning. [...] it fits me perfectly and makes me look like a million bucks. [...] It is also lined, so it's an actual winter coat that will keep me warm. While trying it on I actually started sweating because it's not cold here yet. The fur collar looks and feels amazing. [...] For the money I am SUPREMELY pleased. This is a seriously glamorous coat and I'm so glad I bought it.” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8 A Sophisticated, Deconstructed Moto Jacket In The Softest Faux Leather Escalier Faux Leather Open Front Jacket Amazon $46 See On Amazon This lightweight moto-inspired jacket is made from a single layer of thin, buttery faux leather that strips the design down to its most basic elements and pulls double duty as an edgy leather blazer. The oversized waterfall lapels are backed by velvety imitation suede, which creates eye-catching textural interplay, while tailored seams shape the back. Two zippered pockets nod to the original moto jacket hardware, making it stylish and practical. Rave review: “Don’t think about it! Buy it. The material is sturdy but also very flexible and the jacket looks amazing! I received so many compliments. I love how well it pairs with so many items. Would buy again and again!” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — 2X

9 An Affordable Faux-Suede Moto Jacket That Feels So Soft Apperloth Faux Suede Moto Jacket Amazon $50 See On Amazon This moto jacket is made of thick faux suede that looks and feels downright plush. It bears all the hallmarks of a cruiser, from the asymmetrical zipper and snap lapels to optional zippered cuffs and secure slash pockets. The material actually has a good bit of stretch to it, thanks to a dose of spandex, so you can comfortably layer a sweater underneath. It comes in some especially great seasonal shades like olive, camel, and wine, in addition to classic black. Rave review: “I [was] struck right away by the color--the rich deep green is beautiful. When I tried it on, I realized that the jacket fit perfectly, and I was impressed by the high quality and how soft it is. Suprisingly, the jacket is very comfortable! I've received so many compliments! The jacket is stunning and stylish. I love it.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 This Stylish Hybrid Between A Moto & A Denim Jacket Allegra K Denim Moto Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon Not all moto jackets need to be leather, so why not try a denim version if you’re looking for something fresh? This one comes in multiple denim washes, from light to dark indigo, as well as crisp white, brick red, and olive for a fun and casual spin on the rugged jacket. The collar is a little more narrow — perfect if you prefer smaller lapels — with smart epaulettes at the shoulders and denim jacket-inspired buttons on the hem and cuffs. In 98% cotton with a smidge of spandex, it’s a comfortable, casual option that’s particularly great for transitional weather. Rave review: “This jacket is so pretty, light weight denim, and soft. I love it.” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 A Double-Zipper Moto Jacket In A Sweet Pastel Shade S P Y M Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket Amazon $54 See On Amazon For a slightly sweeter take on this tough style, try this faux-leather moto jacket in sweet pastel pink — it softens up the look just a touch (and makes it more appropriate for warmer climates or seasons), without compromising coolness. In fact, it’s chock-full of edgy details the style is known for, including a cool double zipper, notched lapel with snaps, an adjustable waist belt, and studding along the zippered wrists. This exact style comes in a few other colors too, including navy, cherry red, and camel, if pink isn’t your thing. Rave review: “I'm literally in LOVE with this jacket!! [...] I've worn it at least a dozen times and I get compliments every time I do. [...] The pink color is super cute. All of the zippers and studs give it a very hip and stylish look. Even though it's faux leather, it still looks and feels like it's real. [...] I'm EXTREMELY happy with the high quality of the materials. The craftsmanship on this jacket is way beyond what I'd expect for this fabulous price. I'm definitely going to be purchasing the navy jacket next.” Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X — 3X

12 An Oversized Moto Jacket Lined In Plush Sherpa LY VAREY LIN Faux Shearling Moto Jacket Amazon $70 See On Amazon Warm and luxe, this oversized moto jacket will keep you cozy in aviator-inspired style. The faux leather feels soft right out of the box, and it’s lined in a deep-pile imitation shearling that’s thick enough to sink your fingers into. A low-slung hip belt adds even more attitude, and the buckled throat latch turns those lapels into a dramatic stand collar on truly cold days. Rave review: “This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive. [...] It is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60 degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5 degree weather, yes that’s right and I was comfortable. [...] The lining does not shed or flatten and does not look chintzy. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this. I ordered the white and I’ll probably order the wine colored too. I bought this super expensive down winter jacket with fur hood in Montreal but I love this more and can’t stop wearing it.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — X-Large