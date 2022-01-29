Crossbody bags may be one of the best things to happen in fashion, next to sweatpants becoming an acceptable thing to wear in public (thank you, athleisure!). Pair the easy-to-wear bag style with an equally versatile nylon fabric, and you have a winner on your hands. Lightweight, durable, and water-resistant, the best nylon crossbody bags can be worn for just about any activity, whether you’re shopping, traveling, or taking a stroll in the park, thanks to their effortless combination of style and function.

A material found in everything from parachutes to swimsuits, nylon is known for its durability, and it stands up exceptionally well to daily wear and tear. It’s also easy to clean and dries quickly — most nylon bags can be wiped down and some can even be machine washed if the care instructions specify. Though the water-resistant fabric is great at repelling dust and dirt in the first place. The fabric is a natural choice for crossbody bags, because the ultra-lightweight material won’t add any more burden to your back and shoulders.

Thanks to that coveted combination of resilience and ease of wear, nylon crossbody bags are often made specifically with travel in mind; many come with travel-friendly features, like luggage straps and RFID technology. That said, you don’t have to plan a trip to rock these versatile purses. They come in all shapes, sizes, and styles, from large work totes to small phone purses, so the best one for you depends on how you plan to wear it. But these functional bags all feature tons of pockets to keep your stuff organized, and many have adjustable and/or convertible straps for customized wear. And of course, they all offer a hands-free experience, so you can focus on more important things than worrying about your bag sliding off your shoulder (canvas tote bags, I’m looking at you).

1 This Travel-Friendly Crossbody Bag That Comes With A Wristlet Baggallini Everywhere Bag Amazon $75 See On Amazon When you’re traveling, sometimes it’s not enough to just have a big bag — you need one that will keep all your essentials organized and within easy reach, like the Baggallini Everywhere Bag. It has three front pockets of varying sizes, a side pocket for easy access to your phone, and several interior credit card slots (with RFID technology to keep your information safe from digital hackers), plus a bonus wristlet. And while all crossbody bags are hands-free, this one takes it to the next level with a rear sleeve that slides onto luggage handles, so you’ll have one less thing to carry at the airport. The strap is adjustable, too. Both the bag and accompanying wristlet are machine washable. Helpful Review: “I did a bunch of research and settled on this bag as the best, most economical crossbody bag for traveling. I solo toured across Europe and the Middle East for 113 days and this tough, lightweight bag kept me organized, secure, and hands-free.” Available colors: 17

Dimensions: 13.5 x 5 x 9 ins. (length x width x height)

2 This Large Nylon Crossbody Bag At An Unbeatable Price Mfeo Large Nylon Shoulder Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon Apart from being super durable, nylon is often relatively inexpensive, like this budget-friendly crossbody tote with a chic, slouchy silhouette. Made of Oxford nylon, this bag is coated for added protection against moisture. This large-capacity bag fits all your daily essentials and has a back zipper pocket and three more inside. An adjustable strap lets you customize the length to fit your height or desired style. The brand says it can be easily wiped clean, and several reviewers reported success tossing it in the washing machine, with one noting that it “washed and dried beautifully.” Helpful Review: “For the price, absolutely worth it. I needed a new work bag that wouldn't get stained easily and would hold everything I needed; this is it.” Available colors: 4

Dimensions: 14.17 x 3.14 x 12.20 ins.

3 A Sporty Nylon Crossbody Bag That Comes In 10 Bright Colors Nautica Nylon Small Crossbody Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep your valuables close with this perfectly sized crossbody bag from Nautica. This slim purse is just the right size to hold all your essentials, thanks to a zippered exterior pocket and three more inside. Featuring an adjustable strap, this bag lays relatively flat against your body for a comfortable fit that won’t get in the way of your adventure, whether you’re taking a hike or shopping at the mall. The bright color options (like hot pink, tangerine, and cherry red) add a fun pop to any outfit, and the logo pull tab is a sporty touch. The brand recommends spot cleaning this bag with a damp towel. Helpful Review: “I'm amazed I use this little purse as much as I do. I always carried huge bags, but I love this. It stays nicely at my side and I can still pack quite a bit of necessary things in it. Love the bright blue color! Get lots of compliments on it.” Available colors: 10

Dimensions: 8.5 x 1.75 x 9 ins.

4 This Quilted Crossbody Bag That Comes In Two Sizes Hsitandy Nylon Tote Bag Amazon $48 See On Amazon Nylon crossbody bags come in all shapes and sizes, from small and sleek to extra roomy, like this quilted tote. It comes in two sizes so you can choose the one that best fits your needs (or hey, why not both!). Regardless of which size you choose, you’ll find an exterior back zippered pocket and two more on the inside. The nylon is quilted for some textural interest, and the strap is adjustable and detachable, so you can either wear it crossbody or as a tote using the cotton-padded shoulder straps. Better yet? It’s machine washable. Helpful Review: “This bag is really light, can’t really feel the weight when it’s empty. It has a lot of compartments and 3 of them can be zipped so small things won’t fall out. All zippers feel smooth and durable. It can easily fit my iPad, and a MacBook Air.” Available colors: 8

Dimensions: 10.2 x 6.29 x 10.62 (Small); 12.2 x 6.29 x 11.81 (Large)

5 A Nylon Crossbody Bag With Anti-Theft Features To Keep Your Stuff Safe Travelon Anti-Theft Shoulder Bag Amazon $42 See On Amazon This travel-friendly nylon crossbody bag has card slots reinforced with RFID technology. But this option incorporates even more safety features beyond that, like a hidden steel cable running through the adjustable shoulder strap, locking zipper compartments, slash-resistant mesh lining in the fabric, and locking hardware that secures the bag to a chair. Aside from keeping your stuff safe, this compact bag (it’s much smaller than other travel bags) has plenty of storage space, with front and rear zipper pockets along with two open pockets inside. It even has an LED light inside the bag so you can quickly find your keys or wallet. The brand recommends spot cleaning this purse with a damp towel, then pat to dry. Helpful Review: “Security and peace of mind at the same time. Literally went to New York in the pouring rain and I didn’t have to think of my bag getting ruined at all!!!!! Didn’t even have to worry someone jacking anything from it because of the fact that I can’t lock it into place with the hooks.” Available colors: 4

Dimensions: 9 x 3 x 7 ins.

6 A Trendy Crossbody Bag With A Cool Chain Detail Anne Klein Mini Nylon Tote Amazon $26 See On Amazon Nylon crossbody bags can be just as fashionable as they are functional, and this stylish one from Anne Klein proves it. On the inside, you’ll find two open pockets that are just the right size for your favorite lipstick or hand sanitizer, and an additional zipper pocket is great for storing your wallet or loose cash. The gold chain with matching hardware adds a bit of edge, plus it’s detachable, so you can take this versatile piece from day to night. To clean, simply spot clean with a damp towel and let it air dry. Helpful Review: “Beautiful! Looks as pictured and can hold all necessities, i.e., phone, keys, eyeglasses. Well-made and looks expensive.” Available colors: 4

Dimensions: 12.25 x 5 x 11.5 ins.

7 This Nylon Crossbody Bag With A Metallic Finish Kipling Abanu Medium Crossbody Bag Amazon $77 See On Amazon This medium-sized crossbody bag from Kipling is the ultimate grab-and-go option. Compact-looking yet surprisingly spacious, you can keep a ton of stuff organized in this bag, thanks to its four sturdy zippered compartments, and the adjustable strap that lets you customize the fit. The unique metallic finish has the smallest hint of glitter running through it for some subtle shine. And of course, it comes with the brand’s iconic monkey keychain. According to the brand, you can clean the bag by wiping it down with mild soap and warm water. Helpful Review: “This bag is very light weight. It has loads of compartments. It also opens wide! I ordered a second one in a lighter color. I highly recommend it!!” Available colors: 2

Dimensions: 7.5 x 5.11 x 3.14 ins.

8 A Unique Sling Bag Designed For Multipurpose Wear KL928 Nylon Sling Backpack Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you sling this unique nylon bag across your back, chest, or side, your hands will be free to catch whatever life throws at you. It features three differently sized zippered compartments, making for an ultra-cool design statement in addition to functionality, while the side pocket is handy for storing a water bottle or umbrella. Plus, it’s designed with versatile wear in mind — unzip the adjustable crossbody strap, and voila: You now have a backpack. This bag should be hand washed and hung somewhere with ventilation to dry. Helpful Review: “I love the size. It’s perfect. It holds all my stuff, but it’s not bulky. I also love the fact that the strap can be zipped into two straps so it doesn’t fall off my shoulder/s. The pockets are also great. I swear it’s my dream purse!!” Available colors: 16

Dimensions: 10 x 7 x 16 ins.

9 This Super Practical LeSportsac With Five Pockets LeSportsac Classic Everyday Bag Amazon $121 See On Amazon Everyone needs a versatile bag that can store lots of stuff for whatever it is you might be doing that day. Even though it’s compact, this LeSportsac bag can fit all your essentials, and then some. It has an adjustable strap and five pockets of varying sizes — three on the outside and two on the inside — and is made from ripstop nylon, which is some of the strongest nylon out there. There’s also a zipper wrapping around the contours of the bag that allows you to expand its width, just in case you need to carry around a few extra items. This bag should be hand washed in cold water and hung out to air dry. The brand advises against using bleach or ironing. Helpful Review: “I've used these bags for years, both for travel and everyday, and hope they never stop making them. I hate having to carry big heavy bags. This one is so nice and light, but can be stuffed with plenty of stuff when needed.” Available colors: 39

Dimensions: 9.75 x 5 x 14 ins.