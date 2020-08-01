After years of being scorned by just about everyone but competitive swimmers, one-piece bathing suits are finally making a comeback. It’s not hard to see why the swimwear silhouette is once again enjoying a moment in the sun: The best one-piece swimsuits of the season are sophisticated, versatile, and look great on just about everyone. Plus, despite their reputation for being modest, many of them feature low-cut necklines, plunging backs, and cheeky high-leg cuts that rival the sultry appeal of their two-piece counterparts.

Whichever of this season’s swimwear trends you’re into — maybe you love the ruffle trend, or you’ve been dying to try out the swimwear-as-clothing craze that’s been taking over Instagram — you're sure to fall in love with at least one of the one-piece swimsuits featured ahead. And since every suit on this list is available on Amazon (some for as low as $18), it couldn’t be any easier to get your summer swimsuit shopping done.

Ready to ride the one-piece wave? Then keep scrolling to shop some of the most stylish one-piece swimsuits you can buy on Amazon. And after that, be sure to check out these stylish sun hats to keep your skin protected from the sun.

1 This Fan-Favorite Swimsuits With Thousands Of Five-Star Reviews Tempt Me High-Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon People are obsessed with this best-selling, one-piece swimsuit — so far, it's garnered over 3,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon. It's no wonder reviewers say it makes them feel "like a goddess" — nailing the balance between sophistication and ease, its mesh cutouts add the perfect touch of sultry appeal, while the high neckline keeps the look elegant. Other highlights include ruching at the bodice that accentuates the waist, soft padded cups for added support, and a simple hook-and-eye closure in the back. • Available sizes: XS-22 • Available colors/prints: 37

2 A Cool, One-Piece Suit With A Plunging Zipper Coastal Blue One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $62 See On Amazon With its retro animal print, low-cut neckline, and cool zipper detail, this one-piece bathing suit is sure to turn heads. Bold, neon-tinged animal prints are totally on-trend, but even if you're not into this particular print, it's worth checking out the other styles in which this suit comes — between plunging necklines, cool cutouts, and sweet ruffles, you're practically guaranteed to find an option you love. • Available sizes: 0-18 • Available colors/prints: 35

3 A Gorgeous One-Piece Suit That Can Be Worn Two Different Ways W YOU DI AN Cross-Front One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Cross the straps of this chic one-piece swimsuit in the front, and it's a sophisticated, high-neck suit with a cleavage-flashing cutout; cross them in the back, and it's a plunging V-neck suit with even more va-va-voom. Either way, it's sure to bring in compliments, with its pretty vintage print and waist-defining ruching. "I very rarely give 5 stars for anything but, this swimsuit fits me like a glove," one reviewer gushed. "The quality and thickness of the fabric rivals the [swimsuit] I bought last year at Neiman's for $350." • Available sizes: S-3X • Available colors/prints: 11

4 A Cute Gingham Swimsuit That Shows Off Your Waist CUPSHE Ruched Gingham One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon An on-trend gingham print adds a touch of vintage charm to this pretty, low-cut swimsuit, while ruching at the bodice accentuates your waist. Plus, the sturdy cross-back straps and built-in padded cups ensure the suit offers plenty of support, so it's a particularly great option if you have a larger bust. • Available sizes: L-3X

5 A Ruffled Suit That Could Double As A Blouse CUPSHE Royal Elegance One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Ruffles are one of this season's hottest swimwear trends, but it's hard to imagine this sweet one-piece suit going out of style anytime soon. Featuring a plunging, V-shaped back and a V-neckline to match, fluttery sleeves and ruching at the bust play up the suit's romantic aesthetic. The vintage-inspired floral print complements the look perfectly, but if you're not into florals, the suit also comes in several solid colors, including black, pink, and a sunny lemon yellow. • Available sizes: XS-2X • Available colors/prints: 8

6 A Retro-Chic Suit That Can Be Worn Multiple Ways Iris & Lilly One Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $31 See On Amazon With its sweetheart neckline and waist-accentuating ruching, this gorgeous, multi-way swimsuit exudes Old Hollywood glamour, whether you leave the straps attached or wear it strapless. Amazon reviewers say it's comfortable and stylish, noting that its soft built-in cups make it supportive enough for larger busts. "This swimsuit is a great value," one reviewer commented. "It appears to be well-made and from quality fabric. The suit has that timeless look to it that just oozes class." • Available sizes: S-3X • Available colors/prints: 5

7 A Sporty, Stretchy Suit With Surfer-Chic Charm AXESEA Surf-Inspired Retro Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Proof that full-coverage swimwear can still look totally cool, this sporty-chic suit looks great fully zipped up, or you can wear it partially unzipped when you want to show off a bit more skin. Made of a substantial four-way stretch fabric with a removable padded bra, it's comfortable, quick-drying, and even has built-in UPF sun protection to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. • Available sizes: 2-16 • Available colors/prints: 17

8 A Statement-Making Monokini With A Glamorous, Retro Vibe Zeraca Halter Plunge One Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Prepare to turn heads in this playful monokini; with its unique cutouts, plunging surplice neckline, and playful polka-dot print, it's guaranteed to bring in compliments all summer long. Featuring adjustable halter straps at the neck and back, it's fully lined and has removable padded cups. If you love the silhouette, but aren't into polka-dots, be sure to check out the other colors and prints it comes in — between geometric pastels and tropical-chic palm leaves, you're sure to find at least one option you love. • Available sizes: 4-18 • Available colors/prints: 13

9 Another Stylish Monokini With Cool Cut-Out Details Yskkt Cut-Out One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Show off a bit of extra skin in this cool monokini, which is designed with cutouts up and down the sides. It's a great option for those who prefer a bit more coverage up top, but still want a modern, stylish suit with some sultry appeal. Featuring study adjustable straps and built-in padded cups, it's a supportive choice, too. • Available sizes: 1X-4X • Available colors/prints: 8

10 A Sweet One-Piece Suit That Would Easily Double As A Chic Top Anne Cole Plus Size Flounce Sleeve Underwire Swimsuit Amazon $99 See On Amazon How romantic is this pretty one-piece suit by Anne Cole? Featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and fluttering, eyelet-trimmed sleeves, it's designed with underwire and soft built-in cups, making it a great, supportive option for those with larger busts. Shirring at the sides and a twist detail at the bust round out the gorgeous design. • Available sizes: 18-24

11 A Simple One-Piece Suit With Lingerie-Inspired Details Freya Deco Underwire Molded One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $51 See On Amazon Underwire and other lingerie-inspired details are making a splash in the swimwear world this season — and this stunning one-piece suit by Freya makes the trend easy to try out for yourself. Featuring built-in foam cups with underwire and side boning, the simple silhouette exudes vintage-inspired charm. Plus, since the suit has adjustable straps and is sold in specific cup sizes, it's practically guaranteed to fit like a glove, especially if you have a larger bust. • Available sizes: 30C-38FF • Available colors/prints: 2

12 A Sleek & Simple One-Piece With Subtle Ruched Details Upopby Vintage Push-Up One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon People can't stop raving about this popular one-piece bathing suit — in more than 1,000 glowing reviews, fans say it's "gorgeous," "well-made," and "fits like a glove." Elegant shirring throughout the length of the bodice creates a sleek, distraction-free silhouette, while a built-in padded bra adds shape and support. • Available sizes: 6-18 • Available colors/prints: 15

13 A Cool, Color-Blocked Suit With A Surplice-Style Front Coastal Blue Plus Size Color-Blocked One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $52 See On Amazon Cool color-blocking and a subtle cut-out detail add eye-catching interest to this one-piece bathing suit. Reviewers say it's well-made and expensive-looking, with multiple people particularly loving the gleaming gold-tone hardware. Plus, it has sturdy adjustable straps, making it easy to get a secure, comfortable fit. • Available sizes: 1X-3X • Available colors/prints: 2

14 A Classic '80s-Style Suit That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Dixperfect '80s-Inspired Retro One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Love it or hate it, '80s swimwear is back, baby. This retro one-piece suit makes it easy to embrace the trend in all its neon glory, without being so over-the-top that it starts to feel gaudy. Featuring a plunging, scooped back and neckline, its high-cut legs and cheeky bottom show off the perfect amount of skin. The best thing about it, arguably, is is the range of fun colors and prints in which it comes — as you're choosing between electric neons, bold animal prints, stripes, polka-dots, and more, the only challenging part will be narrowing down your favorite. • Available sizes: S-XXL • Available colors/prints: 26

15 A Minimalist One-Piece Suit With A Plunging Neckline — & It's Reversible Luli Fama Havana Nights Reversible One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $120 See On Amazon Feeling indecisive? Then you'll love this plunging V-neck suit from Miami-based label Luli Fama. Because it's reversible, it's basically like getting two stylish suits for the price of one. The high-cut legs and daring neckline make a statement on their own, but the open back is pretty fun, too, with intricate criss-crossed straps and an eye-catching bow finished with glitzy gold charms. • Available sizes: XS-XL • Available colors/prints: 3

16 A Unique, Crocheted Bathing Suit Made Of Intricate Lace Becca by Rebecca Virtue Rickrack High Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $50 See On Amazon Crochet is currently enjoying a major moment in the sun — and with this gorgeous crocheted swimsuit, it couldn't be easier to rock the '70s-chic trend all summer long (at the beach and beyond!). Featuring sheer cutouts overlaid with intricate lace, the suit's open back is laced with pretty tassel-trimmed straps. Other highlights include a high, halter-style neckline, adjustable straps, and removable padded cups. • Available sizes: 0X-3X • Available colors/prints: 3

17 A Sleek One-Piece Suit That Comes In Tons Of Amazing Prints PRETTYGARDEN U-Neck Backless One Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $25 See On Amazon A minimalist silhouette means this popular one-piece swimsuit is the ideal opportunity to embrace a bold, statement-making print; whether you go with the psychedelic zebra print or neon-tinged leopard, the suit's simple design will allow your choice to shine. Do pay close attention as you're deciding which style to buy, though — in addition to the square-neck style pictured here, the suit also comes in a backless, scoop-neck version that shows off a bit more skin. • Available sizes: S-XL • Available colors/prints: 21 (including other styles)

18 This Elegant High-Neck Swimsuit That Can Easily Double As A Dressy Bodysuit Coastal Blue Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $79 See On Amazon With an embroidered mesh overlay and sleek, waist-cinching belt, this sophisticated high-neck swimsuit is the pinnacle of elegance. You'll love wearing it at the beach, of course, but the unique design is also ideal for trying out this season's swimwear-as-clothes trend. Oh, and even if you're not a fan of this particular style, be sure to take a look at the other designs this one-piece suit comes in — all 23 are completely distinct, ranging from sporty to glam to minimalist and modern. • Available sizes: 16-26 • Available colors/prints: 23 (including other styles)

19 A Daring One-Piece Suit With A Lace-Up Front Dixperfect Lace Up High Cut Cheeky One Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $20 See On Amazon A lace-up front complete with gleaming silver grommets amps up the drama on this sultry one-piece swimsuit — but the plunging scoop neckline, side-baring arm holes, and cheeky high-cut legs mean it wasn't exactly boring to begin with. It's unlined and doesn't have built-in cups, but because it's made of a stretchy, double-layered fabric, it still feels substantial and supportive. • Available sizes: S-XL • Available colors/prints: 5

20 A Chic, Retro Suit Complete With A Belt Jessica Simpson Belted One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $43 A retro buckled belt adds '70s-inspired charm to this simple one-piece bathing suit, while the ribbed texture gives it a modern finish. Featuring a scoop neckline, adjustable straps, and built-in padded cups, the suit is available in five pretty colors, each with its own fully-functional belt decorated with bright, contrasting stripes. • Available sizes: S-XL • Available colors/prints: 5

21 A Low-Cut, V-Neck Suit Trimmed With Pretty Crocheted Lace CUPSHE Vintage Crochet Lace Bathing Suit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Another stylish take on the crochet trend, this gorgeous lace-trimmed swimsuit shows off a bit more skin, thanks to a plunging V-neckline with a sultry lace-up detail. Other highlights include adjustable straps, soft padded cups, and a stylish range of 13 colors to choose from. Amazon shoppers, for their part, can't seem to get enough — of the 3,800 people who left feedback after trying the best-selling suit, 85% left a positive rating, and over 1,500 gave it a glowing five-star review. • Available sizes: XS-XXL • Available colors/prints: 13 (including other styles)

22 A Surplice-Style Swimsuit With A Ruffled Trim CUPSHE Happy Ending Solid One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sweet and simple, this popular bathing suit nails so many of this season's swimwear trends — ribbing, ruffles, high-cut legs — but it still manages to feel totally timeless. Cut in a surplice-style design that visually emphasizes the waist, it has adjustable straps and built-in padded cups. "This is not only the prettiest swimsuit, it is the best swimsuit I have ever owned," one reviewer happily reported. "It is comfortable and it's stretchy, but not in that tight, bathing suit way." • Available sizes: XS-XXL • Available colors/prints: 10 (including other styles)