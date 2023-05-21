One-piece swimwear offers a timeless ease, and Amazon has a ton of one-piece swimsuits on offer that prove the style is anything but staid. Available in what feels like every cut and color imaginable, from sultry monokinis to chic strapless numbers to retro-fabulous swim dresses, this list of the 25 best one-piece swimsuits on Amazon is sure to include one (or two or three) pieces that capture the vibe you’re after for endless days at the beach and pool. And, as evidenced by the tens of thousands of positive customer reviews to back them up, the style is undergoing something of a style revolution.

What To Look For When Shopping For One-Piece Swimsuits

As you begin your hunt for the perfect suit, it helps to consider a few factors to ensure the best fit. First up: The amount of coverage you’re seeking. This list includes one-pieces with all kinds of bottoms, from full coverage across the butt to higher cuts that reveal some cheek. Similarly, bust styles run the gamut from plunging necklines to modest scoop necks, chic one-shoulders to shoulder-baring strapless.

Support is also something to think about. The swimsuits on this list have shelf bras, molded cups, removable padding, a combination of the above, or none at all, so you can choose what amount of support best suits your taste. For a swimsuit that can be customized to your liking, opt for those with adjustable straps, drawstrings, or self-ties, all of which will help you to create that perfect fit.

From athletic one-pieces for water sports to pretty swim dresses and sultry one-pieces with cutouts in all the right places, keep reading for a list of the best one-piece swimsuits on Amazon, backed by thousands of rave reviews.

1 A Ruffle-Accented One-Piece Swimsuit With 27,000+ Ratings CUPSHE Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon With moderate booty coverage and a deep V-neckline, this one-piece swimsuit strikes the perfect balance between sweet and sultry, not to mention it’s been awarded over 21,000 perfect, five-star ratings. The open back has a self-tie, lace-up closure for a secure fit, while the ruched bodice and ruffled shoulder straps are fashion-forward touches. The cups have removable padding, so you can choose the level of shape and support you want. Rave review: “Tried this very inexpensive bathing suit thinking there was a 50/50 chance it would work out. [...] I was so pleasantly surprised that I am writing this review, which I never do and I shop on Amazon a LOT!!! It fits perfectly for me [...] It’s not just adorable, which I knew from the pic but it is comfortable, fits well and quality feels way above the price point - substantial, not flimsy at all. HIGHLY recommend! I’ll be looking at other cupshe suits for sure.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 25 | Material: 82% Polyester, 18% Spandex

2 This Classically Chic One-Piece Swimsuit With Delicate Straps CUPSHE V Neck Bathing Suit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Boasting over 24,000 ratings — the vast majority of which are five stars — this popular one-piece swimsuit is classic and chic in all the right ways. It has a deep V-neckline with thin adjustable straps for added lift, as well as removable pads. This swimsuit also has a higher-cut, semi-cheeky bottom and a shirred bodice that is just *chef’s kiss.* Rave review: “Just wow! This is the perfect suit! Perfect staple piece That’s timeless. Excellent fit and cut” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 24 | Material: 83% Polyester, 17% Spandex

3 This Elegant One-Piece Swimsuit With A Versatile Neckline W YOU DI AN Front Cross Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This high-neck one-piece swimsuit has a lightly gathered bodice and moderate booty coverage for asilhouette that’s both elegant and chic. The top, which has removable padding, can be worn as a crossover halter (pictured), or you can uncross the straps for a traditional design with a low-cut neckline. Since the straps are adjustable, you’ll have the perfect fit no matter which way you choose to wear it. Rave review: “[...] I have 36 triple D chest and I was a little reserved about wearing this because there’s never enough boob coverage, however this bathing suit fit almost perfectly. I felt supported and confident as I can be pretty body shy at times. This bathing suite is a confidence booster. I love it. I bought the black and blue one as well.I did not get a chance to wear the bathing suit with the cross neck line option but I tried it on that way and it works very well also and looks absolutely fabulous that way! If you purchase this bathing suit you will be very pleased [...]” Sizes: Small — 5X-Large | Colors: 35 | Material: 82% Nylon,18% Spandex

4 A Best-Selling Twist-Top Swimsuit With A Trendy Cutout Eomenie Tie Back Cutout Swimsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit is an Amazon bestseller for a reason. Apart from being oh-so cute, this one-piece sits lower on the hips for moderate coverage across the butt, and a modest cutout along the sternum, mirrored in the back, adds a trendy twist. The crossover bust has molded cups with non-removable padding, and the adjustable racerback straps are secured with a self-tie. Rave review: “I was skeptical ordering a swimsuit online but took my chances based on good reviews and am so glad I did. [...] it fit perfect! I typically have trouble with one pieces not being long enough in the torso but this one was just right. I like that the straps are adjustable for extra versatility and fit different sizes up top. The fabric is thick and high quality and enough support up top to keep the girls in place. Plenty of coverage on the bottom, did not creep up my butt [...] I will be ordering in more colors.” Sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus | Colors: 29 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

5 An Affordable One-Piece Swimsuit In Elevated Muted Colors & Fun Prints Amazon Essentials Thin Strap One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you like muted colors or eye-catching prints, this one-piece swimsuit has a simple, classic full-coverage design that’ll never go out of style. It has a scoop neckline and back, full coverage across the butt and hips, and removable padding inside the bust. The thin straps are adjustable for even more comfort. Rave review: “Amazon essential suits always fit the best. Never to snug or to short (they stay where they are suppose to)! Bought an Amazon essential suit a few years ago and needed another one and it’s also perfect!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 19 | Material: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane

6 This Highly Rated One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit Hilor Asymmetric Ruffle One Shoulder Swimsuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon With over 17,000 five-star ratings, this one-piece swimsuit is a hit with Amazon reviewers. The one-shoulder design with a decorative ruffle is playful yet chic, while a shelf bra with removable padding, ruching along the midsection, and a full-coverage bottom offer some support. And with a whopping 41 colors and prints to choose from, you’re sure to find one that suits your unique style. Rave review: “I have NEVER tried on a bathing suit that fits the way this on does !! It was like it was made for my body. I am tall, quite busty and it fit great ! Absolutely no regrets on this purchase. Probably will buy other colors !!” Sizes: 6 — 18 | Colors: 41 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

7 A Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit With A Mesh Accent Tempt Me One Piece Mesh Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit is pure sophistication. The high scoop neckline is accented with a sheer mesh cutout, so you’ll get plenty of chest coverage with just a hint of textural interest, contrasted with a low U-shaped back. Removable push-up padding shapes and supports the bust. The design is finished off with ruching around the midsection and moderate butt coverage. Rave review: “Love this bathing suit. It fits me just perfect in all the right places. Bought 8 bathing suits before finding this one. If you're looking for a bathing suit and you like the way it looks on the model, you're going to absolutely love the way this bathing suit fits you.” Sizes: XX-Small — 22 Plus | Colors: 25 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

8 An Adorable Swim Dress With A Cult Following COCOPEAR Crossover One Piece Swimdress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Boasting over 19,000 total ratings, this cute swim dress is a great pick for those who want more coverage around the bum and thighs. The crossover bust with wide criss-cross straps and molded cups, so it’s also a great option for those bigger busts. Beneath the skirt is a pair of built-in shorts for an added sense of security. It comes in dozens of prints, like the retro-chic polka-dot print above, stripes, florals, and a sweet lemon print. Rave review: “I absolutely love love love this swimsuit. Material is soft. I am a big busted gal and the criss-cross strap design was so supportive. [...] I was skeptical of the one piece design with boy short design, but quickly fell in love once I put it on. I was able walk the beach and get in and out of the water with no ride ups or downs. Suit is cute enough and comfortable enough to walk around in at the boardwalk. The length was just right.” Sizes: Small — 6X | Colors: 36 | Material: 85% Nylon, 15% Elastane

9 A One-Piece Swimsuit With A Lace-Up Bust Yonique One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon With its full-coverage design and vintage-inspired silhouette, this swimsuit is timeless, but it’s anything but boring thanks to the lace-up detail at the bust. It also has a V-neckline with criss-cross straps and removable padding for added shape, if you’d like. The thick adjustable straps keep your boobs right where you want them, and they’re detachable, so you can configure them in a few different ways or even go strapless. Rave review: “Fits like a glove but with room to breathe :) I love the design and style. The size was perfect, which is saying something because it's often difficult for me to find things that fit my body type and personal preference. This suit supports the chest area [...] Grateful not to have to sacrifice style for comfort! With this one I get both.” Sizes: Medium — 28 Plus | Colors: 38 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

10 This High-Cut One-Piece Swimsuit With Adjustable Side Ties Viottiset Ruched High Cut One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Featuring adjustable spaghetti straps and removable padding, this one-piece swimsuit with ruching is perfect for laying out poolside. Best of all, you can tighten the drawstrings on the sides for a high-cut, cheeky look, or loosen them for a bit more coverage. In addition to eye-catching solids, like the Barbiecore pink above, this suit is available in chic ombré, animal, and floral prints. Rave review: “I love this bathing suit. The pink is such a vibrant color. The quality is great. I love how you can adjust the sides to how high up you want it to sit on your hips. It’s the perfect amount of cheekiness. I will be wearing this all summer!” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 37 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

11 This One-Piece Swimsuit With Edgy Cutouts Aqua Eve Deep V Cutout Bathing Suit Amazon $35 See On Amazon For a one-piece that rivals the sultry appeal of a bikini, look no further than this swimsuit. It has a plunging neckline and matching waist cutouts with a caged design, plus an equally plunging back with delicate criss-cross straps. The bottom is slightly cheeky, and a set of removable pads help keep your boobs in place. Rave review: “Oh. My. Gosh. So perfect in every way. I have never felt more confident in a swimsuit. It holds me in [...] and I feel like I don’t have to tug and my swimsuit or keep fixing it, I can just enjoy my day knowing I look great.” Sizes: XX-Small — 22 Plus | Colors: 35 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

12 This Halter-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit That Can Be Worn 2 Ways B2prity Halter One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This versatile one-piece swimsuit (which has over 11,000 perfect five-star ratings, to boot) features removable padding, moderate rear coverage, and “ruching in all the right places,” as one reviewer put it. Best of all, it can be worn two ways — with a central keyhole cutout (pictured), or a classic halter with a plunging neckline. Rave review: “I've been doing the dreaded Swimsuit shopping to get ready for some upcoming trips. I had tried a few others before this one, only to have to send them back due to no support at the top. This one was different! [...] the best part is because of it's halter style, it does at least provide enough support up top! I also appreciate that you can wear the straps tied two different ways. [...] I may just come back here to purchase this same suit in different colors.” Sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus | Colors: 39 | Material: 80% Chinlon, 20% Spandex

13 This Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit With Optional Straps RELLECIGA Strapless One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon With its subtle sweetheart neckline and ruched, full-coverage design, this one-piece swimsuit may be reminiscent of the 1950s but it has all the modern fixings, particularly if you’re looking for more supportin the bust. The twist front has boning and fixed molded cups that help shape and keep breasts in place, plus it has a silicone strip that prevents slipping. And if you want even more lift or support, you can attach the removable straps, which are also adjustable. Rave review: “The quality of this material is excellent. It’s stretchy, yet fits securely. I enjoy the style. The swimsuit is very comfortable to wear while remaining chic at the same time. I also really love the color.” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 23 | Material: 80% Polyamide, 20% Spandex

14 This One-Piece Swimsuit With Intricate Criss-Cross Cutouts Tempt Me Crisscross Lace Up Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit has a classic silhouette with a modern twist — a caged design with accent hardware that runs along both sides. It has a good amount of bust support, thanks to a built-in shelf bra with removable contoured padding, plus adjustable straps. The high-cut legs still offer moderate coverage across the bum. Rave review: “Color, quality, fit, shipping - all IDEAL. [...] Unusually high rating for me with this suit. Love it still after many uses in my hot tub! Out of 20 recent swim suit purchases, this is 100% my go to suit for comfort & style!” Sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus | Colors: 45 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

15 This Classic & Minimalist Swimsuit With A Built-In Shelf Bra La Blanca Island Goddess One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $57 See On Amazon Minimalism is always in style, and this classic one-piece swimsuit proves it. Simple yet incredibly chic, this one-piece offers plenty of coverage across the butt and back, and has a modest scoop neckline. It has a shirred bodice and adjustable spaghetti straps, as well as a built-in shelf bra with removable padding to keep everything in place. Reviewers swear by the quality, too; one customer wrote that it “definitely looks and feels more upscale” than its price tag would suggest. Rave review: “Great classic swimsuit! I’ve had a handful of these over the years and I’m so grateful La Blanca continues to make it. It’s simple, unfussy, super comfortable [...] True to size for me. Amazon had it at a great price, too. I’ve always loved La Blanca for the quality, fit, and endurance.” Sizes: 0 — 22 Plus | Colors: 38 | Material: 83% Nylon, 17% Elastane

16 This Sultry Monokini With A Bejeweled Center Eomenie Cutout Plunge Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon For those who want to make a statement at the beach or pool, look no further than this monokini with a gleaming, bejeweled center. The plunging neckline, sternum cutout, and open back and sides land this into “monokini” territory, though it does have a good amount of coverage across the butt. It also has the customization of a string bikini, since it has self-ties around the neck, chest, and on either side of the hips, so you can adjust the fit to your liking. Note that the push-up padding isn’t removable. Rave review: “It fits in all the right places! I love that the whole suit is adjustable to fit any body shape. Simply tie and adjust at the neck, back and hips! The bra cups are very good quality [...] And, it holds up ‘the girls’ wonderfully! This suit is great quality and I so glad it found it for my trip. It makes me feel beautiful and can’t wait to show it off! I want one in every color” Sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus | Colors: 20 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

17 A One-Piece Speedo Swimsuit That’s Great For Laps & Water Sports Speedo Super Pro Solid One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $43 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a swimsuit for swimming laps, water sports, or other activities, you can’t do much better than this classic one-piece Speedo. It has high-cut legs, racerback straps, and a generous cutout in back. It doesn’t have padding, but it is double-lined to for more coverage, and the wide straps and compressive design also help keep breasts in place. As an added bonus, the material is chlorine-resistant and offers UPF50+ sun protection. Since it is a high-performance suit designed for competitive swimmers, the fit is a tad snug, which is why several reviewers recommend sizing up for a more comfortable fit. Rave review: “I was looking for a snug one piece and I found it! I’m not a competitive swimmer, I actually bought this for scuba diving, but this suit fits the bill either way. This is the underwater equivalent of my favorite compression sports bra and compression running shorts (in a one piece, if that makes any sense!).” Sizes: 20 — 40 | Colors: 12 | Material: 82% Polyester, 18% Spandex

18 This Retro-Inspired Swimsuit With A Sweet Scalloped Trim Aqua Eve Retro Scalloped Twist Front Swimwear Amazon $38 See On Amazon This swimsuit is full of retro-inspired details, from the full-coverage silhouette to the cherry print and sweetheart neckline accented with a sweet scalloped trim. The twist-detail bust has fixed padding, while the wide, adjustable straps prevent any digging. The back also has an adjustable hook-and-loop closure for a touch more support. Rave review: “I can't say how much I love this swim suit. I have a hard time finding a great fitting one. [...] this suit offers full coverage. It has amazing straps that are, for lack of a better word, heavy duty! The suit is made with great material, soft yet holds everything in place.” Sizes: Medium — 28 Plus | Colors: 27 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

19 A Cutout Monokini With An Extra Cheeky Back CHYRII Lace Up High Cut Monokini Amazon $31 See On Amazon This steamy swimsuit offers the best of both worlds for bikini fans — it has the ease of a one-piece, but it offers almost the same coverage (or lack thereof) of a two-piece. Peppered with cutouts, this monokini has an open back, high-cut legs, and a thong back. The drawstring at the bust is adjustable so you can find your best fit, and the padding is removable if you prefer to go au naturel. Rave review: “I bought this suit for vacation and didn’t Expect to like it as much as I do. [...] I received so many compliments and I am just so in love with it! The quality is amazing! Be forewarned though that the back is very much a thong style bottom and is very revealing! Highly recommend” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 27 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

20 A Pretty, Off-The-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit Daci Ruffle Off Shoulder Swimsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a little extra arm coverage, then this one-piece swimsuit with a fluttery off-the-shoulder design is for you. Featuring delicate ruching, a criss-cross cutout along the bust, and removable padding, this swimsuit can be worn a few different ways, since the adjustable straps are detachable. You can also tuck the fluttery sleeves beneath your arms for a more streamlined look, as several reviewers reported. Rave review: “This fits really well. It stays on while I'm in the water, doesn't ride up, and gives a nice amount of top coverage. Very happy with it!” Sizes: Medium — 26 Plus | Colors: 15 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

21 A High-Cut Monokini With A Self-Tie Front Closure LEISUP Spaghetti Strap Tie Knot One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This fun monokini with a thong bottom proves that you can show off plenty of skin in a one-piece while still feeling 100% comfortable. The top is fully adjustable, thanks to a self-tie at the center as well as adjustable spaghetti straps, and the center cutout is generous while still keeping most of your tummy covered. Rave review: “I am obsessed with this bathing suit! Not only does it fit perfectly but the breast part is adjustable so it can give you more or less cleavage depending on how tight you want to tie it in the front.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

22 A Short-Sleeved One-Piece Swimsuit With A Zipper Front Wolddress Zip Front One Piece Rashguard Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Channel your inner surfer with this surprisingly chic one-piece rash guard. Equipped with a functional zipper that makes it easy to slip on and off, plus removable padding, this modest coverage swimsuit has short, ruffled sleeves for extra style points. Between the high back and shoulder coverage, this’ll offer great sun protection, whether you’re surfing, swimming, or lounging poolside. Rave review: “You will not be disappointed. Only have worn once and received compliments on it. Love that you have full coverage on shoulders and back - great protection from sun.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 16 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

23 This One-Piece Swimsuit With Multi-Color Lattice Design SOFIA'S CHOICE Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon With a plunging neckline and low-cut back that are both adorned with multi-colored criss-cross straps, this one-piece swimsuit is anything but basic. Apart from its statement-making design, this swimsuit also has removable pads, a full-coverage bottom, and adjustable straps for a customized fit. Rave review: “This is a really cute swimsuit! Enough detail to make it stand out but not overly cheeky or overly boob showing [...] Material is thick and price was great. Super cute!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 82% Polyester, 18% Spandex

24 A V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit In A Trendy Color-Block Print CUPSHE One Piece Color Block Bathing Suit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Eye-catching yet sophisticated, this one-piece swimsuit is the perfect way to bring the color-block trend to the beach or pool. The deep V-neckline is equipped with removable pads, and a small keyhole cutout adorns the sternum. The bottoms offer full coverage across the butt. Choose from six color-blocked patterns, like the sunset-inspired cream, orange, and rust version pictured above. Rave review: “Let me tell you— this swimsuit does NOT disappoint. The fabric feels so nice and soft, it fits like a glove, and it looks exactly how I imagined. There is decent coverage on the butt, which I was particularly impressed with. If you’re debating on buying this suit, just do it.” Sizes: X-Small —X-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: 80% Chinlon, 20% Spandex