Whether you’re following the latest street style trends or simply love to be cozy, a great oversized hoodie can quickly become your favorite piece of clothing. The best oversized hoodies are made from warm, soft materials and have a relaxed, comfortable fit.

Oversized hoodies actually come in a variety of silhouettes, so think about how you plan to style your hoodie before you make a purchase. If you’re looking for something primarily for lounging, you can go for a super relaxed fit that will make you feel like you’re wrapped in a blanket. On the opposite end of the spectrum, some oversized hoodies have a slightly cropped length, which makes them an ideal pick for wearing with high-waisted leggings and denim. In between these two extremes are dress-length hoodies that hit around mid-thigh, so you can wear them with or without tights, and those with a more classic fit that are versatile and easy to style.

Next, consider what fabrics you prefer. Cotton and cotton blend hoodies are breathable and soft, and blends that include modal or spandex can be exceptionally comfortable. On the other hand, hoodies made from synthetic fabrics are often easier to clean and less expensive than some cotton-based options. Cotton fabrics tend to shrink if you dry them in a machine, so be sure to keep that in mind when caring for your clothing.

Finally, you’ll want to consider the aesthetic of your hoodie. Sporty brands like Champion and adidas look great both post-workout and as part of a trendy ensemble, while classic solid-colored hoodies can be dressed up with a maxi skirt or worn casually with your favorite pair of jeans. If you’re ready to find your new favorite hoodie, check out this list of 12 of the best oversized hoodies you can buy on Amazon — and they’re all under $100.

1 This Cozy Fleece Hoodie That Pairs Perfectly With Leggings Romanstii Faux Fleece Pullover Amazon $30 See On Amazon A cozy fleece pullover that you never want to take off is a great piece to have in your wardrobe, and Amazon reviewers are obsessed with this one — thousands of shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating. It’s made from a soft polyester-spandex blend, so it has a little bit of stretch in addition to an oversized fit. It features a quarter-zip closure, and reviewers noted that it’s not at all itchy like some other fleeces. “This is the cutest coziest pullover I've ever had!!!!” raved one fan. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: S — XXL

2 This Adorable $9 Frog Hoodie IKDXUF Frog Printed Big Pocket Hoodie Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a cute graphic hoodie, this one has an adorable frog on the front, and for less than $10, why wouldn’t you want to add this to your loungewear collection? It’s made from a durable polyester fabric, features a drawstring hood, and comes in more than 20 different colors. Reviewers attested that this hoodie is super soft, but they did recommend sizing up if you want a very oversized look. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3 A Classic French Terry Pullover With A Relaxed Fit The Drop Remi French Terry Hoodie Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a great basic french terry hoodie with an oversized fit, stop looking: this is the one. Made from a blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, this hoodie is incredibly soft and stretchy, and it comes in four on-trend solid colors. “The color is amazing, fabric is soft, lighter weight French terry like a heavy t-shirt, no fleecy interior,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. This hoodie has a relaxed fit, a drawstring hood, and a kangaroo pocket to keep you feeling cozy. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

4 This Retro Reebok Hoodie That Can Be Worn As A Dress Reebok Classics Vector Hooded Dress Amazon $65 See On Amazon This oversized Reebok hoodie is long enough that you can wear it as a dress, which is perfect for those days when you want to look like you put effort into your outfit without actually putting in any effort. This hoodie dress is made from a blend of 80% organic cotton and 20% polyester fleece, so it’s both super soft and breathable. It features the classic Reebok vector logo on the front, and has ruching and ribbing at the cuffs. “I love this hoodie!,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “It's so warm and cozy, I don't want to take it off! The inside material is so soft.” Reviewers also love that this dress features two side pockets. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 This Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie That’s So 90s adidas Originals OS Hoodie Amazon $50 See On Amazon This sporty oversized hoodie from adidas features the brand’s classic striping details on the arms, and it’s 100% cotton, which makes it a perfect choice for anyone who is sensitive to synthetic fabrics. It has a pullover closure and a long, relaxed silhouette that’s both stylish and comfortable. “Oh. My. Gosh. This hoodie is legitimate perfection. It's sports vibes meets chill vibez. Instant favorite and the perfect intentional oversized look,” gushed one Amazon shopper. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

6 A Champion Hoodie That’s Both Cropped And Oversized Champion LIFE Cropped Cut Off Hood Amazon $65 See On Amazon If you love wearing high-waisted bottoms, this cropped Champion hoodie has an oversized fit that looks perfect with high-rise jeans and leggings. Made from a cotton-polyester blend and featuring the brand’s signature minimalist logo on the front and left sleeve, this is the kind of sweatshirt you’ll have a hard time parting with for laundry day. “I truly LOVE this hoodie! I mean it was expensive but when I wear it I feel like I dropped $100 on it or more,” raved one Amazon reviewer. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 This Full-Zip Hoodie Dress You’ll Never Want To Take Off Grace Karin Long Hoodie Jacket Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you want an oversized full-zip hoodie that can double as a jacket, this is a great option. It’s made from a cotton-polyester blend and features a drawstring hood and a full-zip closure so you can customize the fit and wear it dozens of different ways. Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given this hoodie dress a perfect five-star rating, and reviewers love that it can be dressed up or worn for lounging. Note that the brand recommends hand-washing this hoodie. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8 A Classic Hanes Hoodie With Over 68,000 Fans On Amazon Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Classics are classics for a reason, and this Hanes fleece hoodie is no exception. It has over 59,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and it costs just $15. It’s made from a 50/50 cotton and polyester blend, and a portion of the polyester is made from recycled materials, so you can feel good about your purchase. “It’s a good sweatshirt,” wrote one fan, “soft and not too boxy looking if you want it oversized.” Note that the sizes listed are men’s sizes, so you may want to go a size up or down from your usual size depending on how you want this hoodie to fit. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: Men’s Small — 5X-Large

9 This Ridiculously Soft Hoodie From Beyond Yoga Beyond Yoga Go Getter Hoodie Amazon $99 See On Amazon If you love soft clothing, splurge for this Beyond Yoga oversized hoodie, which is made from a mid-weight 100% cotton fleece. It features subtle ribbing at the cuffs and hem, a relaxed fit, and a longer length that looks great with leggings. Choose from a basic black hoodie that will go with everything, or the chic blush pink pictured above. While I don’t own this particular piece, I have tons of other loungewear from Beyond Yoga; their clothes are the softest pieces I own, and I’m a true cozy clothing connoisseur. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 A Hooded Sweatshirt For Fans Of Vintage Nickelodeon Nickelodeon Rugrats Hoodie Amazon $45 See On Amazon The perfect option for any vintage Nickelodeon-lover, this officially licensed retro Rugrats hoodie is made from a cozy cotton-polyester blend and might just become your new favorite sweatshirt. It features the classic Rugrats logo and some of the show’s main characters, and it has a drawstring hood and oversized kangaroo pocket. The printed graphic is intentionally distressed for a vintage-inspired look. Fans of this hoodie love how comfortable it is. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Unisex Small — Unisex 2XL

11 This Slouchy Tie-Die Hoodie That’s Perfect For Lounging The Drop Tatyana Long Sleeve Pullover Amazon $50 See On Amazon This slouchy tie-dye hoodie is made from a soft cotton-polyester blend that’s easy to keep clean. It features a drawstring hood, a kangaroo pocket, and ombre tie-dye pattern on the bottom half. Unlike many tie-dyes that are super bright and loud, this one comes in more muted colors, making it a versatile wardrobe staple. Reviewers love the quality of this hoodie, and recommended sizing up if you want a super oversized fit. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X