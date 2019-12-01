Whether you want to layer up for winter or enjoy a cool summer night, hoodies are a comfy and convenient staple to have in your wardrobe. Warm, cozy, and suitable for almost any outfit, the most comfortable hoodies come in a number of different materials and styles.

When searching for a hoodie, deciding what works best for you and your lifestyle will be important. Do you live in a cooler climate and want one that keeps you nice and toasty? Or do you prefer something more lightweight that can be worn all year round? Some of the best materials for hoodies include cotton, polyester, or a blend of the two. Cotton is breathable and soft, while polyester is durable and moisture-wicking. Fleece is a fabric that's extra insulating and can be made from natural cotton or synthetic materials. And having a little spandex in a sweatshirt will add stretch and flexibility.

Next, you'll want to think about what style you feel most comfortable in. Full-zip designs are ideal for those who like to have the option of leaving their hoodie open or closed, while half-zips have a relaxed, stylish look. Pullover hoodies are great for those who want a little bit more warmth and want to layer it under a jacket. Hoodies can also vary in shape from oversized, fitted, to even cropped, like one of my picks below. You'll also want to consider other smaller details, like thumbholes, kangaroo pockets, and drawstrings.

From a micro-fleece hoodie that feels just like a soft throw blanket to a colorful tie-dye option, read on to find the best hoodie for you.

1. An Oversized Hoodie That’s Super Fuzzy & Lightweight BLENCOT Oversized Fuzzy Hoodie $30 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for something that's lightweight and loose-fitting, this oversized fuzzy hoodie is a great option. The sherpa-fleece fabric is made with a blend of polyester and spandex, so it's super soft and stretchy. Although it's lighter than some of the other options here, it still provides warmth and coziness. Designed with a front one-quarter zipper, it comes in more than a dozen colors and styles (just note that some styles don't have a hood). Reviewers recommend going a size down if you don't want it to fit too loosely. What fans say: "Super soft and I love it! I was pleasantly pleased with this as I’m apprehensive about buying clothing items on amazon. It came vacuumed sealed and is the same inside as it is outside, which I love that it’s not lined with something that’s not as warm! Buy this! No regrets!" Available sizes: Small - 2X-Large

2. This Cropped Hoodie That’s Sporty And Durable Champion Reverse Weave Cropped Hoodie $65 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With a durable construction and a cool, sporty look, this Champion cropped hoodie is a great spin on the classic wardrobe staple. Made with an anti-shrinking reverse weave, this hoodie will keep its shape and won't shrink over time. It's perfect for layering or you can wear it on its own with jeans or leggings. It has a loose fit and is available in both white (pictured above) and dark purple. What fans say: "I am a 5’2” female that’s weighs about 125 lbs. I ordered a small and it fits perfectly! It’s not too cropped and the sleeves are baggy and comfy, just as product is pictured. This is by far the most comfy cropped sweatshirt I have ever purchased, I recommend adding it to your wardrobe collection!" Available sizes: X-Small - 2X-Large

3. A Plus-Size Zip-Up That Has Over A 1,000 Positive Reviews Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie $14 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With more than 1,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, this plus-size zip-up hoodie has a bit of a cult following on Amazon. Made out of a cotton-polyester blend, it's soft and comfy. It also has elastic cuffs, a cordless hood, and a split kangaroo pocket to easily store any personal items. Available in a sizes up to a 5X, you can get this hoodie in six different colors including violet, pink, and black (pictured above). What fans say: "I LOVE this hoodie!! It’s so roomy and doesn’t fit snug. It’s soft. I will end up buying more in other colors. I’m so excited on how it fits. I wear a larger size and was nervous that this wouldn’t fit well. But it did. Totally recommend." Available sizes: X-Large - 5X-Large

4. This Giant Pullover Hoodie That Feels Like A Blanket Catalonia Oversized Hoodie Blanket Sweatshirt $40 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This giant pullover hoodie is made of super cozy micro-fleece material on the outside and sherpa lining on the inside. Fuzzy, warm, and comfortable, this hoodie is great to lounge in around the house. With an oversized fit, it has elastic cuffs to provide structure and a large kangaroo pocket. It's also available in many colors and patterns. This hoodie only comes in one adult size (in addition to a "youth" size), though it's designed to accommodate a wide range of sizes. What fans say: "Buy this hoodie! This is the best oversized blanket hoodie I’ve ever bought! I love it so much and it actually looks super cute on. The inside is super cozy and lined with this fluffy Sherpa like fabric even in the sleeves which is hard to find. It’s very high quality I definitely recommend!" Available sizes: Adult, Youth

5. This Full-Zip Hoodie That’s Warm & Won’t Pill Over Time Gildan Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt $13 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With over 1,800 ratings, this full-zip hoodie is recommended by many Amazon shoppers. Made from a blend of 50% cotton and 50% polyester, it's warm, breathable, and won't pill after repeated wears. Designed with a structured waistband and cuffs, it has a slightly more fitted style than some on this list. It has two pockets in the front and is available in eight solid colors. What fans say: "This is a great zip up hoodie. I own 4 of them, they wash & dry great, no shrinkage, soft material and quality workmanship. After multiple [washes] the colors didn’t fade and they come out of the dryer looking brand new [...] To my fellow sweat jacket people you know the ribbed cuffs are very dirty after a long day. The fabric releases the dirt unlike some that look a dingy grey after a few [washes] without a laundry stain treatment 1st. You won’t be disappointed." Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

6. A Fitted Zip-Up Hoodie That’s Perfect For Workouts Core 10 Motion Tech Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie Jacket $65 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're headed to the gym or going off on a run, this fitted zip-up hoodie is a great extra layer to bring along. It's made of a smooth cotton and polyester blend that's warm, lightweight, and moisture-wicking. It also has thumbholes for extra security, hidden front pockets that zipper closed, and a funnel neck to keep you warm. What fans say: "Love this tech fleece zip up. The quality of the jacket is very high; from the material used to the construction. I was nervous on the reviews of the zipper being sticky but have not noticed this problem, it zips up easy with no problem. I really like the fabric of this jacket!" Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

7. These Tie-Dye Hoodies That Come In Tons Of Colors SweatyRocks Tie Dye Hoodie $19 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made with a high percentage of cotton, this cute tie-dyed hoodie is comfy, soft, and extremely breathable. With a drawstring hood and high-hem stitching, it was designed for a loose, relaxed fit. It's ideal for those who live in warmer temperatures and want something lightweight to wear. It's available in over 20 different tie-dyed colors and designs. What fans say: "Surprisingly very comfortable. Nice thin material. Good for indoor wear if you work in a cold office or if you naturally run colder than others." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

8. A Thin Cotton Hoodie That’s Great For Warm Weather Sofra Thin Cotton Zip Up Hoodie $16 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This thin 95% cotton zip-up hoodie is great for year-round use, especially for those who live in warmer climates. Made mostly out of cotton with a little spandex for stretch, it's super light, breathable, and has a thinner design than other options on this list. It has convenient front pockets, a full zip-up design, and comes in a ton of different colors. What fans say: "I loved how thin this jacket is and how stretchy it is! It fits perfectly and is very comfortable. Also it is available in so many colors! It looks so cute with everything! It’s a great layering piece of clothing and is just light enough to not be hot in, which I always am, and that’s why I was looking for a thin jacket that was cute and trendy. This jacket checks every box. I would definitely recommend it to a friend! I bought 4 of them!!" Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large