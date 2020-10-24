As most of the world finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, donning nice PJ's feels like a small but significant act of self-care. And since the pajamas-as-clothes dressing trend is not going anywhere soon, there's never been a better time to buy a cozy pair. So if you're on the hunt for some of the best pajama sets on Amazon, you've come to the right place.

With so many different styles, colors, textiles, and silhouettes to choose from, it can be a bit overwhelming to pick out the real gems as you scroll. That's why I've rounded up more than a dozen of the most highly rated sleepwear sets on the site. Backed by tons (sometimes even thousands) of glowing reviews, there is truly a perfect pair for everyone. And because they are sold in a set, there's no need to keep hunting to find a matching top or bottom. It's an instant look and one that you'll be happy to slip on at night and maybe even wear throughout the next day.

As you browse, think about your personal preferences on fit and fabric. If you tend to run hot and want to keep your body temperature regulated, you may opt for a cooling, moisture-wicking set. Or, if you're on the opposite end of the spectrum, and can never seem to get warm enough, you'd appreciate a toasty-warm flannel or fleece-lined long johns. If you work from home and want something that's both comfortable and passes as casual clothes during your next Zoom call, you might reach for a sophisticated button-down set in oh-so-posh satin or silk.

Finding the best two-piece loungewear sets on Amazon is all about what works for you and your routine. Keep scrolling to see 16 of the most popular picks shoppers can't stop raving about.

1 The Comfiest Pajama Set You’ll Ever Own SIORO Soft Modal Long-Sleeve Pajama Set Amazon $39 See On Amazon A menswear-inspired long button-up pajama set will always be a classic, but this pair offers a much more modern silhouette. Designed in a super-breathable, wrinkle-resistant, buttery-soft knit modal fabric, this sleepwear delivers on charm and comfort no matter the season. In fact, this pick is so good that many Amazon customers attest to ordering several more after their initial purchase. "They are literally the most comfortable, soft, pretty pj's I have ever had," one gushed. "You know how when you really love something they stop making it? Well I think I will order two more pairs just in case." Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 20

2 A Cute Sweatshirt Set (With Pockets!) That Comes In So Many Prints PRETTYGARDEN Printed Long-Sleeve & Shorts Lounge Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon A lounge set with shorts that's so comfy-chic you'll want to wear it out of the house — and, honestly, the pajamas-as-fashion trend is one that's hard to pass up. This pair comes in so many different prints and patterns (there's plenty more tie-dye options, plus stripes, animal prints, and even solids), that many shoppers are hard-pressed to choose just one. But, make sure to look closely at the images — some styles in the listing have different necklines, some have contrast trim, and one even has a hood. Regardless, they've all have pockets, which makes them a definite must-have. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 39

3 The Essential Flannel Pajama Set Alexander Del Rossa Cotton Flannel Pajama Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon This list wouldn't be complete without a timeless pair of flannel pajamas. This pair comes in classic check prints and solids, both crafted from pre-shrunk 100% cotton flannel that won't lose its shape in the wash. And, they are seriously soft and not stiff like some similar styles can be. Bonus: If you like the idea of matching with friends or family, these also come in men's sizes (in the same listing) and ones for kids. Available sizes: Small – 3X Plus

Available colors: 10

4 A Splurge Set That ‘Feels Like Sleeping In A Cloud' Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set Amazon $120 See On Amazon This Eberjey Gisele PJ set is by far one of the softest and most snuggle-worthy forms of sleepwear you'll find on Amazon (I can personally vouch for this myself). However, they are also a splurge, but the high-quality construction, stretch-modal fabric, and delicate details (like piping and a soft elastic waist) are what makes this brand so trusted by customers. "At first I was skeptical to buy these because of the high price but I can tell you they're worth it. They are SUPER soft," shared one fan. "It's nice to have something that I feel really pretty in." Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 26

5 This Versatile 7-Piece Set That Comes In So Many Adorable Prints SheIn 7-Piece Pajama Set Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you are as indecisive as I am, then this Shein satin pajama set will have you covered since it includes a cami, a long-sleeve button shirt, shorts, and pants for mixing and matching. It also comes with a scrunchie and an eye mask (or two scrunchies, depending on the print), and a cinch-tie pouch that would be perfect for storing jewelry when you travel. One reviewer called it "Definitely instagram worthy!" and another noted, "Soft, darling, and comfy." Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 23

6 A Cute Capri-Length Pair That Is So Breathable Latuza Capri Pants Pajama Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This moisture-wicking T-shirt and capri set is made from bamboo-derived viscose and spandex, giving them the right amount of movement and softness to keep you cool through the night (and they are a great option for sweaty sleepers). As one enthusiast pointed out: "They feel like silk on the skin and do not pull or twist while in bed. The temperature regulation is wonderful." Available sizes: Small – 4X Plus

Available colors: 15

7 A Fleece-Lined Thermal Set For The Chilliest Days Thermajane Ultra-Soft Fleece-Lined Thermal Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Yet another undeniable cult-favorite pick on Amazon is this Thermajane's thermal set has nearly 7,000 five-star reviews due to its sumptuous fleece lining. Better still, the long-sleeve top and pants are soft, stretchable, and not bulky (or as one customer described them, "tight without being restrictive") and can easily be layered under clothing (or even ski gear) for added warmth in colder climates. Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

8 This Lacy Number That's As Sexy As It Is Comfortable XAKALAKA Cami & Shorts Lace Sleep Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon The perfect mix of sexy and comfy, this lacy camisole set is made from a soft and supple stretch fabric with pretty lace trim that's the best of both worlds. Among the more than 1,400 five-star ratings, many reviewers agreed that it's the ideal amount of sexiness without feeling like it belongs in the slinky lingerie category. Available sizes: X-Large – 4X-Large

Available colors: 27

9 A Pure Silk Set That’s Worth The Investment Fishers Finery Pure Mulberry Silk Pajama Set Amazon $130 See On Amazon It may be spendy, but pure silk pajamas really are a luxury like no other, and this premium mulberry silk set is designed to be worn year-round, so you really get the most bang for your buck. It's lightweight and breathable but still provides warmth and comfort — and it comes with an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification so you can have the peace of mind that every component is nontoxic. One impressed shopper noted that "others skimp on the cut, pajamas should not be overly baggy nor too restrictive — these hit the mark. Well-sewn seams and buttons mean they'll last." And, while you should always try to hand-wash your silk pieces, this set comes with a complimentary wash bag for use in your machine’s delicate cycle. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large, including petite options

Available colors: 9

10 And A Satin Set — For The Luxurious Feel Of Silk Without The Price Tag LONXU Satin Pajama Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you're not ready to go all-in and invest in silk, then a satin pajama set is your best bet. In fact, some customers prefer satin because it is so much easier to clean (this pair is machine washable). However, as it is a less-absorbent fiber, some reviewers suggested washing on receipt, as there have been cases of dye transferring onto furniture. That didn't stop more than 3,000 enthusiastic Amazon reviewers from giving this pick a five-star rating, with plenty fans applauding the quality. "One of the best things I have bought on Amazon," wrote one fan. "Feels incredible and had me sleeping like a baby... a baby with very good taste in pajamas." Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 10

11 Or, This Satin Shorts Set For An Airy Feel SWOMOG Satin Pajama Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon An airy short satin pajama set is one of those styles that you'll reach for time and time again. This pair makes it easy to find your perfect match, as it comes in more than 30 different colors and prints — all of them chic enough to make an appearance at your next video conference. One reviewer made the case for this set: "I kid you not, I've ordered over 30 different [pajama] brands over the years on Amazon, and this one beats them all. Definitely worth it. They're light, silky, and breathable." And, if satin just isn't your thing, opt for a similar style in a soft knit fabric. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 37

12 The Classic Tee & Boxer Combo You'll Want In A Few Colors Avidlove Short Sleeve & Shorts Pajama Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon With over 2,400 glowing reviews, this short pajama set is a fast favorite thanks to its effortless silhouette. Breezy, slinky rayon fabric makes it a fashionable update to the inimitable tee-and-boxers duo, and many fans — especially those who easily overheat at night — appreciated how lightweight and breathable it is. "Ordering more! VERY soft and comfy," one reviewer raved. "I may have even worn them all day while sheltered in place. And I MAY have worn them on a conference call. Yep, that comfy. Oh yeah, great to sleep in, too." Choose from an array of solids as well as tie-dye and animal prints. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 23

13 This Cozy Matching Longsleeve Set In 100% Cotton Amazon Essentials 100% Cotton Long-Sleeve Pajama Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from 100% cotton that's described by shoppers as "comfy," "stretchy," and "thick," this fitted pajama set has the adorable look of an onesie with the versatility of two pieces — and it comes in so many cute prints, including animal (pictured), striped, and buffalo plaid. Best of all, you can get similar sets in both men's and baby sizing. "These are freaking amazing jammies," boasted one reviewer. "Guess how many pairs I have? Over five. I plan to get more." Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 7

14 An Elegant Silk Camisole & Short Set OSCAR ROSSA 100% Silk Camisole & Shorts Set Amazon $70 See On Amazon A staple for every wardrobe, this timeless 100% silk charmeuse set is the epitome of luxury. The camisole — which has a flowy, draped silhouette thanks to its bias cut — can easily double as an everyday styling piece on its own, or you can keep it as luxe leisurewear paired with the short but not too short bottoms. One shopper noted that it’s a great buy for the price as it's "not a heavyweight silk which would cost more, but it is real silk and very luxurious feeling." Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 8

15 A One-And-Done Hooded Jumpsuit That Is So Comfy Ekouaer Zip-Up One-Piece Jumpsuit Pajamas Amazon $31 See On Amazon The jumpsuit craze is here to stay and sleepwear is no exception. An easy alternative to wearing separates, these adult onesie pajamas take all of the efforts out of getting dressed with its front zip closure, convenient pockets, and a hood for extra comfiness. Shoppers agreed that it’s both super lightweight and cozy, yet cute enough to wear when lounging around during the day, too. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 5