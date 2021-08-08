10 Pastel Interiors Buys That’ll Make Your Home Feel Like An Ice Cream Parlour

Homewares have by no means been spared the Y2K trend. From wiggly mirrors to inflatable chairs, and even the return of the lava lamp. But if you’re not quite ready to turn your space into a ‘00s time-warp just yet, there’s another, more subtle, way to tap into the trend. If you’ve been sporting lilac crop tops and baby pink fluffy cardies in your wardrobe, it might be time to treat your interiors to a pastel makeover. These 10 homeware buys prove you don’t have to spend hundreds of pounds to inject some pastel magic into your space.

While there are options to refresh entire spaces (such as pastel paint for walls), there are also plenty of smaller items to spruce up certain areas. Think lavender towels for in the bathroom, for example, or pink storage pots and pans for your kitchen. Then there are some gorgeous lamps, art prints, and dried flowers in candy coloured hues to scatter around your living room or bedroom.

In short, there are pastel options here for all rooms and budgets, starting at just £7.99.

