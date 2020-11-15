Originally designed for the Navy, the peacoat has been an outerwear staple for years, and the best peacoats for women manage to be classically chic without looking standard issue. The picks below nod to the coat's utilitarian roots but bring a fresh, modern edge to the look.

If you’re in the market for a good basic, there's a great one on the list. But, if you’re shopping for a statement coat, you might consider swapping out the solid navy for a plaid or leopard print. Opting for a bright color is another way to make an impact if pattern isn't your thing, especially if you already have a good dark coat in your closet. A red coat if you’re feeling bold, perhaps, and pastels have an almost icy finish in cold weather that can be fun to play with.

For people who would rather experiment with newer cuts, a longer peacoat is more dramatic while a belted version is a warm alternative to the heritage-style trench. Look for tailored seams through the chest and back that shape your coat just so and create their own visual lines. On the opposite end of the spectrum, a cropped peacoat makes for a warm winter jacket when full-length layers aren’t wanted. And, for unsurpassed coziness, a teddy peacoat is the one layer you won’t want to take off at the end of the day.

Here are nine of the most stylish twists on a peacoat that are well on their way to being the new classics.

1 A Plaid Peacoat To Add A Pop Of Pattern Tanming Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you’re set on basic coats, this plaid peacoat is a nice addition that’s still classic but a bit more interesting thanks to its print and tailored half belt in the back. Its 30% wool is blended with polyester for a warm and sturdy coat that falls to just below to knee, but that good amount of wool should be dry cleaned. "I absolutely love it!! It feels well-made and is a great vibe," one fan declared. "I can’t wait to keep wearing it, adorable and chic!" Available colors: 3

2 An Ultra-Classic Peacoat That Goes With Everything Amazon Essentials Plush Peacoat Amazon $60 See On Amazon For a staple you can layer over everything from leggings to flared jeans to a sheath dress, the timeless pea coat will see you through most occasions. The AmazonEssentials peacoat is made from acrylic and polyester with a low dose of wool (so it's dry clean only), in classic colors that slot seamlessly into your wardrobe. "Fits perfectly & is very well made. I wasn't expecting such quality for the price," one reviewer remarked. "Gobsmacked at how nice this jacket is," another gushed. If you're looking for more extended sizes, consider this hooded pea coat. Available colors: 4

3 And A Short Peacoat You Can Throw On And Go Allegra K Notched Lapel Pea Coat Amazon $53 See On Amazon This cropped peacoat is a classic jacket you can wear to run errands or into work for warmth without the bulk of a full-length coat. It's made from felted polyester with princess seams for a streamlined look, and a double-breasted closure for a power suit vibe when buttoned. It comes lined, with one reviewer noting: "So stylish yet minimalistic. I wear it all the time and it goes with everything." Several shoppers confessed to being seriously impressed by the coat's quality for its price. It just needs occasional dry cleaning. Available colors: 4

4 The Cuddly Teddy Peacoat That Looks And Feels Like Self-Care PRETTYGARDEN Oversized Faux Shearling Coat With Lapels Amazon $36 See On Amazon This cozy coat is made from dense teddy fleece with a loosely-buttoned double-breasted cut for peak hygge vibes. And more than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have raved about this coat. "This jacket feels like what I imagine cuddling unicorns is like," one fan gushed. "Anyone reading reviews should just buy this jacket now. It’s literally the softest thing I’ve ever worn," another confirmed. Some shoppers advised sizing up so you have room to layer. Since polyester doesn't love heat, make sure to let it air dry (or have it dry cleaned) so it stays full and fluffy. Available options: 34

5 And This Sharp Peacoat That Comes With A Scarf London Fog Double Breasted Peacoat With Scarf Amazon $89 If you're looking for a complete look, this highly rated peacoat and scarf set from London Fog is worth considering. The coat is made from 60% wool for a premium feel and the double-breasted closure and structured back seams look sharply tailored. It is a dry-clean-only pick, but fans raved about its quality construction. One shopper noted, "Beautiful and expensive look/feel! Very well made and warm! I bought the medium in grey and I can wear a heavy sweater or sweatshirt under and still have room." Available colors: 5

6 This Delicate Pastel Peacoat For Retro Sophistication Allegra K Peter Pan Collar Pea Coat Amazon $75 See On Amazon Empire tailoring and a prim Peter Pan collar imbues this lined peacoat with gamine charm. "I wasn’t expecting perfection but it’s perfection," one rave reviewer gushed of the style. It's made from felted polyester that's blended with rayon for softness, and it can even be machine washed if you let it air dry. "Very nice and thick, almost like a brushed wool," as one shopper noted. In addition to classic black, it comes in five sorbet shades that are bright and crisp and will lift your spirits in chilly weather. Available colors: 6

7 A Belted Peacoat With Great Lines Wantdo Long Pea Coat With Belt Amazon $66 See On Amazon Contoured seams on the front and back give this belted peacoat a sharp look, as do the button accents on the piped pockets, storm flap, and belt. It's made from wind-proof lined polyester that can be hand washed or dry cleaned. "The coat is an impressive combination of warm and stylish," one shopper noted, adding, "The quality appears exceptional, especially for the lower price." Choose from several lovely solids or spring for a patterned plaid option. Available colors: 9

8 The Long Statement Peacoat You’ll Reach For On A Night Out chouyatou Mid-Long Wool Blend Pea Coat Amazon $56 See On Amazon This long peacoat is lightweight but has plenty of impact, with ultra-clean lines and two graphic cut-out pockets. It's made from a blend of cotton and polyester with 15% wool (so it's best to dry clean only). "This jacket is wonderful. It is a nice length and there is room to wear a sweater underneath when needed. Great quality and thickness. I found a very similar jacket at a boutique selling for almost $500.00, so I was very happy to find this one for much cheaper," a reviewer mentioned. Available colors: 7

