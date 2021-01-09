You’ve invested in a bike, now it’s time to get serious about your shoes: The best Peloton shoes come equipped with the Delta design you need and the performance features you want. Peloton bikes are only compatible with LOOK Delta Cleats, so it’s essential to get that spec exactly right. How to know the difference? Check the sole: Delta cleats rely on a three-bolt system. If the shoe you’re looking at only has two bolts on the bottom — that's an SPD cleat — and it won’t work with your bike (although there are some workarounds but more on that later). Also know that many spin shoes make you purchase cleats separately, though some brands offer bundles to save you the hassle.

For footwear that most closely resembles Peloton-branded shoes, look for ones made from a combination of a synthetic upper with targeted mesh for ventilation. But other worthy materials are also available — knit is a new kid on the block that's earning fans for being exceptionally lightweight and breathable, with the ability to offer targeted support.

Most importantly, you need a shoe that you can adjust for a custom fit. The three-strap Velcro closure that Peloton uses is popular because it’s easy to adjust in seconds and the trio of straps lets you customize to your foot perfectly. On the other hand, a BOA lace system offers more precise one-handed adjustments thanks to its dial system; you'll also get more support owing to the wire laces used. Traditional shoelaces are lighter and more aerodynamic than either system above, but that comes at the expense of a more involved lace-up experience that can't deliver quite as snug a fit.

If you already own a pair of SPD-compatible shoes, hacks do exist to keep using the pair you love: some shoes come with dual cleat compatibility, you just need to swap out cleats as needed. Another option is a Peloton-compatible replacement pedal for SPD cleats — look for a 9/16-inch spindle to ensure they’ll fit your bike. (And, if the pedals have toe cages, anyone can ride with or without the specific shoes for the job.) You'll find a Peloton-compatible pedal bundle below that comes with all the essentials.

Once you settle on a pair of shoes, don't forget those Peloton accessories (they're half the fun!).

1. This Bestselling Bundle With Spin Shoes & Pre-Installed Cleats

Whether you’re new to Peloton or shopping for a full set of replacement gear, it’s hard to do better than this solid spin shoe and cleat pairing. The Pista features a synthetic leather upper with mesh panels for a supportive build with targeted breathability, and three Velcro straps for an easily adjusted custom fit. The heel cup is deeply curved and padded, with a moisture-wicking mesh lining on the inside. The fiberglass-enforced soles feature strategic cutouts to naturally increase ventilation, with dual cleat compatibility. The cleats of your choice — in this case, LOOK Delta — even come pre-installed. (It truly doesn't get much easier.) "The fit was exactly as expected, the shoes are good quality and stiff sole for power generation. They came with the Look Delta cleats already installed and I checked them for alignment, tightened the screws a bit and they have done beautifully for a couple weeks now right out to the box," one shopper noted. Just want a really great shoe sans cleat? Grab the Tommaso Pista cycling shoes without cleats and put the extra cash towards another Peloton accessory.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6 – 11

2. These Gorgeous Spin Shoes That Are Surprisingly Affordable

These good-looking cycling shoes come in some impressively nice colorways from iridescent shades to vivid brights, plus classic black and white — all for an under-$75 price tag. The synthetic leather upper includes plenty of perforation over the midfoot and sides so you don't have to sacrifice breathability for style. This pair also reflects light at night for enhanced visibility, making them some of the best Peloton compatible shoes you can take outdoors for road cycling as well. They feature a BOA-style lacing to provide all-over adjustable support in a snap, plus Velcro over the instep. "Works perfectly for the Peloton. Fits as expected and good, sturdy quality," a reviewer confirmed. Plus, the nylon sole is universally compatible to accept both LOOK Delta and SPD cleats — though it's worth reminding that cleats are something you'll need to purchase separately. Need a set? These LOOK Delta compatible cleats have over 4,000 reviews.

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 4 – 12

3. A High-End Spin Shoe When You’re Ready To Splurge

If you plan to invest a little more into your shoes, the Fizik R5 offers high-end Italian design inside and out. The shoes are built to ergonomically conform around the shape of the foot — you can actually see that curve in the picture above — and are made from an ultra-thin and lightweight faux leather that was engineered to have exceptional strength with reduced weight. You have the option of two different closures: the original BOA steel wire lacing system for superior tension, or their specialty wraparound Velcro build. Their carbon-reinforced nylon soles deliver increased power transfer and responsiveness to ensure comfort on long rides, even on the open road should you take them outdoors. Peloton users repeatedly gave these five stars in their reviews. "I have a Peloton and I ride everyday. So comfort of shoes is exceptionally important to me," one frequent rider explained. "These are a fantastic fit. Love everything about them. Highly recommend." Other shoppers echoed the sentiments on comfort and ease of use. Don't forget LOOK Delta cleats if you need them.

Available options: 10

Available sizes: 36 – 48 EU

4. These Ultra-Breathable Knit Lace-Up Shoes With Optional Cleats

From the same brand as the first shoe on the list but in a nylon mesh knit, these classic spin shoes are flexible, ultra-lightweight, and extremely breathable with a reinforced toe box for durability. The easy traditional laces have a dedicated elastic strap to hold them down so they create even less drag (and just plain stay out of the way). Their fiberglass-reinforced soles are powerful yet flexible, and you have the option to purchase them with or without cleats depending on your needs. They conveniently have dual cleat compatibility. "Sizing was spot on. The shoes fit great and are comfortable. These work with my at home peloton wonderfully," one shopper confirmed. "Comfy and light but still supportive to drive power," another Peloton fan reported.

Available options: 6

Available sizes: 6 – 11

Also Nice: The Peloton-Compatible Pedals With SPD Cleats And Toe Cages

These Peloton-compatible replacement pedals open the bike up for anyone who already owns a pair of SPD-compatible shoes. They have the essential SPD clips and 9/16-inch thread — and they even include a set of bolts for your shoes. What's more, toe cages let anyone in the house get a good, safe workout whether they have cycling shoes or regular sneakers. (The cages are also removable if you know you'll never use them.) "Works with my Peloton" a reviewer confirmed. "Purchased so I could use regular shoes in stead of cycling use. Works great. Installed in under 3 minutes and very comfortable. Great purchase!" Another shopper who bought them for the clips chimed in. "I already had great SPD Sidi cycling shoes...pedals are high quality, and were VERY easy to install."