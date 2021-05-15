Whether you want to add a little extra height to your frame or just love the retro chunky aesthetic, a great pair of platform sandals is a warm weather wardrobe must-have. The best platform sandals have at least a 1-inch platform along with a comfortable footbed and come in a variety of styles to suit any aesthetic.

Platform sandals are well-known for being some of the most comfortable high-heeled shoes you can wear. When shopping for a pair of platform sandals, the first thing you should consider is height. If comfort is your main priority, look for a platform height of anywhere between 1 to 2 inches. More fashion-forward styles can enter the 3-to-5-inch range but aren’t ideal for long walks or uneven terrain.

Many platform sandals actually have two heights listed: the heel height, and the platform. Few platform sandals are fully flat (though some are), so the platform height will typically refer to the height under the front of the foot, while the heel height indicates how tall the actual block heel or back of a sloping platform is. Be sure to double check these numbers before you buy, especially if you’re concerned about getting shoes that are too tall.

You’ll also want to think about the closure style of your new shoes. Sandals with elastic straps are comfortable and secure but can stretch out over time, while straps with buckle or hook-and-loop closures are also adjustable but take more time to put on. Sandals with EVA footbeds will offer the most comfort, since they provide both cushioning and stability. The uppers of platform sandals can be made from a wide variety of materials, from full-grain leather to textile and vegan leather, so choose based on your personal style and preferences.

If you’re ready to give your summer sandal wardrobe a refresh, check out this list of the 14 best platform sandals you can buy on Amazon, from comfortable Tevas to dressy options with chunky block heels.

1 These Chunky Cork Sandals That Come In A Variety Of Neutrals Athlefit Platform Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon These cork platform sandals have a gently sloping platform made from a combination of cork and rubber that’s just under 2.5 inches tall at the heel, and around an inch and a half at the front of the shoe. The elastic straps make it easy to get the perfect fit, so your feet won’t slide around in these sandals and you don’t have to mess with snaps or buckles. “They are light, comfortable and super cute,” wrote one fan. “I wore mine to a party and my feet never started hurting after hours and hours on my feet.” These sandals are available in eight different neutral shades, including blush, black, and khaki. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 6.5 — 9.5

2 Some Chic Neon Green Platform Sandals DREAM PAIRS Platform Wedge Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon Add a pop of color to your spring and summer wardrobe with these neon platform sandals. They have a 1-inch platform and a 2.5-inch heel height, and the cushioned EVA footbed means they’re comfortable to walk in. The stretchy straps make it easy to slip these sandals on and off, and they’re made entirely from synthetic materials. If you identify as accident-prone, these might just be the sandals you’ve been looking for. Take it from this Amazon reviewer, who wrote, “The support is great; they are comfortable and don’t rub. Not as high of a platform as I had imagined but it’s honestly perfect because I’m clumsy anyway lol.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5 — 11

3 These Snakeskin Sandals That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Naturalizer Holden Sandal $110 See On Amazon These snakeskin platform sandals are perfect for hopping on the 90s trend, and they’re also incredibly comfortable thanks to the brand’s Contour+ cushioning system that molds to fit your foot’s unique shape. The upper is made from 100% leather, and the back strap has a small buckle so you can adjust the fit. The synthetic outsole offers nonslip traction, so while you wouldn’t want to wear these hiking, they’re great for long, casual walks and running errands. But they can still be styled with more formal outfits for those times when you want a shoe that’s both dressy and comfortable. The heel height measures around 2 inches, with a 1.25-inch platform. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 4 — 12

4 A Pair Of Cute And Comfy Platform Tevas Teva Flatform Universal Sandal Amazon $65 See On Amazon Nothing beats a pair of classic Teva sandals, and this pair is perfect for anyone who wants a sporty shoe with a little extra height. The platform measures 1.25-inches, and both the platform and the footbed are made from comfortable EVA foam. The straps feature hook-and-loop closures, so it’s easy to get these shoes on and off, and customize the fit. “You need these sandals in your life yesterday. They are so comfortable, so supportive, so easy to walk in,” one fan raved. “The straps support your entire foot and ankle so your foot doesn’t slide around at all. The base is spongy but firm so you get support with a little spring. [...] Within three minutes of putting these on I texted pretty much every woman I know and told her to buy these because that’s how obsessed I am already. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 5 — 11

5 Some Y2K-Style 3-Inch Platforms Vagabond Platform Sandals Amazon $95 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair of chunky 2000s-style sandals, this pair from Vagabond is a great option. These open-toed sandals feature a chunky block heel in addition to a sloping platform for a total height of just under 3 inches. The upper is made from a combination of textile and goat leather for a luxe look and feel. One Amazon reviewer raved, “Perfect fit, quality and looks.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5.5 — 9

6 A Pair Of Rose Gold Flip Flops With A Tiny Platform Havianas High Light Flip Flop Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon Havaianas flip flops are well-known for their comfort and quality, and this pair features a 1-inch platform to give just the tiniest bit of extra height. They’re made from 100% rubber and have a patterned footbed to prevent slipping. “Always love Havaianas, and these were no exception,” wrote one fan. “Sturdy soles, but not heavy, and fit perfectly right from the beginning. They’re easy to clean, too.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

7 These Classic Platform Espadrilles Steve Madden Platform Sandal Amazon $49 See On Amazon A pair of classic espadrille sandals will never go out of style, and at just under $50, this pair from Steve Madden is a great buy. The mostly flat platform is just under 2 inches tall, so it gives height without being hard to walk in. The elastic upper means you don’t have to deal with buckles or snaps, so it’s easy to get a good fit. “These sandals work great. They have a bit of a tight front toe strap, but I don't find it uncomfortable, just secure,” wrote one fan. While Amazon reviewers generally love the look of these shoes, they did note that they can cause blisters if worn on super long walks. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 11

8 A Pair Of Chunky UGG Sandals That Feel Like Walking On Clouds UGG La Cloud Sandal Amazon $110 See On Amazon If you’re looking for comfort above all else, get these UGG platform sandals. They have elastic straps with a hook-and-loop closure on the back strap, and a molded foam footbed with UGG’s signature Treadlite outsole. As one fan put it, “If you work in an environment where [you’re] standing all day these are the shoes for you!! Very comfortable feels like I’m walking on clouds seriously!!!” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 — 12

9 Some Adorable Metallic T-Strap Chunky Sandals J. Adams Corby Platform Sandals Amazon $33 See On Amazon These metallic block heel sandals are perfect for those days when you want to feel more dressed up. They have a chic T-strap style with an adjustable buckle, and the metallic upper is made from vegan-friendly synthetic leather. The block heel has a 3-inch height, while the front platform measures an inch and a half. “They are so cute and fit perfect,” wrote one fan, “They look good with everything.” If metallics aren’t your style, they also come in matte black and nude. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

10 These Wedge Sandals You’d Never Guess Are Actually Crocs Crocs Brooklyn Mid Wedge Amazon $55 See On Amazon If you want the comfort of Crocs but the look of a more sophisticated shoe, the Crocs wedge sandal might be the answer to your footwear dreams. The sloping platform has a 3-inch heel hight and, like all Crocs, these sandals are designed to be lightweight and help to minimize fatigue, even after long hours of standing. One fan raved, “I am going to live in these shoes this summer! They are so comfortable and extremely lightweight. I'm more of a Toms/flats/flip flops type of girl, but I am OBSESSED with these. BUY THEM.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 12

11 A Pair Of Low Platform Sandals You Can Wear All Day Dr. Martins Voss Hydro Fisherman Sandal Amazon $82 See On Amazon Another comfort-forward option, these Dr. Martins sandals have a cute chunky look and the signature details you’d expect from the brand, like welt stitching and a grooved sole. The EVA sole provides cushioning and comfort, and the upper is made from high-quality fine-grained leather. Both the front and back strap are adjustable, and the platform is just under 2 inches tall. “I live in these!” wrote one fan. “Wear them for work with dresses, pants and jeans. I’ve worn Dr. Martens boots for decades... this was my first pair of sandals. Definitely will purchase again! Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

12 These Rainbow Slides With A 3-Inch Platform Amazon Jessica Simpson Faille Slide Sandal $40 See On Amazon These 3-inch platform sandals are perfect for glammed-up beach days, summer parties, or just feeling chic while you walk to the mailbox. The 3-inch platform wedge heel adds significant height without being too hard to walk in. The slide’s upper has a glittery rainbow design that makes these a fun addition to your wardrobe. “Sooooo many compliments for these,” gushed one reviewer. “They are worth every penny. And comfortable” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 — 10

13 A Pair Of Platform Flip Flops That Are So 2000s Soda Oxley-S Platform Sandals Amazon $19 See On Amazon These platform flip flops are simple but make a statement thanks to the 3-inch heel height, with a front platform that’s just under 2 inches tall. They’re made entirely from synthetic materials and have over a thousand five-star ratings on Amazon. “I wish I could give this more than 5 stars. I treat myself to a new pair every year,” wrote one devoted fan. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11