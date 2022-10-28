Whether the temps are warming up or cooling down, fleece jackets are always in style. Surprisingly versatile, the best plus-size fleece jackets come in a range of styles and weights, from slim-fit, lightweight shells that can be layered under thicker coats in very cold weather, to heavier weights that can be worn as standalone outer layers. And while known for their outdoor performance, this season, fashion people are adopting fleece jackets as functional yet elevated additions to their wardrobes, styling them with everything from jeans and clogs to dresses and statement boots.

What To Consider When Shopping For Plus-Size Fleece Jackets

Weight

How warm your fleece will be is determined by its weight, which is measured by grams per square meter (GSM). GSM is typically classified on a scale from 100 to 300 GSM: A lightweight fleece is 100 GSM or under; a mid-weight fleece clocks in at 200 to 300 GSM; and a heavyweight fleece would be anything over 300 GSM. Mid-weight fleeces tend to be the most versatile option — they provide warmth but are still breathable, and can always be layered for extra protection. Keep in mind that not all fleece jackets list their GSM, however, so it’s best to read reviews for more information on warmth and weight.

Style & Fit

All of the options included on this list have varying styles of zippers, collars, and hoods to suit any preference. If you prefer a classic silhouette, go for a full-zip fleece with a stand collar that’ll keep you safe from the elements, and allows you to easily regulate airflow. That said, a quarter-zip fleece pullover is always a cozy choice, and it has that sporty-chic look. Pay attention to pockets, too — deep pockets are great for going hands-free on a walk (and for keeping your hands toasty), and zippered pockets keep small items and valuables secure.

The plus-size fleece jackets listed ahead will offer unparalleled warmth and coziness, whether you’re heading out for a rigorous hike or a stroll through town.

1 A Columbia Fleece Jacket With Over 16,000 5-Star Ratings Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Amazon $65 See On Amazon Over 16,000 shoppers have given this Columbia fleece jacket a perfect five-star rating. With a full zipper closure and stand collar that can be worn down or flipped up for extra protection, this fleece features zippered side pockets to keep small items secure. At 250 GSM in a relaxed fit, this is a toasty fleece with plenty of layering options. Enthusiastic review: “I like soft material, perfect made stitches and zippered hand pockets. Fits just right, I wear it almost daily. Very warm even when its in the teens,Goes with everything, washes nicely, no fuzz balls. Absolutely love everything about it!!!” Sizes: 1X — 2X | Colors: 39 | GSM: 250

2 A Plush Fleece Jacket With Large Side Pockets Woman Within Fluffy Fleece Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon With roomy side pockets big enough to fit gloves and even a water bottle, this snuggly, plush fleece jacket is built for performance, whether you’re hiking or running errands. Featuring a hip length, full zipper closure, and stand collar, reviews indicate this jacket might not be warm enough to wear alone on very cold days, but can be an excellent mid-layer on those days when you want some extra protection, without overheating. Enthusiastic review: “This is my second jacket in this style. [...] It may feel thin but it is warm. [...] Plus the pockets are large! I have fit a pair of gloves, a hat, phone, and water bottle in them. You won't be disappointed!” Sizes: 14-16 Plus — 38-40 Plus | Colors: 4 | GSM: Not Listed

3 This Mid-Weight Fleece Jacket That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Fleece Jacket Amazon $31 See On Amazon With a slim fit, contoured seams, and a full zipper closure, this fleece jacket by Amazon Essentials is perfect for layering. Available in either polyester or recycled polyester fleece, this mid-weight jacket can fit underneath heavier coats, but it can just as easily be worn over fitted tanks and T-shirts on milder days. Featuring zipper pockets and a stand collar, this jacket comes in so many cute colors and prints, from pumpkin to plaid. Toss this on over leggings and add some gleaming white sneakers for a chic athleisure look. Enthusiastic review: “I have purchased several types of fleece jackets off Amazon for an adventure trip to Iceland this past fall. Those other options did not work. This Amazon basics option did. It is the actual soft fleece that you want without being too thick or too heavy. [...] Easy to zip, exterior and interior pockets to keep items safe. Washes really nicely.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X — 6X | Colors: 40 | GSM: Not Listed

4 A Velvety, Heavyweight Fleece Jacket Columbia Fire Side II Sherpa Full Zip Jacket Amazon $70 See on Amazon If you need a fleece that can handle the intense cold, consider this Columbia fleece jacket; it’s made of a luxurious high-pile fleece with a 300 GSM rating, and reviewers rave about its softness and warmth. Featuring a full-zip closure and high funnel neck, this jacket has two side pockets and a roomy inner pocket, so you’ll have plenty of room to stash valuables if you’d like to go bag-free. The easy fit makes layering a snap; wear it as your outer layer, over a turtleneck or tee, or under a heavier coat, if Arctic temps are on your horizon. And just because it’s an excellent hiking layer, don’t sleep on it for fashion’s sake — this would look adorable with a pair of cropped denim and a platform sneaker. Enthusiastic review: “LOVE this jacket! It works well as an outer layer in extreme cold, while makes a great sweater-jacket around the house. Zippers are quality and never stick, and the jacket washes well, despite the leather Columbia accent and zipper pull. The pockets are good and deep, and the cellphone stays in securely [...] I own this in three colors, and wish they made more!” Sizes: 1X — 3X | Colors: 17 | GSM: 300

5 This Trendy Fleece Teddy Pullover With A Front Pocket Amazon Essentials Teddy Fleece Full-Zip Jacket Amazon $51 See On Amazon So many details set this Amazon Essentials fleece apart — the on-trend teddy texture; the roomy single front pocket in a contrasting texture; the quarter-length button closure; the handy thumb loops. The fit is relaxed enough to wear as an outer layer, and it even comes with a drawstring hood for extra warmth. Pair this chic bright green shade with cropped white denim and white platform sneakers for a subtle nod to the ’90s. Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 4 | GSM: Not Listed

6 A Classic Fleece Jacket With An Anti-Static Finish Lands' End Fleece Full Zip Jacket Amazon $34 See On Amazon For a classic and cozy fleece jacket you’ll wear all year long, look no further than this fleece jacket by Lands’ End; it features side pockets, a full zipper, and a stand collar, all in an anti-static finish that will resist pilling, so it’ll keep its good looks. This lightweight fleece is fitted enough that you can easily wear it under heavier coats without extra bulk, and the color options range from neutral to vibrant, so you’re sure to find an option perfect for you. It’s a layer-able, timeless classic you’ll reach for again and again. Enthusiastic review: “I just received this jacket and absolutely love it. [...] The fleece is warm but not heavy, and the fabric has a special anti-static feature. I am a Medium to Large in jackets, but even zipped up, the Medium fits me perfectly. Love love love!” Sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X | Colors: 11 | GSM: Not Listed

7 This Popular Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover In An Array Of Fun Colors Amazon Essentials Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Pullover Amazon $26 See On Amazon Equally perfect for tossing on over workout clothes or pairing with wide-leg denim and sneakers as your daily uniform, this quarter-zip pullover fleece by Amazon Essentials comes in so many fun colors and patterns (38, to be exact), you may have trouble choosing just one. Featuring a stand collar and zipper pockets, reviews indicate this feels like a mid-weight fleece, and reviewers love that the fit is slim enough to layer under heavier coats, but with enough room to layer over tees and tanks (it would look so chic over a turtleneck on an extra-cold day). With 7,000 five-star ratings to date, it’s a fan-favorite, to boot — and you can choose between polyester and recycled polyester; Enthusiastic review: “Love that this is fitted with zipper pockets. It is heavy enough for a cold winter day. Comes in multiple colors and prints. I bought several to wear with or without something underneath and will get at least one monogrammed.” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 38 | GSM: Not Listed

8 This Lightweight Quarter-Zip Fleece Jacket By The North Face THE NORTH FACE TKA Glacier Fleece Quarter Zip Amazon $51 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a lightweight layer that offers layering options, this fleece jacket by The North face is 100 GSM — light enough to wear on days when you only need a little extra warmth. Made of recycled polyester, this jacket features a quarter-zip closure and stand collar that offers the flexibility of wearing it as a top, or wearing over tees and tanks. And it’s fitted enough that you can top it with a heavier coat on very cold days. Do note that there are no pockets, so if you’re headed out the door, this would be the time to grab your belt bag. Enthusiastic review: “Great lightweight, comfortable 1/4 zip. There are no pockets [...] but perfect for layering under a jacket.” Sizes: 1X — 3X | Colors: 4 | GSM: 100