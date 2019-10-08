12 Plus-Size Tights That'll Keep Your Legs Cozy All Winter Long

Finding the most comfortable and longest-lasting tights for the fall and winter season can be a challenge. It can be even more of a challenge if you're plus size. And if you happen to also be tall, it can be an even greater struggle.

If you've ever had the misfortune of experiencing what it's like to feel your tights slowly roll down from your waist to your hips to your thighs under a dress while you're basically powerless to fix them until you can get to a bathroom, you aren’t alone.

Fortunately, though, there is the internet. And there are hundreds of thousands of tights that are just a click way that have everything you need for a comfortable, durable wear.

Whether you're looking for control top tights, sweater tights, or just plain black tights that will actually last a full calendar year, ahead are the best options to consider when shopping for the perfect pair. Here are 12 of the top styles available to buy right now.

1 Hanes Curves Opaque Tights Hanes Curve Opaque Tights Hanes.com Sizes 1X - 4X $12 See on Hanes The standout with these tights is their Wicking Cool Comfort fabric. Much like activewear layers that have a sweat-wicking weave, this hosiery ensures that you stay warm but don’t overheat.

2 Snag Tights 80 Denier Tights Snag Tights Sizes 2 - 34 $12 See on Snag Tights Snag tights are a fan favorite when it comes to plus size tights (they also offer maternity tights, fish nets, and tights for kids). The tights are affordable and size inclusive, with options that accommodate up to a size 34 US as well as those that focus on different types of body shapes (small butt versus larger butt, for example).

3 Torrid Microfiber Tights Microfiber Tights Torrid Sizes 10 -30 $18.90 $13.23 See on Torrid Buying tights from a brand that doesn't necessarily specialize in hosiery might seem like a risk, but these tights should be your one exception. They fit up to a size 30, making them one of the more size-inclusive of the bunch.

4 Hue Blackout Tights Super Opaque Tights Amazon Sizes 1-5 (Chart is by height and weight) $8.99 See on Hanes Hue tights are a no-brainer, whether you’re looking for classic black or even a colorful print. They’re super opaque with a 90 denier weave for a comfortable fit. And for those who tend to lead a no-fuss lifestyle, they are completely machine washable.

5 Berkshire Easy-On Tights The Easy On! Plus Max Coverage Tight Berkshire $14 See on Berkshire With a cooling weave, these Berkshire tights are called “easy-on” for a reason. They have near infinite stretch, which makes that annoying, too-tight fit a thing of the past.

6 Just My Size Blackout Tights Blackout Tights Just My Size Sizes 1X - 4X $7.99 $5.59 See on Just My Size Just My Size's Blackout Tights are super affordable and also known for being as opaque as it gets. They also have a fabric finish, so they’re softer than other tights on the market.

7 We Love Colors Tights Maroon Nylon/Lyrca Tights We Love Colors Sizes S - 8X $14 See on We Love Colors We Love Colors is known for offering tights in basically any color you could ever hope for (the brand is frequently used for costumes and cosplay for this reason). Their 5X-8X options do have a $2 up charge, but their 8X accommodates someone up to 480 pounds, according to the size chart, which is leaps and bounds beyond what 99 percent of hosiery companies offer in terms of inclusive sizing.

8 Spanx Tights Spanx Tight-End High-Waist Tights Bare Necessities Size A-E $38 See on Bare Necessities With sizing that ranges from A-E, Spanx has a size-inclusive lineup that spans most of their products, including hosiery. These particular tights are a great go-to because of their ultra high-waist silhouette so you don’t have to worry about sagging as the day wears on.

9 Glamory Tights Glamory Plus Size Vital 40 Tights Bare Necessities Size L-4X $19 See on Bare Necessities Made with an eye for curves, these tights feature a slightly wider brief and thigh area that tops the semi-opaque weave. What’s more, it boasts flat seams and an integrated waistband for not only comfort but also to prevent any unwanted lines from showing through.

10 Lane Bryant Tights Fleece-Lined Tights Lane Bryant Size A-H $25 See on Lane Bryant You’ll love these tights because they’re fleece-lined for extra warmth. So, when you really want to wear that mini skirt in the dead of Winter, these babies are going to be your best friend.

11 DKNY Tights DKNY Comfort Luxe Control Top Tights Bloomingdales Size S-Plus $15 See on Bloomingdales DKNY has some of the best tights out there, and one of the brand’s most popular styles is a great go-to that comes in straight as well as plus and petite sizing. Though these tights are transparent, they’re made of luxe, durable fabric so you don’t have to stress about any unwanted runs or holes.