Yoga pants are an all-encompassing category, from active performance pairs to those loose, loungey ones you reach for on weekends (or as it were, every day possible). The best plus-size yoga pants are typically made from a solidly opaque fabric that’s going to weather a lot of frequent use — after all, what is a yoga pant if not utterly versatile? While they often feature a wider leg, you’ll also find leggings on the list to make sure every box is checked.

If all you need are some easy, everyday yoga pants, you might want to opt for natural fabrics like cotton or rayon that are ultra-comfy and breathable. You can skip synthetic materials (like polyester and nylon) but you don’t want to skimp on some inclusion of spandex or elastane for the all-important stretch factor. Of course, if you want a traditional dhoti-style yoga pant or even an option that wades a little into jogger territory, you’ll find the extra-airy legs are a dream to move in. Choose whatever makes you happy, and be prepared to bask in unrestricted comfort.

When you’re shopping for a pair of yoga pants to wear to the studio, keep your eyes peeled for synthetic blends that offer quick-drying, moisture-wicking comfort. Ideally, they’ll have four-way stretch to keep you moving seamlessly during a more active class, and they’ll have a crotch gusset for enhanced range of motion during warrior pose or standing splits. Flatlock seams are also worth looking out for: Not only do they provide an extra sturdy finish, they’ll feel smooth to the touch for chafe-free wear. You may not find every single feature in one pair of yoga pants, so keep in mind the features that are right for your practice when you’re scrolling through.

Ahead, the 10 best plus-size yoga pants, capris, and leggings for every type of yogi — from power flows to a day-off pose.

1 Some Dressy Yoga Pants For Living Your Comfiest Life 24/7 YOHOYOHA Plus Size Dress Yoga Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These incredibly nice yoga pants combine a sturdy polyester-spandex knit and a performance build with wear-to-work good looks. They have a wide yoga waistband that won’t roll down, with two pockets positioned closer to where they’d live on a pair of trousers rather than the middle of each thigh like most workout leggings. Plus the trouser-like bootcut leg is another detail that makes them totally office-ready. They’re offered in two wearable lengths with inseams measuring 28 inches and 31 inches. “I love these!” one shopper raved. “As someone who sits most of her day, I just wanted comfy pants that are work appropriate. These definitely fit the bill. I recently ordered two pairs of these (because when I do go to the gym, it's nice to have multi-tasking pants).” What’s more, reviewers reported they wash well. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X (regular and petite)

2 Some Easy Yoga Capris For Weekends & Workouts Hanna Nikole Cropped Yoga Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon These cute yoga capris have the same signature wide leg and high waistband as a classic pair of yoga pants, with a breezy cropped hem that’s perfect for warmer days. They’re sewn from a moisture-wicking polyester-spandex blend with four-way stretch that’s totally gym-ready, but sculptural front seams and trouser-style pockets make them also pass as artsy-chic culottes on your off days. “Love the comfort and look of these pants,” one shopper reported. The only downside? They’re not available in more colors. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

3 Some Zen-Worthy Printed Leggings Ndoobiy Printed Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon These printed workout leggings are a fun and vibrant alternative to basic yoga pants in eye-catching patterns. Options range from zen-worthy motifs like mandalas (featured here) and tree branches to modern galaxy prints and more ironic patterns, so take this as your opportunity to go wild. You’ll find the polyester-spandex blend to be lightweight and quick-drying with plenty of stretch, and shoppers raved about how soft they felt. “So freaking comfy,” one reviewer thrilled. “Overall they are very cute and they have a nice very soft feel to them, I'm looking forward to wearing them for yoga!” Available colors: 41

Available sizes: One Size, One Size Plus, 1X-3X

4 Some Pretty Ballerina Leggings In Breathable Mesh Core 10 Icon Series Ballerina Yoga Leggings Amazon $46 See On Amazon Made with a moisture-wicking, polyester-elastane blend with breathable “scrunchy” mesh from the calf down, these ballerina leggings are ready for your most rigorous studio class, but thanks to their pretty design, you might find yourself reaching for them for brunch too. The high-rise waist has a cross detail and the hidden pocket at the back of the waistband is big enough to slide your smartphone in. “These are the first long workout pants that have ever stayed in place on me while exercising,” one fan raved. “The material at the bottom is almost like a tall ruched sock, and at 5'11" is long enough that I can tuck under my heal. The black material is opaque and soft.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

5 A Pair Of Athletic Yoga Leggings With Pockets KQUZO Plus-Size 7/8 Workout Leggings With Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon These high-waisted workout leggings won’t restrict your flexibility on the mat. The performance polyester-spandex fabric dries quickly and has four-way stretch, with flatlock stitching for a smooth feel inside and a built-in crotch gusset for total range of motion through your flow. Two pockets on the sides are plenty deep for a larger phone, leaving the other free for keys and IDs. “Best leggings I’ve ever owned,” one fan gushed. “High waisted, great quality, perfect thickness.” You’ll also find the same great details on the bike shorts in the same listing (if you want a pair for every season). Available options: 12

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

6 These Hippie-Chic Yoga Pants In A Traditional Style LOFBAZ Harem Yoga Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon No spandex needed with these baggy yoga pants, which offer total range of motion thanks to their floaty cut that looks more like a pair of traditional dhoti. The extra-high smocked waist will stay put through a downward-facing dog, with a gathered elastic band at the ankles so you can scoot them up for better grip during, say, tree pose. Just make sure to hand-wash them (or at the very least line dry) to keep the flowy rayon fabric in good shape. “Pleasantly surprised with these. Fit great, just what I wanted. Lightweight, very comfy. Was worried for the price might be poor quality, but the seams seem solid. I had no issues after wearing them during an active retreat weekend with lots of yoga and dancing,” a reviewer praised. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

7 These Bootcut Yoga Pants That Are A “Must” For Everyday Stretch Is Comfort Foldover Plus Size Yoga Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sometimes you just want comfortable yoga pants for going about your day, and these more than fit the bill. They’re made from mostly cotton for a soft and breathable finish, with 5% spandex for plenty of stretch. A wide, foldover waistband is a cinch to adjust for the perfect fit, and they come in classic solids with varying degrees of color revealed at the fold — one even showcases a galaxy print. “Couldn't be happier. These are opaque and have enough of a sheen to seem well made, without looking cheap,” a shopper remarked. “Glad I bought two of them as I suspect I will wear them out very soon considering how much I wear them. Great for work, and great for lounging after a long day of work.” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X

8 Some Slightly Cropped Leggings From An Iconic Brand adidas Believe This 2.0 Striped 7/8 Tights Amazon $52 See On Amazon When it comes to activewear, adidas always delivers big on style and performance tech details. These slightly cropped 7/8-inch leggings feature a proprietary moisture-wicking fabric that promises to keep you cool as you move, and the iconic three stripes on the side add just the right visual detail. You’ll also love the high-rise, wide waistband and compression fit. “Love how butter soft the material is! They are my favorite workout pants,” one fan raved, adding, “They are comfortable enough to sleep in and light weight.” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X

9 These Budget-Friendly Yoga Pants With Zippered Pockets YOGALANDUSA Yoga Workout Leggings Amazon $13 Amazon For under $15, it’s amazing what you all get with these yoga leggings. Four-way stretch, check. Zippered side pockets, check. Moisture-wicking material, check. Plus, you can choose from an array of different colors to suit your mood, from bold coral to always-wearable navy. “These things are amazing, super soft, stretchy, the color is great, wonderful compression. And the best part is the dual zippered pockets,” one shopper was pleased to report. “Love that I can walk/hike and keep my cellphone and keys on me without having to carry them.” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 1X — 3X