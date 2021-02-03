Celebrity Style
5 Of Princess Diana's Best Revenge Looks
According to Eloise Moran, who has spent years studying Diana's style.
Revenge. Is there anything sweeter? And when dished up in the tailored form of a LBD? Absolutely iconic. The late Diana, Princess of Wales was – and arguably remains – the queen of the revenge look. And if you have any doubt, just take a look at @ladydirevengelooks, the cult instagram account dedicated to Lady Di’s sassiest post-divorce looks.
Created by Eloise Moran, @ladydirevengelooks charts Diana's style and the empowering undercurrent her fashion choices evoke. As in life, Diana's ineffable magnetism and enduring appeal comes from how real she was: wether dressed in couture, or hitting the gym; visiting a school, or attending a stately dinner. "She's the ultimate feminist," says Moran.
Putting that all aside though, just what are Diana's best revenge looks? The most obvious is The (OG) Revenge Dress: a show-stopping, off-the-shoulder mini dress by Greek designer Christina Stambolian, worn by Diana to attend a fundraiser in 1994. Revenge comes not just from how amazing she looked in the frock, but in the message behind it. Diana hadn't planned on attending the event until it was revealed that Prince Charles' documentary – where he confessed on national television that he had been unfaithful in their marriage – was airing that night. By showing up in that dress, Diana relegated Charles' confession to a mere footnote and shone brightly from every front page. The message clearly is one of power, rebellion, and rebirth.
There's plenty of other ensembles that are worth noting, too. Here, Moran shares her favourite Princess Diana revenge looks.