Blake Lively’s Red Carpet Style Is A Masterclass In Wearing Color

While some celebs stick to a more neutral color palette (read: beige queen Kim Kardashian), Blake Lively embraces color almost every time she steps foot on the red carpet.

The actress attended the New York premiere of “The Adam Project” wearing a flowing, silk gown that featured swirling layers of pastel. The rainbow stripes criss-crossed at her waist, bringing together a deep V-neckline. And did I mention the up-to-there thigh slit? That, my friends, is how you do color.

Though not quite vintage, Lively got the look from pre-pandemic collections, pulling the gown straight from the runway of Versace’s Spring 2019 Couture show.

It seems fitting that the gown was designed more than three years ago, as it brings an optimism that we haven’t seen in the fashion world since face masks became the norm. That said, many of the latest Fashion Month collections have embraced this sentiment, infusing the technicolor aesthetic into their current designs. The result is more rainbow dresses and bright-colored minis than we’ve seen since January 2020.

As we enter the spring season, Lively’s colorful look is one that you should consider adding to your own wardrobe. Shop the below dresses to liven up your closet (heh).

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Elisa Knit Halter Mini Dress Urban Outfitters Size XXS-XXXL $79 See on Urban Outfitters The ‘90s are alive and well on the beach, too. This mini is for the sand and beyond.

Olivia Rubin Isolde Dress Shopbop Size 0-8 $168 See on Shopbop Apparently head-to-toe rainbow can look low-key. Who knew?

Saylor Kourtney Stripe Body-Con Dress Nordstrom Size XS-L $275 See on Nordstrom There’s nothing quite like the ease of a glitzy night-out dress and this rainbow mini is just that.

Shoko Sweater Staud Size XS-XL $295 See on Staud Get you a dress that does both: can be a dress or an extra-long cardigan.

Amanda Uprichard Lillet Maxi Dress Revolve Size XS-L $312 See on Revolve Channel Lively’s party-ready look with a pair of heeled sandals, some statement earrings, and a look-alike maxi.

Christopher John Rogers Striped Jersey Maxi Dress Net-a-Porter Size XS-XL $895 See on Net-a-Porter If brights are what you’re after, consider this knit T-shirt dress.

Sundance Slip Dress Fe Noel Size XS-XXL $550 See on Fe Noel For a more subdued take on the trend, opt for an earthier color palette.