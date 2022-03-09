Kim Kardashian Just Wore the Absolute Hottest Nude Cut-Out Bikini

Let’s be honest: swimsuit season hasn’t really started until the Kardashian-Jenner clan starts posting bikini pics. And, on International Women’s Day, Kim Kardashian kicked off spring 2022 with a bang (or, more accurately, a really hot swimsuit pic).

With the caption "Vitamin Sea," Kardashian shared a carrousel of snaps wearing a cut-out, skin-toned swimsuit that had me thinking she was totally nude, if not for a second look. She made the torso-revealing one-piece feel so fashun by adding a heavy, sculptural choker and dual coordinating wrist cuffs — all with a futuristic, matte silver finish.

Ever the fan of high-fashion swimwear, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been documenting a string of incredibly chic beach looks her entire trip (though, this one might be the best so far). Earlier this week, in fact, she posed in a simple string bikini covered in what looks to be a liquid-leather coating. This time, she also accessorized with chunky silver jewelry on her neck and wrists, starting what will surely become a buzzy summer trend.

Though Kardashian didn’t disclose her specific location, the sandy scenes behind her imply she has escaped for a little R&R before the first season of The Kardashians begins next month.

Though she didn’t tag a designer, there are a ton of look-alike styles online. As you plan your warm-weather wardrobe, shop some of the below, inspired by Kardashian’s almost-naked look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.