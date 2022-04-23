Lightweight, breathable workout gear can make running more comfortable when the temperature soars. To help you stay cool, the best running shirts for hot weather are made from moisture-wicking materials such as polyester and nylon, and they come in colors that absorb less heat from the sun. Plus, you can choose from sleeveless, short-sleeve, and long-sleeve styles in a range of sizes.

Like most workout clothes, the best shirts for hot weather running are often made from polyester which is moisture-wicking, breathable, and lightweight. Some running shirts are made with nylon, which has the added benefit of being stretchy, or modal, a semi-synthetic material that’s breathable, moisture-wicking and feels super silky. Each of these materials can be blended with lightweight elastane (also known as spandex) for extra stretch, and they’re all machine washable for easy care. And to help maximize airflow, some shirts will have mesh panels that let sweat evaporate quickly. In addition, running shirts with an Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) 50+ rating will offer excellent protection against the sun’s rays during outdoor workouts.

Finally, while the shirts below come in an array of colors, shades of white, yellow, orange, and red will best reflect heat from the sun. Keep in mind that green, blue, and violet will trap more heat, while black will attract the most heat — but even darker colors can be comfortable if the shirt has a loose fit that allows for airflow. And although tanks and tees might seem like the obvious choice for hot weather, long-sleeve shirts can offer additional protection from UV rays and the fuller coverage will help wick away sweat rather than letting it sit on your skin.

With all that in mind, take a look at the best running shirts for hot weather below.

1 This Racer Tank With Breathable Mesh Under Armour HeatGear Racer Tank Amazon $25 See On Amazon This polyester-elastane racerback tank is covered in pinhole mesh that’s breathable while still providing coverage. The running top is sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and lightweight. It’s also soft and has four-way stretch and smooth seams for the most comfortable fit. Popular with Amazon shoppers, it’s earned more than 2,000 five-star reviews. One promising review: “No binding or chafing around the arms which I get a lot from many tops, and the very lightweight fabric was great for a hot run.” Available sizes: X-Small ⁠— XX-Large

2 A Long-Sleeve Top With UV Protection Isnowood UPF50+ Long Sleeve Running T-Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can be comfortable and protected from the sun’s rays with this long-sleeve top, which has a UPF 50+ rating. The polyester shirt is quick-drying and moisture-wicking, as well as lightweight and breathable. It features four-way stretch for a comfortable fit. Plus, it’s backed by more than 6,000 five-star ratings. One promising review: “My skin is sensitive to the sun so I was looking for a shirt that would be cool enough to wear in hot weather and yet be breathable [...] I wear this shirt while working out at Cross Fit and it is very comfortable.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 Writer’s Choice: A Slightly Tapered V-Neck Under Armour Tech V-Neck Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from 100% polyester, this V-neck running shirt is moisture-wicking and quick-drying. A personal favorite, it’s extremely comfortable, lightweight, and has kept me from overheating on mid-day summer runs. I also love the slightly tapered fit and the four-way stretch that keeps the top from moving around. Some of the colors are also available in sizes 1x - 3x. One promising review: “These are the perfect wicking workout shirts for my daily runs and strength training. They really hold up well to the abuse that I put them through as well as constant laundering.” Available sizes: X-Small ⁠— XX-Large

4 This Crop Top With A Relaxed Fit Dragon Fit Running Crop Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This sporty crop top is as cute as it is practical for running in hot weather. It’s made from a stretchy nylon-spandex blend that’s moisture-wicking and lightweight. Plus, the top has a relaxed hem that can easily be tied in a knot if you want to change up your workout look. It’s earned more than 1,800 five-star ratings on Amazon and is also available in long-sleeve styles. One promising review: “It fit perfectly, is soft and silky and does the job of keeping me cool while running. It's a slightly loose fit through the body for air circulation and is shorter in length which is great.” Available sizes: X-Small ⁠— X-Large

5 A Tie-Back Tank With A Mesh Panel Mippo Workout Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from a blend of modal and spandex, this workout tank top is super soft and breathable and has four-way stretch. It has a large mesh panel on the back for even more breathability, and the split back hem can either be worn loose or tied in a knot. It’s also earned an impressive 8,000 five-star ratings and there’s a range of colors to choose from, including orange, red, and white. One promising review: “Love the material, love the fit. It’s so cute and comfy when I run plus it’s super breathable.” Available sizes: X-Small ⁠— X-Large

6 A Relaxed-Fit Tank That’s Quick-Drying Under Armour Tech Tank Amazon $19 See On Amazon Another great Under Armour running top, this polyester tank has a loose cut that’s great for hot weather and four-way stretch for a comfortable fit. It’s also moisture-wicking and quick-drying. Though it’s also available in black and gray colors, this white option is the best for reflecting the sun’s rays and keeping you cool. One promising review: “When it get[s] really damp with swea[t] it does cling to my curves as any shirt will but it dries fast. I feel extremely comfortable walking, running and biking in this.” Available sizes: 1X ⁠— 3X

7 This Long-Sleeve Running Shirt With Thumbholes BALEAF Long Sleeve Workout Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This long-sleeve running shirt has optional thumbholes to help the sleeves stay in place while you’re running. It’s made from a polyester-spandex blend that’s moisture-wicking and quick-drying, and it has a comfy relaxed fit. Also great: Mesh panels on the shoulders and along the sides of the waist help increase air circulation. One promising review: “It was very lightweight and I was cool my whole run; 7 miles in 90+ degree weather.” Available sizes: X-Small ⁠— XX-Large

8 A Classic Tee With UPF 50+ Protection Hanes Sport Cool Dri T-Shirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon Hanes is known for its comfortable, affordable basics and this running tee stays true to the brand. It’s made from moisture-wicking polyester that dries quickly, and the T-shirt also has UPF 50+ protection to help block the sun’s rays while you run. Additionally, the tee has tear-away tags if those tend to bother you. Plus, it’s garnered more than 5,000 five-star ratings and you can choose from five colors, including light blue and white. One promising review: “This is a great workout shirt. I use it for running and strength training and even when it was really hot outside, it kept me cool.” Available sizes: Small ⁠— 3X-Large

9 A Comfy, Tag-Free Tank Just My Size Plus-Size CoolDri Tank Top Amazon $10 See On Amazon This polyester tank is moisture-wicking, quick to dry, and has built-in UP 50+ sun protection. The lightweight tank also has a comfy, relaxed fit with a shirttail hem, and it’s tag-free to maximize comfort. Another plus: It’s backed by more than 9,000 perfect five-star reviews. While the color options may attract more heat than white and other highly reflective hues, the flowy design helps the shirt provide airflow in every shade. One promising review: “Cool, comfy, thin and perfect for exercising and general wear in hot weather.” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

