Finding a sandal that’s both comfortable and stylish can be a challenge, but even more so if you have narrow feet. Unfortunately, narrow sizes aren’t as easy to come by as you may think (or wish). But the beauty of online shopping is that, despite the fashion world’s lack of narrow-friendly sizing, there are thousands of reviews providing all the info you need to know about the best sandals for narrow feet. To make your life easier, I scoured through them all so you don’t have to.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Sandals For Narrow Feet

Adjustability

Adjustable straps are an essential feature for those with narrow feet. Whether that takes the form of Velcro, laces, or buckles, the ability to customize the snugness of a shoe is key for those with narrow feet. You’ll find an adjustable element in almost every style of shoe listed ahead, which run the gamut from effortless slides to gladiator sandals to walking sandals.

Sizing

Life would be much easier if all of our favorite shoe brands just carried narrow sizes, but unfortunately, that is rarely the case. However, just because a sandals isn’t technically categorized as having a narrow width doesn’t automatically mean it won’t fit. The reviews section of Amazon can be a goldmine for those of us struggling to find the perfect size and fit. Here, I found crucial sizing information, like a general consensus on footbed size (if the shoe runs wide, narrow, or average), as well as the tightness or looseness of the straps. Pro tip: Sometimes, reviewers report that opting for a full or half size down can get you a narrower footbed that still fits well.

With all that in mind, keep reading to discover some of the best sandals for narrow feet.

1 A Pair Of Platform Tevas With Adjustable Toe & Ankle Straps Teva Midform Universal Amazon $50 See On Amazon This platform sandal from Teva is (literally) an elevated take on their comfy classic, complete with rubber outsoles that provide traction, a cushioned EVA footbed, and quick-dry straps made from durable polyester. The adjustable straps allow for customization around the ankles and toes for a perfectly secure fit. Some reviewers suggest opting for a half size down to better accommodate narrow feet. Choose from an array of adorable colors and patterns, like apricot colored stripes, metallic champagne, and retro geometric birch (pictured). Helpful review: “These sandals are one of my most favorite and worn sandals. I have narrow feet and they fit perfectly. They are very comfortable. The color is beautiful and goes with everything. Even though these are simple, I have received quite a few compliments on them. I purchased a size 8 and my feet are 9.5” long, widest part 4.5”. I usually wear a size 8.5. The 8 fit perfect.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 26

2 These Cushioned Slide Sandals With An Adjustable Strap Under Armour Ignite Ix Spectrum Slide Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether or not you choose to wear socks with your slide sandals (no judgement here), this ultra comfy pair from Under Armour are definitely going to become your new favorites. They’re equipped with a double-layered foam footbed with anatomically contoured, gel-like cushioning, as well as EVA outsoles equipped with traction pads. But the best part of this shoe is the adjustable strap, which can be customized to suit even the most narrow feet. Helpful review: “These slides are very comfortable. The Velcro strap is a great feature as I have narrow feet and this allows me to tighten the fit.” Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 21

3 The Classic Birkenstocks Available In A Narrow Width Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal Amazon $110 See On Amazon A pair of classic Birkenstock slides is hard to beat — and they are one of the few brands on Amazon that is actually available in narrow sizes. These bad boys have racked up over 19,000 five-star ratings, including many highlighting its narrow fit, like this one: “I have very narrow feet and finding shoes can be an issue. Birkenstock Narrow width always fits!!” And with each step, the leather-lined cork insoles, complete with arch support and a deep heel cup, mold to the shape of your feet. A pair of adjustable buckled straps allow you to create an even more snug fit. Helpful review: “I have worn these almost everyday since I got them, I don't want to take them off, they are the most supportive sandals I have ever worn. I have narrow feet, and birkenstocks run really wide, so I was super excited to find these in narrow online. I highly recommend these sandals to anyone looking for a comfortable casual classic.” Available sizes: 5 — 15-15.5 (available in narrow)

Available colors: 22

4 A Pair Of Hiking Sandals From A Cult-Favorite Brand Chaco Zx2 Classic Sandal Amazon $60 See On Amazon With grippy rubber soles and a podiatrist-certified patented footbed, this cult-favorite Chaco sandal isn’t just supportive, it also comfortably accommodates narrow feet. According to reviewers, this sandal has snug straps and a narrower-than-usual footbed, plus an easily adjustable buckle for a customized fit. Heads up: Since they don’t come in half sizes, you might want to to size down. Helpful review: “My second pair of Chacos and I love them just as much as the first. I wanted a shoe, that was not a sneaker, to wear on day adventures. These are perfect. They feel stable and are completely adjustable, which is great for my narrow feet.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 12

5 These Leather Flip Flops With A Narrow Footbed Rainbow Leather Narrow Strap Sandals Amazon $56 See On Amazon Everyone needs a pair of flip flops in their wardrobe, and this highly rated pair from Rainbow is sure to be a closet staple. Made from genuine leather, these sandals have a comfy foam sole and a supportive single layer arch design. Not only does this style have skinnier straps, but the footbed also runs narrow, according to reviewers. Fair warning, these flip flops are known to take about a month to fully break in; but once they do, you’ll never want to take them off. Helpful review: “Found the perfect flipflops! My previous pair lasted sooo many years and I struggled to find a suitable comparable pair. Love the arch support and the strap is very comfortable. I have a narrow foot and these fit perfectly.” Available sizes: 5.5-6.5 — 11

Available colors: 17

6 A Pair Of Gladiator Sandals You Can Lace Up As Tightly As You Need SANDALUP Tie Up Flat Gladiator Roman Sandals Amazon $21 See On Amazon These faux-leather sandals are a modern take on the gladiator trend that took over fashion world in the early 2010s — and they’re making a comeback. But the best part about this pair is that they’re completely adjustable, since you can tie these lace-up sandals as tightly as you want to ensure that the straps are extra-secure. Helpful review: “MUST HAVE!!I have a narrow foot and was looking for this type of sandal and they are PERFECT. 100% satisfied with fit, cost and comfort. I am a size 8 and these fit perfectly.” Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 3

7 Some Adjustable Walking Sandals With Tons Of Arch Support Viakix Siena Walking Sandals Amazon $55 See On Amazon The sandal alternative to the “dad sneaker,” this pair of lightweight, highly functional walking sandals is water-resistant, have cushioned EVA foam midsoles, and curved arch support; but most importantly, they accommodate narrow feet. Not only do reviewers write about its perfectly sized footbed, they also mention the adjustable, stretchy straps that hold your feet securely in place, without ever being too tight or too loose. Helpful review: “I LOVE these sandals! I wear a size 9AA (very narrow feet) and finding sandals is difficult. Usually the straps are too loose and the soles are too wide, making it very difficult to walk or hike. BUT THESE are great! The sole fits perfectly and even has a nice arch. The straps are sized so that your foot doesn’t come away from the sole while walking... even when wet! We went hiking through a river bed and they stayed tight to my feet. The straps dried out pretty quickly too.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 13

8 A Pair Of Everyday T-Strap Sandals That Are Perfect For Narrow Feet Rekayla Flat Thong Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon These T-strap sandals are simple, classic, and can easily be dressed up or down. Plus, reviewers report they have a narrow fit, so your feet won’t be flopping around an oversized footbed. That said, the adjustable ankle straps help you achieve your best, snuggest fit. Helpful review: “These sandals are so cute! [...] I have very narrow feet so I love when sandals are slimmer and don't come out on the sides. Thankfully they’ve lasted me over 2 months of constant wear and i know they're going to last through the year.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 9

9 These Chic Slip-On Sandals With A Toe Strap Soda Joan Open Toe Slip On Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon These timelessly chic slip-on sandals pair perfectly with a matching linen set and iced matcha latte. While these sandals aren’t adjustable, the consensus among reviewers is that they’re suitable for narrow feet, thanks to snug-fitting straps. This listing features a few different flat sandal styles — including a pair of gladiator sandals with lace-up straps — so be sure to choose the one you like best. Helpful review: “FOR WOMEN WITH NARROW FEET!!! I have super narrow feet and was worried about these being too large at first but they’re perfect! Super comfy and good quality.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available styles: 18