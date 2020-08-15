On warmer days, a pair of breathable sandals may be more appealing than your favorite sneakers. But if you are dealing with foot pain, you’ll need to invest in a supportive pair for them to be comfortable, too. The best sandals for plantar fasciitis have thick and cushioned soles for supporting your feet and adjustable straps for the best fit.

If you're living with plantar fasciitis, you're probably all too familiar with the stabbing pain in the morning and after walking, but common shoe features that can help keep plantar fasciitis symptoms at bay include arch support, soles that absorb shock, a deeper heel cup, and cushioning. Two footbed materials that are particularly helpful for cushioning and shock absorption are EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) and cork, which mold to your foot, are flexible to relieve pressure on your foot, and insulate the foot against extreme cold and heat.

Sandals with contoured footbeds get bonus points for supporting along the curves of your feet, and adjustable straps can ensure a snug but comfortable fit on both narrow and wide feet, though there are a few trendy slide sandals and flip flops on this list that you can throw on and go. Wraparound straps at the heel can also keep your feet in place, especially for longer walks, and avoid rolling of the foot. Though some supportive sandals look more utilitarian, there are also plenty of cute sandals you can wear if you have plantar fasciitis; below I’ve even included a dressy pair with a bit of a heel.

Sandals are totally doable even if you deal with foot pain, and below are the six best sandals for plantar fasciitis. Each of my picks is highly rated on Amazon, and one pair boasts 10,000 reviews.

1. This Updated Classic Sandal You Can Wear Poolside

One of the best sandals for plantar fasciitis is an update on a classic — in place of their usual leather and cork these Birkenstocks are designed with EVA construction that makes them super lightweight yet cushioned, and they have arch support designed for better weight distribution and posture, plus a contoured footbed. This Arizona style is durable and waterproof. A rubber sole gives this pair grip on slippery surfaces, so they're an excellent pick for a day spent by the beach or pool. The deep cup at the heel adds extra cushioning under the heel bone, and these also have adjustable straps, extra toe room for improved balance and foot alignment, and a raised toe bar for a natural-feeling grip on your feet as they move. These shoes are highly rated with over 7,000 reviews, and you can choose from 15 colors, including black, metallic copper, and pink.

A helpful review: “This is my second pair, and it is as good as the first. I have a history of plantar fasciitis, and most sandals are problematic for me. These are the first sandals I am able to wear without support from orthotics. I can wear them all day without causing foot pain. I’m very pleased.”

Available sizes: 5 — 15.5 (narrow sizes available)

2. A Cult-Favorite Pair Of Supportive Flip Flops

If you're in search of flip flops for plantar fasciitis, this cult favorite — with 10,000 Amazon reviews — is it. The thick and cushioned footbed, called OOfoam, absorbs over 30% more impact than average footwear foam, according to the manufacturer, plus it creates a 1-inch platform and cradles arches for comfy all-day wear.

These shoes are also conveniently machine washable, and they float in water if, say, one slips off your foot while tubing or at a pool. These sandals come in black, navy, pink or purple

A helpful review: “Can I give these 10 stars? They are a godsend for my plantar fasciitis, which I developed from running in sneakers that I should have replaced much earlier. Anyone with PF knows the pain of that first step in the morning. I can slip my feet into these right out of bed and I have no heel pain.[...] this foam is really springy and like nothing I have felt before. The shoe supports the arch directly so all of my weight is on the supported arch, and nothing on the heel. [...] ”

Available sizes: 5 — 16

3. A Cute Leather Sandal With Shock-Absorbing Insoles

You can put some miles on these excellent leather walking sandals for plantar fasciitis. These shoes have EVA footbeds designed to alleviate and reduce common foot pains, including plantar fasciitis. They also have five adjustable hook-and-loop straps for a perfect fit that keeps the sandals firmly in place on long walks.

The thick cushioning creates a 1.25-inch heel, and these lightweight sandals have rubber outsoles for durability and traction. Wide sizes are available for this shoe, and you can choose from six color/pattern options including tan and black.

A helpful review: “These are amazing! I have been suffering from plantar fasciitis for about three years, tried absolutely everything (except surgery) to try and help, but nothing. I had resigned myself to never wearing sandals again, as I need to put my custom inserts in pretty much any shoe I wear, but I saw these and thought I'd give them a try. Boy, am I glad I did! These are like soft comfy pillows that wrap around your feet and have great support! The leather straps are super soft and each one is adjustable, which is very nice. They run true to size, and I was so happy they were offered in half sizes. I already bought another pair!"

Available sizes: 5 —12 (Wide sizes available)

4. A Sporty Pair That Come In 15 Colors

These athletic-chic sandals for plantar fasciitis provide much more stability and support than your average flip flop. Tevas have a thick EVA footbed designed with enough cushioning for all-day wear, and the midsole is molded for arch and heel support.

The sandal straps are adjustable with hook-and-loop closure and quick-drying straps, making these popular shoes for outdoor activities on warm days. Rubber soles offer sturdy traction and durability. With over 2,000 reviews, this highly rated pick comes in more than 15 colorways, including multicolored and patterned options, and you can even score them in a colorful platform style for added height.

A helpful review: “Love these sandal! They are very comfortable. The sole cushions and keeps my feet from hurting. These are the only sandals I can wear for a long period of time since I have plantar fasciitis."

Available sizes: 5 — 11

5. These Cushioned Slides That Are Perfect For Wearing Around The House

Adidas slides are a staple in my athleisure wardrobe, but these classics are also a stylish cushioned slide for plantar fasciitis. The thick footbed is cushioned and contoured, and it lives up to its Cloudfoam name with a soft feel and EVA outsole. If you have plantar fasciitis, going barefoot can aggravate the pain; this sandal style slides on and off easily, and it's a perfect shoe to wear around the house. While many reviewers report living in these comfy shoes at home, they're also often worn by trendsetters when out and about. One reviewer commented, "They are divine for plantar fasciitis. So soft AND supportive.”

These have a 4.6 rating and over 8,000 reviews, and they're available in more than 30 color/pattern options, including classic black and white, black, and pink.

A helpful review: “I have plantar fasciitis, Morton's Neuroma, and bad knees. I can't go barefoot, even in my home. [...] I'd suspected I needed to replace my sandals, and I'd been looking for a supportive slip-on without finding any I liked [...] After week #1 my knee pain stopped. [...] They don't slip off and I can leave them on when I go out to get the mail or take out the trash. [...] I can vouch for the support they offer as I would be having knee and heel pain by now otherwise.”

Available sizes: 5 — 11

6. A High-Heeled Dress Sandal That Won't Hurt Feet

These dress sandals for plantar fasciitis have a snakeskin print in neutral hues that will elevate any outfit and a footbed that will support your foot. The suede-covered cork footbeds are thick and padded, and they mold to the contours of your feet for added comfort.

These 3-inch heel sandals have rubber outsoles for traction and two adjustable hook-and-loop closure straps with one that wraps around the heel for more stability. They come in over 20 color and print options, including a crocodile print, taupe embossed suede, and black leather (if you prefer no heel, you can opt for cute flat sandals, too).

A helpful review: “I've always needed to be careful of the shoes I buy because of plantar fasciitis and high arches. I have to say these adorable, stylish sandals check all of the boxes. The velcro closures should really help all foot shapes and sizes. [...] And so incredibly comfortable. [...] You can wear them for different occasions, as they're so stylish. [...]”