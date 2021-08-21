When it comes to leggings, comfort and stretch are two key considerations, but it’s also nice to wear a pair that make you feel good. Designed with a high waist and ruching on the bum, the best scrunch leggings create a body contouring effect that thousands of Amazon reviewers adore. There are tons of variations on the style, so I’ve narrowed down the list with some of the most highly rated, popular picks.

For example, one of the most popular scrunch legging styles features textured honeycomb fabric that feels super soft to the touch and offers lots of stretch. There are also other textured legging styles to choose from, including rib and waffle knits. And if seamless leggings are more your style, there are smooth scrunch leggings below that are sure to catch your eye. Some leggings have more ruching than others, so you can choose how dramatic you want the bum effect to be.

Beyond texture, you can also choose between capri and full-length leggings and styles with or without pockets. Best of all, scrunch leggings come in a massive assortment of colors and patterns, so you’re sure to find a favorite you’ll want to wear for workouts, errands, or lounging.

If you’re ready to refresh your wardrobe with some comfy, on-trend options, read on for the best scrunch leggings on Amazon with lots of positive reviews. (One fan-favorite pair has more than 45,000 (!!!) perfect five-star ratings.)

1 The Editor’s Pick: The Scrunch Leggings With A Cult Following SEASUM High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon The Seasum scrunch leggings have generated tons of buzz, boasting more than 70,000 reviews on Amazon — and I can personally vouch for their hype. The high-waist leggings are made from honeycomb polyester and spandex with subtle ruching on the back, creating major contouring for the butt. The fabric is thick, soft, and feels nicely textured, and the elastic waistband stays in place during yoga sessions and hours of lounging. Plus, these leggings come in basically every color and style imaginable, from solid shades to tie-dye, capris, and even leggings with pockets. An enthusiastic review: “I absolutely LOVE these pants for the gym! I love them so much that I purchased six pairs in different colors [...] They are high waisted, true to size and just plain sexy! I feel so confident when I wear them to the gym!” Available sizes: Small — 4X

2 These Smooth Seamless Leggings SUUKSESS Scrunch Seamless Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you like smooth, seamless leggings, this pair of stretchy scrunch pants feature a soft blend of nylon and spandex, and the high waistband is ribbed to help it stay in place better. In addition to classic solid colors, you can also opt for textured and two-tone styles. An enthusiastic review: “I don't usually write reviews, but these leggings are favorite purchase so far out of at least a dozen different brands of leggings [...] I've bought other seamless leggings that are too thick and hot. These are thinner and SQUAT TEST APPROVED! I literally am sitting in my car after a killer workout writing this.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 A Pair Of Honeycomb Leggings With Pockets FITTOO High Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you’re working out, running errands, or lounging, it’s always helpful to have a pair of leggings with pockets, and these have an impressive 4.4-star overall rating after more than 14,000 reviewers have weighed in. The high-waisted, honeycomb scrunch leggings are made from a stretchy blend of polyamide and spandex and feature sleek yet roomy pockets on both sides. There’s an array of colors and prints to choose from, and there are also non-pocket styles in capri and full lengths. An enthusiastic review: “They're super stretchy and not see through. They have pockets on both sides, with plenty of room for a large cell phone or a small water bottle.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

4 A Budget-Friendly 2-Pack Of Scrunch Leggings Reosse Leggings (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Double up on new leggings with this affordable two-pack of scrunch pants, which has more than 5,000 positive reviews. Made from polyester and spandex and available in a dozen color combinations — such as black and gray or blue and green — these comfy textured leggings might just become your go-to pants throughout the week. An enthusiastic review: “I love these! Soft and stretchy. I like the honeycomb but like that it isn’t super textured if that makes sense- the print doesn’t press into my knees when I do push-ups. Buy them!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 These Smooth Leggings With Lots Of Ruching FITTOO Ruched Yoga Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from smooth, sleek polyamide and spandex, these scrunch leggings have more noticeable ruching on the bum and come in a range of solid colors and fun prints, like plaid, zebra, and cheetah. Plus, these lightweight pants also come in capri length and pocket styles. Also great: They have over 2,000 perfect five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. An enthusiastic review: “I absolutely loved these leggings. Have used them to walk, run, and hang out. They molded to my body and felt extremely lightweight. Did not appear to be see through while squatting [...].” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Capri Legging That Comes In Lots Of Colors & Styles YOFIT Ruched Yoga Capris Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you prefer capri leggings, consider this pair of scrunch pants. Not only are they made from a stretchy polyester-spandex blend, but they also have a convenient side pocket where you can stash your phone and other essentials. The leggings are available in a range of colors, patterns, and textures, and have almost 1,000 five-star reviews. An enthusiastic review: “As far as these capris go, here are the details: they don’t ride down, they pass the “no see through test” with ease, I’m not having to adjust after bending down (pulling out wedgies), they’re ultra comfortable [...] I love the color pattern too!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

7 These Two-Tone, Contour Leggings MOOSLOVER Seamless Workout Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon These two-tone scrunch leggings are a great choice if you want even more of a body-contouring effect, and they have more than 2,000 positive reviews from fans on Amazon. Available in shades of blue, green, gray, black, and more, these leggings feature contrasting colors along the hips and under the butt. These pants also come in other styles, including textured and smooth options. An enthusiastic review: “I love these leggings! They make my booty look amazing and they are super thick material so you can’t see through it.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

