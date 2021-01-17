2020 changed a lot, not least the way we shop. When was the last time you bought a pair of shoes? Let alone wore actual footwear beyond the proverbial house slipper or trainers? I rest my case. Self care and interiors the new focus of our spending power. But once you found the scented candle you turn to, what about the decorative touches that can brighten up your home? These sculptural candles will elevate your candle game immediately.

It all started with 'tablescaping,' which saw many of us opting for simple, tapered candles and decorative holders to liven up our dinner tables. Next came the Cire Trudon busts and the Belle Nous female figurines. These days, there's no shortage of cool sculptural candles to brighten up – figuratively, if not literally – your space and IG.

I've selected nine of my favourites, most of which come from independent sellers that would appreciate your business more than ever right now. Enjoy!