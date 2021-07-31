A comfy pair of leggings can make the difference between an OK day and a great one. The best seamless leggings have a wide waistband that won’t roll down and are made from a soft, stretchy material that moves with you throughout your day.

What differentiates seamless leggings from their seamed counterparts is the way they’re made. Rather than using noticeable stitched seams to maintain their shape, seamless leggings usually have fewer seams overall because the material is knit in a single piece "knitted in a circular fashion” though few leggings have no seams at all. A lot of leggings brands use the term “seamless” liberally. It can be hard to find options that truly have zero seams, so for this list, I focused on options that have as few seams as possible (and plenty of reviews that back up how comfortable they are).

In terms of materials, leggings made out of a blend of polyester, nylon and spandex are a great choice, as the fabric materials will usually be machine-washable, and it provides comfort, stretch, and moisture-wicking properties. Cotton can be breathable and comfortable, but it doesn’t wick away moisture, so it may not be the best for sweaty workouts. If you’re shopping for a pair of leggings that you can wear to run errands or for lounging around the house, look for relaxed details like a fleece lining or a casual capri length. If you’re looking to hit the gym or go for long runs, you may want a pair of leggings that comes with performance details like sweat-wicking fabrics or breathable cutouts.

No matter where you plan to wear your leggings, choosing a style you love is a great way to make you feel good all day long, whether you’re meeting a friend for a coffee date or hitting a new personal best at the gym. Read on to shop some of the best seamless leggings you can buy on Amazon.

1 A Pair Of Trendy Snakeskin Leggings CROSS1946 Hollow Out Seamless Leggings Amazon $21 See on Amazon You can stay on top of the animal print trend with this pair of workout leggings from CROSS1946. The supportive fit is perfect for workouts like weightlifting or running, and the fabric’s four-way stretch can handle bendier activities like barre or yoga. These leggings are made with a blend of polyester and spandex, so they’ll stretch comfortably while keeping their shape, plus they’re opaque, according to reviewers. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 A Pair Of Stretchy Plus-Size Leggings That Come In So Many Colors Stretch Is Comfort Plus-Size Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon These plus-size leggings are a fan-favorite on Amazon, boasting over 3,600 five-star ratings. They’re made from a cotton-spandex blend with minimal seams, and reviewers noted that they’re soft, opaque, and extremely comfortable for everything from running errands to hanging around at home. They come in a wide variety of colors and patterns, and they’re machine-washable for easy care. “These are great leggings. Lots of cotton and comfy stretch. No side seams for a smooth fit under tunics,” wrote one Amazon shopper. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X

3 A Pair Of Marbled Yoga Leggings You’ll Never Want To Take Off Manduka Performance Leggings Amazon $78 See On Amazon These Manduka yoga leggings are buttery-soft, and the seams are so minimal you won’t even know they’re there. Made from a nylon and spandex blend with a moderate level of support, they’re comfortable enough to lounge in but can also stand up to sweaty yoga practices or more intense workouts like spin classes or rock climbing. They come in two chic marbled patterns and can be machine-washed on cold with like colors. Editor’s note: I absolutely live in these Manduka leggings. They’re the softest pair I own, and they’re super high-waisted, which I personally love! I wear them for yoga, spin, rock climbing, and kayaking on a regular basis, and they’ve really held up. — Carina Finn Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 These Breathable Leggings With Over 4,000 Fans On Amazon Redqenting Women’s High Waist Seamless Leggings Amazon $25 See on Amazon These seamless workout leggings are beloved on Amazon with a 4.2-star overall rating and more than 4,600 ratings in total. The leggings have eye-catching cutouts down the leg that help provide extra ventilation, but the fabric itself is made from a sturdy blend of polyester, nylon, and spandex. The thick, high waistband is great for support and won’t ride down, and the ventilated design is super breathable to help you stay cool during workouts. Available sizes: Small — Large

5 Some Basic Black Leggings You'll Wear With Everything HUE Women's Seamless Leggings Amazon $16 See on Amazon If you’re looking for leggings that are perfect for pairing with tunics and long sweaters, you need this pair from HUE. The leggings are made with a super cozy nylon-spandex blend that has plenty of stretch and won't pill, according to reviews. The seamless construction is perfect for wearing underneath pants to stay warm during colder months, but these leggings are opaque and sturdy enough to wear on their own. Available sizes: Small — 2X

6 A Pair of High Waisted Leggings That Are Super Supportive MOYOOGA Seamless Workout Leggings Amazon $28 See on Amazon MOYOOGA’s forest green leggings are sturdy enough for workouts and cute enough to wear around town. The fabric, which is a nylon-polyester-spandex blend, is thick enough to provide full coverage, yet it has plenty of stretch for more rigorous activities. These leggings have light ribbing that lends some extra support, and if green isn’t your style, they also come in nine other colors. Available sizes: Small — Large

7 An Off-White Pair You Can Wear Year-Round NIKIBIKI Women Seamless Basic Capri Legging Amazon $24 See on Amazon These off-white leggings are great for those who are trying to break out of wearing the same basic black pair every day, but still want to stick to a neutral color palette. They’re built with a nylon-spandex blend that has enough stretch to wear for studio workouts or yoga, but it’s also soft and buttery enough that you’ll enjoy lounging around in these leggings. Reviewers love that the medium rise won’t peek out too much if you layer them underneath other pants, and the seamless waistline will remain invisible underneath thinner shirts and sweaters. Available sizes: One Size Plus

8 These Fleece-Lined Leggings That Are So Cozy CakCton Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $10 See on Amazon This pair of coffee-colored seamless leggings are lined with warm, soft polyester fleece, so your legs can stay toasty and warm. They also have a devoted following on Amazon with thousands of five-star ratings. While these high-waist leggings are designed for casual wear, they’re thick and stretchy enough to wear for low impact activities like hiking or mid-day stretches. Available sizes: One size regular — One Size Plus

