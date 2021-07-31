A comfy pair of leggings can make the difference between an OK day and a greatone. The best seamless leggings have a wide waistband that won’t roll down and are made from a soft, stretchy material that moves with you throughout your day.
What differentiates seamless leggings from their seamed counterparts is the way they’re made. Rather than using noticeable stitched seams to maintain their shape, seamless leggings usuallyhave fewer seams overall because the material is knit in a single piece "knitted in a circular fashion” though few leggings have no seams at all. A lot of leggings brands use the term “seamless” liberally. It can be hard to find options that truly have zero seams, so for this list, I focused on options that have as few seams as possible (and plenty of reviews that back up how comfortable they are).
In terms of materials, leggings made out of a blend of polyester, nylon and spandex are a great choice, as the fabric materials will usually be machine-washable, and it provides comfort, stretch, and moisture-wicking properties. Cotton can be breathable and comfortable, but it doesn’t wick away moisture, so it may not be the best for sweaty workouts.If you’re shopping for a pair of leggings that you can wear to run errands or for lounging around the house, look for relaxed details like a fleece lining or a casual capri length. If you’re looking to hit the gym or go for long runs, you may want a pair of leggings that comes with performance details like sweat-wicking fabrics or breathable cutouts.
No matter where you plan to wear your leggings, choosing a style you love is a great way to make you feel good all day long, whether you’re meeting a friend for a coffee date or hitting a new personal best at the gym. Read on to shop some of the best seamless leggings you can buy on Amazon.