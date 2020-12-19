They're the ultra-soft basics you reach for daily: lounge leggings. They might not be moisture-wicking or compressive like your favorite workout pairs, but they're what's called for on low-key days. And the best lounge leggings provide pajama-level comfort that's stylish enough to be worn out on the go — all at a price point that won't break the bank so you can stock up and replace as needed.

So, what exactly is a "lounge legging?" Although workout leggings are usually made from a blend of synthetic performance materials, lounge leggings have a little more, well, leg room. Famously buttery soft pairs are made from a blend of brushed polyester and spandex, but a lot of people like cotton because it’s natural as well as being soft, strong, and breathable — and organic cotton will feel even better against the skin. However, since cotton doesn’t hold it’s shape particularly well, it’s usually blended with spandex and sometimes polyester to bounce back in the wash, and to give you just the right amount of stretch. One under the radar fiber is bamboo, which is shockingly soft (just wait until you try a sheet set) and sustainable.

Even if you think you're already stocked up on basic everyday leggings, don’t skip this list just yet. In addition to the best all-purpose leggings, you’ll also find pairs with pockets (usually relegated to workout leggings) as well as the patterned pairs that will go with almost anything, plus really nice — and somewhat unexpected — textures like cable knits and velvet. And when the thought of trying to match your clothes is too much hassle for a Sunday, you'll also find a matching lounge set here, too.

1 These Buttery Soft Leggings With Nearly 40,000 Ratings SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon The peachskin leggings heard ‘round the world, Satina's lounge leggings have racked up nearly 40,000 Amazon ratings. Shoppers compared them favorably to LuLaRoe and Victoria’s Secret, and appreciated snagging them for a fraction of the price. They're made from 92% polyester (with 8% spandex) that's brushed on both sides for added softness to create that signature buttery feel. Even in lighter hues, shoppers were stunned that the one-size leggings really did fit and never looked sheer. "They fit and frame my body like a glove, and are also sooo soft and smooth. The high waistband is so helpful on days that I want to wear a crop top," one fan gushed. "These are great quality and feel silky smooth on my skin, keep me warm, but are also breathable. I’ve worn these alone with just a top, and have also worn them as a base layer under my jeans." Available colors: 54

2 These Organic Cotton Leggings That Are Shockingly Affordable Touched By Nature Organic Cotton Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Touched By Nature is a brand that specializes in organic cotton baby products so you can rest assured that they know a thing or two about softness. Their adult-take on their organic cotton leggings is made from a blend of 92% cotton with a relatively low dose of spandex to help them keep their shape without sacrificing the downy soft feel of all-natural cotton. They feature a wide elastic waistband, that might be more comfortable for some than a yoga-style high rise, and the thick elastic promises not to dig or twist. "Exactly what I was hoping for," one reviewer praised. "Cotton, not itchy, made well, not too thin and not too thick." You might also want to consider a 100% cotton legging if you’re willing to compromise on the organic label in favor of a pure cotton pair. Available colors: 15

3 Some Lounge Leggings With Pockets — Need I Say More? Leggings Depot Ultra Soft High Waisted Leggings Amazon $10 See On Amazon Some of the best workout leggings are notorious for having magical side pockets, but that incredibly useful feature hasn't shown up much in loungewear designs — until now. While Leggings Depot's version of the buttery soft legging looks like a workout pair, they're made from molten brushed polyester and spandex fabric that feels more like pajamas than gym gear. Two large pockets on either leg can hold your phone between scroll sessions, and there's even a deep pocket set into the waistband. "Like everyone else, I was hesitant to try these. After all, they’re inexpensive, therefore something must be wrong," one fan admitted. "Ohmigash they are soooo soft...I cannot stop touching them. They fit perfectly. The fabric is not too thin, not too thick." These leggings also can be machine washed — and they're available in tons of colors and prints (although not all come with pockets). Also worth mentioning: These opaque leggings have amassed nearly 17,000 Amazon ratings. Available colors: 100

4 These Sweater-Knit Leggings That Are The Coziest Thing Ever MUK LUKS Cable Knit Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Does it get any better than a pair of leggings that look and feel like your favorite sweater? These cable knit leggings add pattern, texture, and warmth in a classic thick knit with a fleece lining. "Like wearing a super light fuzzy blanket on your legs," one fan declared. Polyester is blended with silky viscose and a touch of spandex to create a soft fabric that's pure hygge. The leggings are sewn without front or back seams for chafe-free wear, and their wide 4-inch waistband won't roll down or get twisted. "They fit as expected, just the right thickness and very comfy," another shopper reported. It's worth noting that some shoppers experienced issues with washing so it's probably best to hand wash this pair, despite the machine washable indication. Available colors: 4

5 These Silky-Soft & Sustainable Bamboo Leggings Boody Body EcoWear Full Legging Amazon $28 See On Amazon Bamboo is something of a miracle fiber. It feels downy soft, silky smooth, and offers a buttery drape, but it’s also naturally temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking. It's also fast-growing and genuinely sustainable, growing quickly from its own shoots. These soft lounge leggings use 80% bamboo viscose blended with some nylon for strength and spandex to provide stretch, with seamless legs and a diamond-shaped gusset for total ease and range of motion. "Forget yoga pants, I want to live in these Boody leggings for the majority of my days," one fan gushed. "Very, very comfortable and soft, the waistband doesn't roll and they don't ride up or down." Available colors: 1

6 Some Animal-Print Leggings For A Subtle Chic Pattern Daily Ritual High Waist Stretch Legging Amazon $18 See On Amazon More interesting than solids but ultra-versatile owing to their neutral color schemes, the Daily Ritual legging comes in a muted animal print (shown here), as well as light and dark gray spacedye. They're made from 88% cotton, with some stretchy elastane blended in, and feature an ultra-high waist that feels supportive, not suffocating. "Without a doubt, they are the most comfortable, the nicest looking, and the most inexpensive pair I have ever had. My first reaction when I put them on was literally to say, 'Aaaah!' They were so soft and comfy, and the high waistband is a huge bonus," one fan raved. Available colors: 3

7 This Affordable 2-Pack Of The Softest Fleece-Lined Leggings Romastory Fleece Leggings (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon The fleece lining these warm leggings must be seen to be believed — you could sink your fingers into the plush, thick pile, which guarantees a totally opaque legging that will keep you warm on bitterly cold days. Although the exact fabric composition of these velvety pairs isn't indicated, one fan reported, "They are super warm, and I cannot say enough about how soft and warm the inner lining of these are. [...]". You'll want to hand-wash them and air dry so they stay fluffy. "It took serious will power not to buy a bunch more," one shopper confessed, adding, "They are so so so so soft and fluffy inside it feels like you're wearing the best kind of leg blankets ever. And they keep you toasty warm." They also layer well under skirts and longer tunics, so go ahead and grab a two-pack to ensure you always have pair ready when the mercury plummets. Available options: 16

8 A Pair Of Velvet Leggings You Can Dress Up Or Down Conceited Velvet Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you're extra even when you're off-duty, these soft velvet leggings will keep you lounging in style. Better still, they can be instantly transformed with the right top or shoe. If you don't have a good day-to-night legging, you need one in your life. Last-minute outfits? Totally handled. "I'm always a little wary of gimmicky pants. But these are one of the most comfortable pair of leggings that I've ever bought!" a reviewer remarked. "The velvet is great. They're incredibly soft on the inside and you can't feel the seems. The waistband is probably an inch and a half wide, which provides support but isn't too tight...I might even buy a couple more in other colors. These are well worth it." If you're feeling all things velvet, you'll also want to click through to shop the line's cozy velvet joggers as well. Available options: 26

