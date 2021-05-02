When you need underwear that will disappear beneath your outfit without any negotiation or forethought, the best seamless thongs are made from silky thin fabric and have laser cut or bonded edges to look (and feel) like nothing at all. Laser cut edges have a clean cut, while bonded edges indicate that, after a laser cut, the hem has been turned under and finished with a strip of high-tech adhesive. One isn’t necessarily better than the other for invisibility, but many pairs involve a bonded waistband with laser cut legs for extra reinforcement where you’re most likely to be pulling on them.

One thing to keep in mind is that “seamless” is a bit of a misnomer: it’s generally used to signal pairs with super-smooth edges that leave no trace, but some options might still include a reinforced seam for security on the waist or side. These seams won’t affect the panty’s ability to go incognito under your leggings or workout pants. What’s more, while synthetic seamless panties abound, you’re unlikely to find a genuinely seamless cotton thong because the natural fiber doesn’t fuse or lie flat with raw edges in the way a synthetic material can. However, you can find lots of pairs with a cotton lining in the crotch (sometimes called a gusset) for the breathable comfort it's known for.

Ahead you’ll find low-rise styles that will disappear under just about anything in your closet as well as high-waisted thongs that hit near the navel, plus pairs that fall in between with a wide band that stays in place through squats. These five pairs of no-show underwear will transition seamlessly from brunch to the gym and even a night out.

1. These Classic Seamless Thongs With A Hip-Hugging Rise

This barely-there seamless thong has a low rise and thinner waistband for a low-profile look under just about any outfit. There are bonded edges on the top, bottom, and sides with a thin line of stitching on each hip for reinforcement that’s practically invisible. The nylon blend comes in a pack of four coordinated shades, each with a cotton crotch lining for comfortable breathability. "I put them on and was SHOCKED at how comfortable they were," one fan praised. "They cover way more area in front, sit lower on the hip the way I like them, and don’t stretch out and get saggy throughout the day. Also, they wash and dry well!"

Available colors: 7 multicolor packs

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2. A Luxe Thong With A Super High Rise

If you prefer the waist-enveloping comfort of a high rise thong, this one from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line hits near the navel. Made from a soft nylon-spandex blend, it has a bonded edge on the reinforced waistband and leg, with a soft cotton jersey gusset. A single seam in the back ensures a totally smooth fit on your hips — and since you're already wearing a thong, you won't even know it's there. "They make a HUGE difference. This is a really cute pair of seamless thong panties...The coverage on the front helps to keep the thong in place and prevent riding up," as one shopper explained. In a ‘90s silhouette with high-cut legs, they're a comfortable on-trend addition to your lingerie drawer. Score them in great neutrals or go bold with brighter colors and even one print.

Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

3. These Ultra-Breathable Air Mesh Thongs With Anti-Microbial Tech

These whisper-weight seamless thongs are made from airy mesh to keep you cool and dry even through a challenging HIIT class. Bonded edges promise to stay invisible underneath compression tights, and their innovative cotton blend gusset manages to be breathable yet moisture-wicking so you get the benefits of a natural fabric where it counts with the performance tech you need. The nylon-spandex blend is infused with antimicrobial, anti-odor properties so you'll feel totally fresh from warmup to cooldown. Pricey for a two-pack? Maybe — but a worthwhile investment for athletes of all stripes. "These are completely comfortable! I wore them for a boxing class and didn’t feel them or the need to adjust. Have also worn for a workday, and I don’t even know they’re there," a reviewer confirmed.

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XX-Large

4. Some Pretty Seamless Thongs With A Tiny Bit Of Lace

You don’t need to consign yourself to a stack of utilitarian undies in the war against VPL: seamless thongs can be cute, too. These feature bonded edges and a lace back, with solid shades and sweet patterns included in each set of six. The silky polyamide-spandex fabric is even moisture-wicking, and they have a soft cotton crotch as well. Shoppers raved about how comfortable these were, citing the softness and just high enough waist (plus the great patterns and colors). They even won over the anti-thong crowd. "I am not a thong person. In fact 0 interest," one convert wrote. "These are the most comfortable, barely there, softest thongs I have ever tried! I wore them all day last weekend and never once felt uncomfortable!"

Available colors: 4 multicolor packs

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

5. A Budget-Friendly 10-Pack Of Thongs With A Wide Band

For the coverage and security of briefs matched with a seamless style’s disappearing capabilities, these mid-rise thongs have a wide waist that's bonded and well-fitting. Made from a stretchy nylon-spandex blend, they have laser-cut legs with a breathable lining in the crotch. They do have side seams but reviewers were quick to report they were still very soft and thin. Each set will give you nearly two weeks’ worth of invisible underwear, and they’re so comfortable you’ll find yourself reaching for them often enough to merit stocking up. "For the price, I felt this was a great deal — I like that you get several pairs and the colors and the cut are excellent," a reviewer noted. "I find them to be super comfortable/not too tight and stay up well; I wear thongs almost every day and this is the most comfortable design I own; I can even sleep in them!"