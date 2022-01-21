When something is made of the Ferrari of fabric — silk — it leads you straight into the sexy sphere. Even though sexiness is subjective, slipping into pajamas that feel amazing can go a long way. Whether your personal vision of sexy is a seductive 1930s-style slip with a slit way up to there or a smart menswear-inspired set with long pants and a notch collar, these pieces all have one sexy thing in common: They are made with the smoothest, silkiest fabrics.

To find the right sexy pajamas for you, consider first that offerings come in genuine silk or budget-friendly satin. When you choose silk, you’re investing in the labor-intensive process of harvesting the cocoons of silkworms and the subsequent processing of that material (in other words: it’s expensive for a reason). You’ll want to pay attention to the momme, which measures the density of the fabric. Ranging from a minimum of six to a maximum of 30, the higher the momme the more durable, heavy, and long-lasting the material. Keep in mind that 19 momme is a typical momme option found in items like pajamas. For a more wallet-friendly alternative, satin is usually made from synthetic materials like polyester that still feel silky-smooth and are generally vegan-friendly.

Whether you prefer a minimalist slip, two-piece cami set with a peek of lace, glamorous long gown, or bodysuit with plunging V-necklines, there are options below that are sure to make you feel undeniably sexy — no matter what your evening has in store.

Keep scrolling to find 22 of the sexiest sleepwear options around. The best part? There’s one for every budget.

1. A Minimalist Slip Made Of 100% Silk

The simplicity of this 19-momme Mulberry silk slip is exactly the thing that makes it so sexy and you’ll love the incredibly smooth feel against your skin. The slip features a flowy cut and adjustable spaghetti straps for a more custom fit. It’s available in five sumptuous colors such as ruby wine and midnight blue, and you’ll want to dry clean or hand wash it in cold water to keep it looking like new.

Helpful Review: “It's always a pleasure to find lingerie of good quality, great colors, good fit, and made of real silk. Great deal for the price. There are others out there that cost twice as much or more because they have a little lace trim. So I was very happy to find these and bought several colors. I highly recommend them!”

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

2. A 7-Piece Satin Pajama Set So You’ll Feel Sexy No Matter The Season

If you’re looking to achieve a pulled-together sexy pajama look as fast as possible and at a reasonable price, this seven-piece pajama set has you covered. Made of polyester satin, each set includes a matching camisole, button-down shirt, shorts, long pants, an eye mask, a hair tie, and even a small bag for storage. Basically: you will be sexiness personified no matter the time of year. With 44 colors and patterns to choose from, the style possibilities are endless and everything is conveniently machine washable.

Helpful Review: “I have LOVED these pajamas! They are so silky and soft, and super breathable. I wore them in Hawaii and they were perfect for sleeping cool [...] They leave room to stretch but still fit to my waist and hips like I want. I love that I can mix and match tops and bottoms. [...] I'm the type who spends hours researching and comparing products, and I would definitely recommend buying these!”

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 44

3. A V-Neck Satin Cami Set With A Cult Following

This matching shorts set can even double as sexy loungewear if you’re in the mood. Boasting more than 8,000 Amazon ratings, it features a plunging V-neck lined with floral lace in the front and an adjustable halter top with gorgeous straps in the back. Accompanying the top are matching shorts with fine lace details and a comfortable elastic waist. Made of polyester satin blended with spandex, this set has a little stretch and must be hand washed to keep the fabric in tip-top shape. Perfect for warm nights, you can choose from 23 colors and prints such as peacock blue, wine, or leopard.

Helpful Review: “Sooooo soft! I was looking for summer PJs that are a little sexy, but comfy and not overly warm. These are perfect!”

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 23

4. This 100% Silk Nightgown For Sexy Old-Hollywood Glamour

If you get all of your sexy inspo from old Hollywood movies, this glamorous nightgown will make you feel like Rita Hayworth waltzing onto a set and taking over. Made of 100% 19-momme silk, this gown measures 50 inches long and features adjustable straps for extra comfort. With a close fit and beautiful lace accents along the thigh slit, neckline, and encircling the lower back, the details are exquisite. The silk allows for a rich, luxurious drape while providing lightweight breathability. You’ll want to hand wash this garment and lay it flat to dry. It comes in five boudoir-inspired colors.

Helpful Review: “Bought this for my wedding night - couldn't be more pleased with the quality or the fit.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

5. These Satin Drawstring Shorts That Look Sexy AF With Any Bralette Or Cami

For a pair of sexy pajama bottoms that give you all the ‘70s vibes, you need these satin shorts from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line. They feature a mid-rise cut, an easy elastic drawstring closure, and sexy high-cut sides. Pair them with any bralette or cami in your drawer for an effortlessly sultry look, or spring for a Savage x Fenty bralette for the ultimate mixing and matching. These shorts are made of satin polyester and elastane for a little stretch, and should be hand-washed only. Choose between two fits, regular and curvy, and three colors (dark purple, black caviar (shown here), and navy blue.

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 3

6. This Satin Romper That Doubles As A Bodysuit

Just as great for wearing in bed as for layering under a pair of jeans for a night out, this satin romper is designed with a deep V-neck and cheeky bottom. Soft and very stretchy, it’s made of a combination of nylon and spandex and features a plunging neckline and back. Pops of lace along the bottom and neckline boost its sex appeal, while adjustable spaghetti straps allow you to get the fit just right.

Helpful Review: “I love this so much! It fit great and looked really amazing. It fits like a one-piece bathing suit, but extra sexy. [...] There's a bit of stretch in the material, so I wouldn't worry too much about it being too tight.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

7. A Sexy Oversized Sleepshirt You’ll Want In A Few Colors

Sometimes the sexiest pieces are the most unexpected — like this menswear-inspired button-down sleepshirt that is made of polyester satin and has a silky touch. The oversize shirt features a notch collar, three-quarter sleeves, and a high-low hem. You can either machine wash or hand wash this garment for the easiest care. Choose from 30 glossy colors, such as black (shown here), celadon green, sky blue, and wine red.

Helpful Review: “[...] Fits perfect! Chest, arms, length... PERFECT. The color is rich and the feel is so soft. Just what I was looking for. You won't be disappointed.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

8. This Satin Cami Set With Contrasting Lace

If you prefer sexy separates come bedtime, this two-piece cami set that is lined with lots of contrasting lace will hit the mark. Made from polyester satin with a touch of spandex for stretchiness, this soft and breathable set features an elastic waistband for easy comfort and a cheeky cut. The V-neck top is designed with adjustable spaghetti straps for finding the best fit. The popular set comes in six high-gloss colors, and it can be tossed in the washing machine come laundry day.

Helpful Review: “Bought this for a lingerie shower gift. [...]This looked so expensive and luxurious! The Bride-to-be loved it! I was thrilled. Highly recommend.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

9. A Splurge-Worthy Silk Chemise You Could Even Wear Out

Made entirely of real 19-momme Mulberry silk, this high-quality silk chemise is so sexy-chic, it could be worn anywhere from the bedroom to the streets, in proper ‘90s style. In a classic shift silhouette, it hits above the knee at 34 inches long and features adjustable spaghetti straps and delicate lace details at the neck and hem. You have the choice between nine different colors with either tonal or contrasting lace. Be sure to hand wash this silk garment to keep it lasting year after year.

Helpful Review: “This chemise is perfect in every way — luxurious fabric, lovely lace design at the neckline and perfect length, just above the knee. And it has adjustable straps. It feels and looks wonderful. Truly, the way this silk feels, I'm far more impressed than I could have imagined [...]”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

10. A Classic Loungewear Short Set In Satin

Complete with a collared shirt and contrast piping, this polyester-satin loungewear set channels classic elegance in its understated, sexy style. Ideal for warm nights, it features shorts with an elastic waist, and a short-sleeved shirt with a chest pocket to complete the quintessential look. Soft and slightly stretchy, thanks to the addition of 5% spandex, the machine-washable set comes available in lots of pretty jewel tones and several tropical patterns.

Helpful Review: “I’m really pleasantly surprised by this set. The fabric is sumptuously silky, but still a little stretchy and breathable. It fits perfectly/exactly as expected. I’ll probably buy a couple more!”

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 12

11. A Romantic Long Satin Gown With Vintage Lace Details

This satin gown from Natori is the epitome of romantic sexy — and will make you feel like a heroine in a 19th-century novel. Made of silky-soft polyester satin, the long gown features a side slit and vintage-looking lace details at the neckline. With adjustable straps for a comfortable fit, you’ll feel ethereal. Plus, you can easily toss this gown in the washing machine when it’s laundry time. Choose between either a warm white (pictured above) or maritime blue.

Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 2

12. A Satin Nightie With An Asymmetrical Hem

This affordable chemise isn’t your average nightie. Unexpected details, like the sexy asymmetrical hem that cuts off above your thigh and a triangle cutout in the back, will bring out your siren side. Made of smooth satin, it’s trimmed with scalloped floral lace at the top and bottom and includes adjustable straps. Available in six different colors, choose from classic black to green paired with champagne lace. According to reviews, you should wash this in a delicates bag and avoid the dryer.

Helpful Review: “So cute, so soft, sexy, but not ‘trying too hard’ kinda vibe. [...]”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

13. This Wildly Popular Satin Chemise With Lace Accents

With over 9,000 reviews, this popular satin chemise scores points for being soft, silky, breathable, and so sexy. With a racerback top and thigh-high cut, it features scalloped lace details at the neckline and hem as well as a see-through diamond-shaped lace panel in front and back. Coming in at an affordable price point, you can choose from over 15 colors and patterns to suit your style. Wash it on a delicate cycle and leave it to air dry.

Helpful Review: “Love it!!!!! It's comfy, soft, and sexy. I love that I will be comfortable enough to sleep in it and still feel sexy.”

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 19

14. This Unbelievably Soft Modal Chemise With Satin Trim

Elegantly cut and simple in design, this modal chemise perfectly embodies a sexy minimalist Calvin Klein aesthetic. In a pearly pink, it feels reminiscent of ‘90s fashion (can anyone say Gwenyth Paltrow at the Oscars?). The slip is made of 94% modal and 6% elastane for stretch, with silky satin trim on the borders of the hem and V-neckline. Extra-soft to the touch, it features adjustable spaghetti straps and can be conveniently machine washed.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

15. This Satin Teddy With A Plunging Neckline

If you prefer a one-piece over a set any day and are a fan of plunging necklines, this satin bodysuit with a silky touch and a bit of stretch will catch your eye. With tons of lace lining every edge, it features a beyond-sexy cross-front V-neckline, elastic stretch at the waist, cheeky shorts, and a large backless cutout. Fully adjustable with a back tie closure, you’ll have to hand wash this polyester satin romper to keep it in good shape. Choose from 13 available shades.

Helpful Review: “Soft and slinky and fits like a dream. The strings allow you to select how you want the top portion to fit —high or low, tight or loose. Love it.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

16. An Elegant 3-Piece Satin Set That Includes A Short Robe

Waltz around your bedroom like the member of royalty you are with this three-piece satin pajama set that includes a very chic matching robe. Every set includes a sumptuous spaghetti strap camisole with lace detail, full-length pants, and a matching long-sleeve robe in a shorter length. Wear the pieces of this ensemble in any combination you like, and note that you’ll have to either hand wash or dry clean to keep them in lasting shape.

Helpful Review: “High-quality, silky feel and the gold color really pops. Got the black-and-gold, and going back for same in red and blue. Sexy and classy at the same time, as previous reviewers have noted. I've never written such a positive review before, but there is NO downside here.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

17. These Satin Pajamas With A Unique Lace Collar

These dreamy pajamas have incredibly sexy details like an unexpected lace collar and cuffs. The set features full-length pants with an elastic waist and a long-sleeve scoop neck top. The material is lightweight and machine washable. These pajamas are soft on the skin and designed for all-night comfort (or all-day, no judgment).

Helpful Review: “Nice material, well done. I love it.”

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 2

18. A Flowing Vintage-Style Silk Nightgown

If bedtime could use a little throwback glam, then this Mulberry silk long nightgown might be able to take you as far back as Jane Austen. With an empire waistline, V-neck, and stretch bodice, this ankle-length nightgown has a fuller, gathered skirt. Although the momme count is unspecified, it has the stamp of approval from Good Housekeeping and even comes with its own mesh wash bag to make keeping your garment in lasting shape all the easier. This nightgown has the added distinction of being Oeko-Tex Certified, which means it is tested for harmful substances.

Helpful Review: “This arrived on time and beautifully packaged in a gift box with a silver bow and tissue paper. This gown is stunning! Silken and comfortable, I had the best sleep of my life.”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

19. This Bulk Set Of Satin Camis & Shorts

If you’d like to have multiple silky options on hand for feeling sexy throughout the week, this bulk set of satin camis and shorts will have you covered. Made of satin polyester, each set features a V-neck cami top with adjustable spaghetti straps and shorts with a comfortable elastic waist. The pieces are otherwise non-stretchy and can be put in the washing machine, although hand washing is recommended. Choose from three different color combinations like a sultry mauve set of cream, rose, and burgundy, or a glamorous set of black, cream, and green.

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 3

20. A Long-Sleeve Satin Set That Comes In Sexy Prints

Coming in sexy patterns like leopard print and polka dots, this satin polyester long-sleeve set is silky and lightweight so you can wear it through multiple seasons. The top features a notch collar with classic contrast piping trim, a chest pocket, and shell buttons, and the accompanying pants come with a comfy drawstring elastic waist. Toss these in the washing machine for easy cleaning to be ready for the next sleepover.

Helpful Review: “This is the best thing I ever put on my body! I typically hate PJ’s because they have this ridiculous elastic waistband that no one could possibly be comfortable in, but not these. The waist reminds me of men’s lounge pants; while there is elastic, it is loose-fitting and there’s a drawstring [...] Seriously, this is the best gift I ever bought myself. I write this as I wear them and am going back to order every other color & print [...]”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

21. This Luxe Cami & Shorts Set In Real Silk

This two-piece cami shorts set is effortlessly sexy. It cuts close to the body and is made from the most luxurious 100% real Mulberry silk in a 19-momme weight. The top features a round scoop neckline and adjustable straps, while the shorts include a drawstring waist. The fabric is not only breathable and great on the skin, but it's also OEKO-100 certified, which means it is tested for harmful substances. Choose from four classy shades of rosy pink, navy blue (shown here), black, and claret.

Helpful Review: “Great fit and feel!”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

22. Also Worth Considering: A Stunning Satin Robe In A Sexy Length

This sexy floral satin robe is just the thing to turn evening lounging or morning wakeups into a more luxurious experience. Made of satin polyester, this silky robe features a removable tie closure with belt loops and inner ties to give you even more security. Falling above the knee, the soft and lightweight fabric closes in a V-neck shape and is offered in nine floral patterns. Machine wash it cold on the gentle cycle and tumble dry low for convenient cleaning.

Helpful Review: “This is one of the prettiest items of its kind I've seen here. It looks and falls like Japanese silk even though it's satin. The floral print is just beautiful.”