Wedding attire is always fraught with extra considerations, and that is especially true of outdoor weddings where weather and terrain factor into your wardrobe decisions. From casual to cocktail and beachy to black tie, the best shoes for outdoor weddings are festive pairs that match the happy event’s dress code and are easy to walk in whether you’re facing down grass or gravel. The stilettos, unfortunately, should probably stay home — if you want a heel, opt for a block or wedge that offers more stability. (But, if you just can’t help yourself, there’s a brilliant product below that will let you wear your heels without fear of sinking in).

A casual wedding shoe can be something you’d wear for nicer occasions during the day: If it dresses up denim but still looks chic with a dress, you’re on the right track. Try embellished flat sandals, a very low, minimalist block heel, or espadrille wedges in natural rope. There are also rhinestone flat sandals that start to veer into cocktail territory — here you’ll find the most room to run with trends (think clear acrylic heels and chunky braided sandals). For black tie, though, nothing beats designer styles, which are available in a spectrum of affordability in glowing satin and chandelier-cut crystal.

Whether you’re the bride, part of the wedding party, or attending as a guest, here are 12 gorgeous shoes to wear for the outdoor wedding on your calendar.

1 Some Beautiful Flat Embellished Sandals Mayou Embellished Flat Sandals Amazon $43 See On Amazon In pearl cabochons and icy rock crystal, these dressy flat sandals are jewelry for your feet. Soft faux leather straps underneath keep delicate skin protected from the finery, while the sole is lined with rubber for light, waterproof traction. No, they don’t have a ton of padding, but they’re as flat as can be and keep you steady on sand, grass, and gravel in breathtaking style. Plus, you’ll get so much use out of them through the summer. “These are the perfect sandals for my beach wedding. They look so expensive!! Great value and comfortable!!” one shopper reported. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11.5

2 These Minimalist Block Heels You Can Wear With Everything Amazon Essentials Slim Strap Block Heel Sandal Amazon $27 See On Amazon Pared-down yet party-friendly, these casual heeled sandals are a polished, versatile shoe that could get you through an entire wedding weekend if necessary. The two whisper-thin straps and low block heel scream ‘90s chic while still being totally equipped to handle outdoor terrain with grace. The faux leather has smooth edges to stave off hot spots, and a full 5 millimeters of memory foam pads their footbeds so you can dance all night. “These little sandals are FREAKING AMAZEBALLS,” one fan declared. “Do not have to break them in, no blisters whatsoever, very good quality, super stylish & a great price point.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 13

3 Some High-Fashion Braided Sandals That Are So On-Trend Syktkmx Braided Square Toe Heeled Sandals Amazon $46 See On Amazon Chunky braids, square toes, and sculpted block heels — this fashion girl sandal is a stylish option across the board. The soft faux leather braids look super luxe and are gentle on skin, and there’s a similar lining across the footbed. Their wooden block heels clock in at about 3.5 inches, and a rubber sole means they can handle a little grass and dew. “Absolutely beautiful sandal...They’re SO pretty and very comfortable,” a fan raved. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5 — 11

4 Some Luxe Slides With Soft Satin Bows ZIGI SOHO Valiant Slide Sandals Amazon $13 See On Amazon These pretty slide sandals bring casual glamour with jewel-toned satin and unfussy bows — you might buy them for a wedding, but you’ll wear them to brunch in a few weeks. The luxe mule is fully lined with a very lightly padded insole and sliver of heel. “Adorable shoe,” one shopper wrote. “I have the same shoe and found it on Amazon for such a great price- decided to get another pair to have. Love it!” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 6 — 10

5 A Drop-Dead Gorgeous Designer Sandal That’s Outdoor-Friendly Badgley Mischka Everafter Block Heel Sandal Amazon $235 See On Amazon If you’re investing in an heirloom pair for your special day, Badgley Mischka’s Everafter bridal shoes are a beautiful yet practical option. This fairy tale of a shoe is made from luxe leather topped in satin for a black-tie shoe that breaks in easily. A cage strap rhinestone ankle and adjustable satin ribbon tie add to the overall stunning aesthetic. Their high block heel is just under 4 inches and it’s capped with a nonslip base for sturdy footing all through the ceremony. “These shoes are gorgeous. I wore them during my whole wedding...they were too pretty to take off,” a newlywed confessed. The designer’s Feather wedge is just as ethereal, but you might also want to consider Betsey Johnson’s low block heeled sandals as a more budget-friendly alternative. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5 — 11

6 A Chic Block Heeled Sandal That Comes In So Many Colors DREAM PAIRS Chunky High Heeled Sandals Amazon $45 See On Amazon These dressy sandals turn it up a notch with a high heel and several bright colorways. The 4-inch heel is definitely party height but the wide base makes them a lot more manageable than stilettos. A bit of padding in the footbed helps here, and the adjustable ankle strap keeps your foot securely seated at the top of the shoe so they’re steady underfoot all night. “I wore these to a barn wedding, walked in grass, hay, etc. I didn't have any issues and my feet didn't throb. They're perfect for special occasions,” a reviewer testified. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5 — 11

7 An Espadrille Wedge With A Breezy Bow Ermonn Lace-Up Espadrille Wedge Sandals Amazon $48 See On Amazon For peak summer style, it’s hard to beat the French girl espadrille. It’s a casual wedge with lots of charm wrapped in a natural braided rope and ballet-inspired ankle ties. A thick platform offsets the 3-inch wedge heel, and the wedge base offers a stable standing surface from heel to toe. Their soft woven ties ensure a secure fit (lace them up the calf for a gladiator look) and a covered toe gives you leeway to wear them into early fall if you want. “I put these on for about two hours the day before I planned to wear them...the following day to an outdoor wedding,” one fan prefaced. “I was standing in them for the most part for 8 hours and didn’t feel uncomfortable at all. Great buy! Definitely recommend! Super cute and comfy.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5 — 11

8 A Studded Gladiator That’s Casually Luxe Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal Amazon $70 See On Amazon Edgy, chic, and oh-so-comfortable, Steve Madden’s Travel sandal is a budget-friendly alternative to designer pairs. They promise to elevate just about any casual outfit, including laidback wedding attire. Glittering pyramid studs adorn faux leather straps, while an adjustable buckle at the ankle makes them secure while still being easy to slip off at the end of the night. There’s noticeable padding throughout the footbed, and a low half-inch heel gives them a little contoured lift so they feel supportive when you’re on your feet mingling with friends. “They are very pretty and hold up well,” a reviewer noted. “They really go with everything that I want to add a little more style to. Great purchase!” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 These Ultra-Trendy Acrylic Heels With Lace-Up Straps Yolkomo Lace Up Chunky Heeled Sandals Amazon $51 See On Amazon These chic modern sandals blend a timeless gladiator look with strappy shoe laces and an airy clear toe strap. The result? A delicate statement sandal that feels so fresh. A second set of faux suede straps cross over the instep and attach to the shoe at three points for a barely-there look with a fit that’s more secure than you’d expect, while a lightly padded footbed and lower 2.4-inch block heel gives you plenty of lift and cushioning all the way through the reception. “So cute. Exactly as pictured and easy to walk in. The leather strapping gives off a chic-er look in order to elevate any outfit,” a shopper noted. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 15

10 Some Metallic Wedges With Subtle Sparkle Touch Ups Paige Wedge Sandals Amazon $57 See On Amazon Dazzling but not too flashy for daytime affairs, these metallic wedges were designed with outdoor events in mind with a wedge heel that stands less than 3 inches so it’s eminently walkable. A web of delicate curving straps ensures a foot-hugging fit with an adjustable buckle at the heel so they easily slip off. Their muted metallic tones are festive and great for letting dresses or statement accessories shine. “I wore them at an outdoor wedding and kept them on the whole time. The don't look chunky the way some wedges do...these will be my go-to​ wedding shoes for a while,” a shopper praised. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 — 11

11 Some Peep-Toe Evening Wedges In Luminous Satin ElegantPark Satin Wedge Sandals Amazon $49 See On Amazon For a truly elegant yet affordable evening shoe, here’s a satin pair that’s slim and curvy on the foot without sacrificing comfort: Look at that nice comfortable wedge. Double crossover straps keep you securely buckled over a 3.5-inch heel, and a rubber sole protects delicate fabric from wet pavement, and they even come with a set of heel cushions. “These shoes are not only beautiful but very comfortable! I don’t feel like they will need breaking in before my wedding. Also, they came with some additional comfort inserts which were a nice bonus,” a reviewer noted. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 6.5 — 11

12 These Crystal-Encrusted Stilettos With A Something-Blue Sole Betsey Johnson Sage Sandal Amazon $129 See On Amazon If the wedding is technically outdoors but you know you’ll be on solid surfaces the whole time, spring for a pair of sparkly heels you can wear to every remotely festive occasion. The Betsey Johnson Sage sandal has a sharp pump style with crossover straps and it’s studded with all different sizes of glittering stones for a more organic pavé look. Their Tiffany blue sole is a playful thematic touch and just a fun conversation piece even if you don’t need something blue. Great for date nights, girls’ nights, and other dress-to-kill opportunities. “I bought these for my upcoming wedding. I have been wearing them around the house to break them in and have been surprised by how easy they are to walk and dance in,” a shopper noted. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 12