Whether you're doing it for style, comfort, or a little bit of both, going sockless is always an option — but it can get sweaty fast if you aren't wearing the right shoes. To combat that issue, finding the best shoes to wear without socks is key. While shopping, you'll want to look for pairs constructed with natural, breathable fabric. Ventilation holes and mesh liners are also valuable for providing airflow, and antimicrobial sock liners are a bonus.

As a general rule of thumb, you'll typically want to avoid shoes made of synthetic materials since they usually trap moisture. However, some of the picks on this list — such as these slip-on sneakers — are made with synthetic uppers, but they boast ventilation perforations to help improve airflow. Still, it's important to focus on shoes that are naturally breathable and made from cotton, canvas, linen, and even genuine leather — but the choice is yours, and style might impact your decision.

For instance, if you're in search of a delicate, floral ballet flat that'll pair nicely with the solid shades in your wardrobe, you might be intro these mesh Sketchers. Or, if you're in search of a neutral leather sandal to pair with your favorite jeans, these ones can do the trick. And if you'd prefer a white sneaker lined with absorbent terry fabric, these Roxies are here for you.

As you can see, finding the best shoes to wear without socks doesn't need to be stressful — and you've got tons of fashionable picks to choose from.

1 The Popular Slip-On Shoes That Are Offered In So Many Colors TOMS Women's Classic Canvas Slip-On Shoe Amazon $20 See on Amazon These slip-on shoes from Toms are basically geared for no-sock wear. Each one features a light canvas upper with a comfy suede footbed that helps prevent feet from sweating while wicking moisture away (should you begin to overheat). The V-shape design also allows for easy on and off with little to no hassle. These are available in tons of colors within the dropdown menu listed on Amazon. Available sizes: 5 - 12

2 These Basic Lace-Up Sneakers Lined With Cotton Canvas 206 Collective Women's Carla Lace Up Casual Sneakers Amazon $8 See on Amazon Made with lightweight cotton canvas uppers, these casual lace-up sneakers are both stylish and comfy to wear without socks. Not to mention, they're flexible and easy to slide into when you're on the go. This style is offered in four different color combinations and will look great with any outfit. Available sizes: 6 - 12

3 The Breathable Low-Top Converse With Elastic Backs Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Low Top Sneaker Amazon $44 See on Amazon These Chuck Taylor sneakers are sure to become your new favorite when it comes to comfy, sockless shoes. They each feature a low-top canvas construction with fixed laces that never need to be tied. The elastic collar makes them fit snug without rubbing on your ankles, and they're available in five colors for your choosing. Available sizes: 5 - 11

4 These Classic Perforated Boat Shoes With Cushiony Footbeds Clarks Women's Jocolin Vista Boat Shoe Amazon $39 See on Amazon Made with an Ortholite footbed and "cushion-soft technology" (per the brand), these boat shoes are designed for comfortable wear. They're crafted with a breathable, perforated upper and a lightweight sole that makes them perfect for everyday day wear around the beach, pool, and more. They also come in eight different color combinations to mix and match with your favorite outfits. Available sizes: 5 - 12 (with wide sizes available)

5 The Canvas Slip-On Sneakers With Crisscrossed Elastic Panels Blowfish Malibu Womens Marley Shoes Amazon $23 See on Amazon Thanks to the crisscrossed elastic panels, these fashionable canvas shoes are very easy to slip on and off as needed. They feature cushioned footbeds and are accented with thick rubber outsoles. These shoes are perfect for everyday wear and come in a wide variety of patterns and colors for your choosing. Available sizes: 6 - 11

6 These Basic Tennis Sneakers That Customers Love: "No Socks. No Blisters." TRETORN Women's Nyliteplus Sneaker Amazon $23 See on Amazon These canvas tennis sneakers offer a sleek and clean silhouette, and they can easily be dressed up or down. They feature a low-top, tie front entry — and many customers have written about how comfortable they are without socks on. One person wrote, "No socks. No blisters." Another person claimed, "I wear them without socks and my feet remain cool." Like others on this list, these shoes are offered in a large variety of colors and varieties. Available sizes: 4 - 12

7 The Woven Slip-On Sketchers With Floral & Mesh Designs Skechers Women's Bobs Plush-Daisy Darling Floral Slip on Amazon $41 See on Amazon These low-top, slip-on Sketchers boast cushy memory foam footbeds and breathable mesh panels along each upper construction for maximum breathability. They're super flexible, easy to slip on and off, and designed to fit like a glove (thanks to the pliable soles). Not to mention, the floral pattern would match anything from solid springtime dresses to wintertime leggings and sweatshirts. Choose from two floral colors: black and white. Available sizes: 5 - 12

8 A Pair Of Slip-On Sneakers That Customers Call The "Best I Ever Had" Forever Link Women's Classic Slip-On Comfort Fashion Sneaker Amazon $12 See on Amazon Made with a synthetic, cotton-like upper, each of these sneakers are soft and comfortable to slide into — and with almost 2,000 positive reviews, it's clear that customers love them. One person wrote, "I'm wearing these without socks instead of wearing sandals for summer and they are so soft and thin it feels like I'm walking barefoot." They come in a variety of colors and feature laces that can be left untied or tied; the choice is yours. Available sizes: 5 - 10

9 These Slip-On Shoes That Actually Feel Like Socks MATRIP Womens Comfort Elastic Sock Slip On Walking Shoes Amazon $27 See on Amazon Who needs socks when you have these sock-like slip-on shoes? They're made of stretchy, breathable fabric that's fully ventilated — and they come with an airy perforated arch that's deodorized for cool and odor-resistant wear. They're easy to slip on and off and come with a non-slip outer sole that protects you as you zip around town. These are also offered in a variety of colors. Available sizes: 5.5 - 11

10 The Leopard Canvas Loafers That Also Come In Polka-Dots Women's Slip On Shoes Fashion Canvas Sneakers Loafers Casual Shoes Amazon $20 See on Amazon Take a walk on the wild side with this pair of casual leopard print loafers. The elastic side gussets make them easy to get on and off while the pull tabs offer a little extra leverage. They each feature a lightweight canvas upper and a breathable insole that allows for much-needed ventilation as you go sockless. Plus, the rubber sole prevents slipping while giving you a durable and stable grounding. This style is also offered in white with black polka-dots. Available sizes: 6 - 11

11 A Pair Of Ventilated Woven Sneakers Made With Leather find. Women's Weave Leather Sneakers Amazon $46 See on Amazon These leather sneakers are stylish, breathable, and easy to wear sockless on any occasion — all thanks to the woven side constructions for maximum airflow. They each feature a lace-up design and have a platform sole that offers a durable, non-slip base. This chic style is also offered in black. Available sizes: 6 - 10.5

12 The Nautical-Inspired Shoes Lined With Soft Jersey Material Grasshoppers Women's Windsor Lace Core Sneaker Amazon $37 See on Amazon These slip-on shoes are accented with soft, breathable jersey linings that make sockless wear extra-cozy. The durable rubber outsoles are flexible and lightweight while the memory foam footbeds provide cushiony steps. They're designed with nautical-inspired rope detailing and come in five different colors for your choosing. Available sizes: 5 - 12 (wide and narrow sizes available)

13 These White Leopard Sneakers With Fun Platform Outsoles Hash Bubbie Women's White Canvas Shoes Amazon $20 See on Amazon These white leopard sneakers are made with lightweight canvas and offer classic lace-up designs. The thick platform outsoles make for comfy, non-slip support while soft insoles cushion your steps. This style is also offered in brown leopard and solid white. Available sizes: 6 - 11

14 The White Canvas Mules That Slide On Like A Slippers Adokoo Womens Canvas Sneakers Slip on Shoes Amazon $15 See on Amazon Designed to be worn without socks, these mule shoes slide on easily to provide the comfort of a slipper and the full functionality of a sneaker. Made with high-quality canvas, they're breathable throughout and equipped with durable, non-slip rubber soles. Great for pairing with just about any outfit, these shoes are offered in both black and white. Available sizes: 6 - 11

15 These Slip-On Roxy Sneakers With Canvas-Covered Memory Foam Insoles Roxy Women's Rory Slip On Shoe Sneaker Amazon $43 See on Amazon These textile Roxy sneakers are lined with terry cloth, and the memory foam insoles are covered with breathable canvas. They also feature elasticized openings and knotted shoelaces that are designed to remain untied, along with flexible rubber outsoles. This style is offered in quite a few color options, long with pairs with stripes and cheetah print. Available sizes: 6 - 10

16 These Casual Walking Shoes That Slip On Like Socks WENKOUBAN Women's Casual Walking Shoes Amazon $20 See on Amazon After wearing these comfortable walking shoes, you'll never think about wearing socks again. They're designed with mesh uppers that glide on and fit just like a socks, while the breathable, moisture-absorbent insoles give you soft and cozy support. These shoes are finished with anti-slip outsoles for maximum stability, and they're offered in a wide array of hues for your selection. Available sizes: 6 - 11

17 These Breathable Knit Ballet Flats With Extra-Flexible Outsoles RVROVIC Women Flat Shoes Knitted Lightweight Slip-on Loafers Amazon $17 See on Amazon Who doesn't love a pair of comfy, yet fashionable ballet flats? These ones feature airy knit uppers and extra-flexible outsoles that mold to your feet while allowing adequate air circulation. These are also marked with comfortable linings that eliminate the need for socks — and they're available in a few colors for your picking (black, red, and beige). Available sizes: 5 - 9.5

18 The Slip-On Sneakers With Ventilated Perforations Concept 3 by Skechers Women's Feel The Vibe Slip-on Sneaker Amazon $35 See on Amazon Despite their synthetic construction, these slip-on sneakers are both cooling and comfortable. Made of faux leather materials, they feature mini perforations that keep feet from overheating throughout the day. The shoes offer dual-side stretch fabric panels to help them slip on easily, along with padded collars and rubber outsoles for stability. They're available in both black and white. Available sizes: 5 - 11

19 A Pair Of Platform Espadrilles With Leather Padding At The Heels Pamir Women's Espadrilles Casual Flats Amazon $40 See on Amazon Made with canvas uppers, these espadrilles are super breathable and comfortable to wear without socks. They feature fashionable jute trims and have durable, platform rubber outsoles. Not to mention, there are soft leather heels inside the shoes for extra comfortability. These come in three great colors: coconut, coral, and dark denim. Available sizes: 5 - 11

20 These Flat Canvas Espadrilles With Jute Toe Caps Alexis Leroy Women's Original Casual Flat Espadrilles Amazon $22 See on Amazon These flat espadrilles come with stretchy front panels that help them go on and off easily. They're made with canvas uppers and are accented with jute toe caps, and the rubber soles are also covered with jute along the sides. Offered in six colors, these are perfect for summer days by the beach. Available sizes: 6 - 9.5

21 These Espadrilles Lined With Beautiful, Breathable Canvas Lace Altxic Women's Casual Breathable Hollow Out Comfort Braided Espadrilles Amazon $24 See on Amazon This pair of lace espadrilles are extremely breathable, thanks to the canvas designs. Not only do they offer ultimate ventilation, but the flexible rubber outsoles are both durable and comfortable enough for all-day wear. High on style, these shoes are also accented with jute-covered toe caps. They're available in both black and white. Available sizes: 6 - 8

22 These No-Tie Sperry Sneakers With Removable Memory Foam Insoles Sperry Women's Pier View Sneaker Amazon $37 See on Amazon These slip-on Sperry sneakers are made with lightweight textiles, and many customers "love wearing them without socks." They're made to slip on and off and feature removable memory foam insoles. They're also accented with no-tie laces that curl at the ends. Great for day to day wear, they are available in three neutral colors. One customer wrote, "I would suggest wearing socks a few times to get them to give a little and then you can wear them without socks and not have to worry about blisters." Available sizes: 5 - 9.5

23 The Stretch-Knit Ballet Flats With Cooling Memory Foam Liners Skechers Women's Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flat Amazon $23 See on Amazon These extra-stretchy, flat-knit ballet flats will mold to your feet while allowing enough airflow for comfort on warm days. They use Sketchers' Air-Cooled Memory Foam insoles along with flexible rubber outsoles, and they're available in four colors: black, navy, red, and rose. You can dress them up or down with ease. Available sizes: 5 - 12 (with wide sizes available)

24 The Pointed Ballet Flats With Antimicrobial Sock Liners TOMS Women's Jutti Ballet Flat Amazon $39 See on Amazon Equipped with antimicrobial sock liners, these ballet flats have all the features needed to combat overheated feet. They're made with suede uppers and moldable rubber outsoles that are both durable and non-slip. Easy to take on and off, these flats are available in an array of patterns and colors. Available sizes: 5 - 12

25 These Woven Leather Sandals That Let Your Feet Breath find. Women's Shoes with Plaited Leather and Gum Rubber Sole Moccasin Amazon $28 See on Amazon Made with 100% leather straps, these sandals have woven designs that offer maximum ventilation to prevent sweatiness. The rubber outsoles make them flexible and comfortable to wear while being easy to slide on and off as needed. Plus, the cognac brown color is the ideal accompaniment to any wardrobe — and it'll likely pair effortlessly with any outfit for any occasion. Available sizes: 5 - 10

26 The Pointed Ballet Flats With Fancy Crystalized Buckles Meeshine Women's Pointy Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See on Amazon Dress things up a bit with this pair of pointed ballet flats. Although they're constructed with synthetic material, they're made to slip on and off (without socks) — and they have cushioned footbeds with soft linings to provide comfort while you're out on the town. Great for all occasions, each one is accented with a crystalized buckle for an extra touch of fanciness. Available sizes: 7 - 10