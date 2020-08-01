When it comes to stylish, comfortable shoes that’ll never slow you down, slip-on sneakers are difficult to top. As any sneaker obsessive will tell you, many of today’s coolest slip-on sneakers come with a hefty price tag. But you don’t have to break your budget to score an attractive, high-quality pair of kicks. In fact, you can find some of the best women's slip-on sneakers for under $50 on Amazon. Despite being so affordable, the slip-on sneakers featured on this list have all the same key qualities you’d look for at any price point: They’re comfy, they’re stylish, and they're durable enough to last you years.

Every pair of sneakers featured here are both comfortable and cute, but the right slip-on sneakers for you will depend on your priorities — which is why you’ll find a lot of variety in this roundup. Some picks will be better suited to casual wear, while others have features that make them great for walking long distances or even running. Beyond functionality, your personal taste will be the primary guiding force as you’re shopping for a new pair of sneakers — do you prefer the look of traditional lace-ups, or do you appreciate the sleek, minimalist look slip-ons provide? Do you want a clean, polished sneaker that’s easy to dress up, or are you partial to sporty sneakers with athleisure elements? Thinking about these questions will make it easier to find a pair of slip-on sneakers you’ll be happy with long-term.

To shop the best slip-on sneakers on Amazon for less than $50, scroll on.

1 The Cult-Favorite Sneakers Made Of Breathable, Comfortable Mesh TIOSEBON Women's Mesh Athletic Shoes Amazon $33 See On Amazon To say that people are obsessed with these slip-on sneakers would be an understatement — in over 4,400 perfect five-star reviews, fans literally praise virtually everything about them, saying they're "every woman's dream," and "feel like walking on clouds," with one person proclaiming "these are the shoes angels wear in heaven." Because they're made with a breathable mesh material, they're not only super lightweight and ventilated, but they'll also stretch to fit the unique shape of your foot, guaranteeing a perfect fit from day one. • Available sizes: 5-13 • Available colors: 33

2 These Breathable Slip-Ons That Are SO Comfortable Dr. Scholl's Women's Luna Sneaker Amazon $23 See On Amazon While the uppers of Dr. Scholl's Luna sneakers have the polished look of buttery brushed suede, they're actually made of perforated microfiber — which means they're far comfier and more breathable than you'd guess by looking at them. Endlessly easy to dress up or down, they're available in several versatile neutral colors. "These shoes are SUPER comfortable," one reviewer gushed. "The memory foam bottom is amazing, and I can wear these to work with no problem." • Available sizes: 5-12 • Available colors: 10

3 These Simple Canvas Sneakers That Are Basic In The Best Way Amazon Essentials Women's Casual Slip-On Sneaker Amazon $17 See On Amazon These canvas slip-ons are the best kind of basic. Classic and comfortable, their simple design and crisp white color mean they'll literally go with everything in your closet, from jeans and joggers to dresses and skirts. That said, if you don't love plain white, they also come in gray. Or, if you're feeling crafty, the fact that the canvas with which these shoes are made is 100% cotton means they'd be ideal to use for a DIY tie-dye project. • Available sizes: 6-12 • Available colors: 2

4 A Pair Of Versatile PUMAs That Are Perfect For Athleisure Outfits CARE OF by PUMA Women's Slip-On Low-Top Sneakers Amazon $48 See On Amazon The pinnacle of athleisure-style footwear, these CARE OF by PUMA low-tops are both comfortable and cool. Designed with breathable mesh uppers and supportive, cushioned insoles, their black-and-white color scheme will look great with any casual outfit (if black isn't your thing, they also come in an equally versatile, all-white version). "They get more comfortable every time I wear them because the memory foam molds to your foot," one reviewer reported. "They are also breathable enough to wear without socks, even in really hot and humid weather." • Available sizes: 6-11.5 • Available colors: 2

5 A Slip-On Version Of Keds' Iconic White Sneakers Keds Women's Chillax Laceless Slip-On Sneaker Amazon $45 See On Amazon No shoe collection is complete without a pair of classic white Keds — the iconic canvas sneakers have stood the test of time because they're cute, comfortable, and look great with virtually any outfit. This slip-on version has a laceless split design, which is reinforced with a hidden elastic panel to ensure a snug, secure fit. Because they're made of durable twill, the sneakers are light and breathable enough to be comfortable in any season. And, because they're packable and easy to slip on and off, they also make excellent travel shoes. • Available sizes: 5-11 • Available colors: 5

6 A Pair Of Slip-On Water Shoes That Are Chic Enough To Wear Anywhere DLGJPA Women's Quick-Drying Slip-On Water Shoes Amazon $29 See On Amazon You'll be ready for anything in these versatile slip-ons. In addition to being lightweight, comfortable, and supportive, they're specifically designed to wear in the water, with quick-drying mesh uppers, an efficient drainage system, and wide, slip-proof webbed soles. Available in 20 chic colors, including peach, sage, and periwinkle, they have hundreds of glowing reviews and a near-perfect 4.6 star rating on Amazon. • Available sizes: 6-11 • Available colors: 22

7 These Super Stylish Sneaker Mules Made Of Genuine Leather Aerosoles Women's Slip-On Leather Mule Amazon $29 See On Amazon It's easy to see the appeal of sneaker mules; they combine the comfort and practicality of sneakers with the slip-on convenience of mules. However, the style is not exactly known for being fashionable — which is exactly what makes this sophisticated pair so noteworthy. Featuring perforated uppers made of rich, supple leather, their breathable lining and cushioned insoles ensure they feel just as good as they look. • Available sizes: 5-12 • Available colors: 4

8 These Classic Canvas Sneakers That Literally Look Great With Everything Blowfish Malibu Women's Play Fashion Sneaker Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you're looking for cute, comfy sneakers you can throw on with with any casual outfit, Blowfish's Malibu Play slip-ons couldn't be more perfect. Available in either white or taupe, their simple design is timeless and versatile, but a few thoughtful details — distressed, frayed edges, metallic eyelets, the colorful duo of contrasting stripes above the sole — ensure their look is anything but ordinary. Reviewers gave them an impressive average rating of 4.6 stars, noting that their cushioned insoles make them exceptionally comfortable with or without socks. • Available sizes: 6-11 • Available colors: 2

9 Another Version Of Keds' Slip-On Sneakers — & They Come In So Many Stylish Colors Keds Women's Chillax Washed Laceless Slip-On Sneaker Amazon $35 See On Amazon Canvas sneakers tend to look even better once they have the faded, broken-in look of old favorites. If you're feeling impatient, though, you're in luck: This version of Keds' Chillax slip-on sneaker is designed to have that sun-faded, lived-in look from day one. Amazon reviewers report that they're comfortable enough to walk in all day long, too. • Available sizes: 5-11 • Available colors: 28

10 A Pair Of Slip-On Sneakers That Look Like Classic Lace-Ups Roxy Women's Libbie Slip-On Sneaker Amazon $49 See On Amazon If you love the convenience of a slip-on shoe, but prefer the look of laces, Roxy's Libbie sneakers will give you the best of both worlds. Lined in soft terry with cushioned memory foam insoles, the sneakers' fixed laces are just for show, but a hidden elastic band ensures you'll still get a snug fit. Better still, they're available in seven fashion-forward colors and prints, making it easy to find one that works well with your wardrobe. • Available sizes: 5-11 • Available colors: 7

11 A Breathable Pair Of Slip-Ons To Wear On The Hottest Summer Days Steve Madden Women's Freeda Slip-On Sneaker Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you love the comfort and breathability of mesh sneakers, but prefer a look that's a bit more casual than athletic, Steve Madden's Freeda sneakers are an ideal option. Their minimalist design and sleek, low-top silhouette give them a casual-chic vibe that'll pair perfectly with jeans, cutoffs, skirts, and dresses. Featuring padded footbeds and durable rubber soles, they're available in black and white, in addition to all white. • Available sizes: 6-10 • Available colors: 2

12 These Chic Leather Slip-Ons That Are Easy To Dress Up Or Down DailyShoes Women's Quilted Memory Foam Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Buttery vegan leather and a chic quilted pattern give these simple slip-on sneakers a slightly dressier, more elevated look. They're ideal for occasions when you want to look polished without sacrificing comfort, but they'll still look great with casual athleisure outfits, too. If you're not a fan of the ones pictured, it's still worth checking out the other styles in which these come — given options like texture-rich python and buttery-soft pink suede, you're practically guaranteed to find a pair you love. • Available sizes: 5-11 • Available colors: 20

13 A Pair Of Comfy Slip-On Sneakers For High-Impact Workouts PUMA Women's Radiate XT Slip-On Sneaker Amazon $54 See On Amazon While plenty of slip-on shoes are comfortable and supportive, most aren't necessarily cut out for high-intensity workouts. PUMA's Radiate XT sneakers, however, are a notable exception — inspired by traditional boxing shoes, their sock-like textile uppers securely hug your feet to ensure a supportive fit, and their zoned rubber soles provide excellent grip and traction. Plus, compared to many athletic shoes, they're exceptionally lightweight and breathable, so you'll likely end up wearing them outside the gym, too. • Available sizes: 5.5-11 • Available colors: 5

14 The Perfect Monochromatic Sneakers For All Your Athleisure Looks Nautica Women's Slip-On Fashion Sneaker Amazon $35 See On Amazon Because these athleisure-chic Nautica sneakers are made of a stretchy mesh textile, they're not only incredibly lightweight and breathable, but will also conform to shape of your foot perfectly. For that reason, they're a particularly great option for those with bunions or blister-prone feet, since they won't cause chafing like so many other shoes can. They're great for walking and other low-impact workouts — but with their monochromatic color scheme and logo-stamped elastic band, they're more than cute enough to wear around town, too. • Available sizes: 6-10 • Available colors: 10

15 A Cute Pair Of Classic Sperry Slip-Ons Sperry Women's Crest Twin Gore Mini Perf Sneaker Amazon $47 See On Amazon These Sperry slip-ons are the ideal casual sneakers for summer — classic, cool, and about as versatile as it gets, their genuine leather uppers provide durability and give them a polished look, while scalloped perforations add plenty of ventilation. Other highlights include their vulcanized construction, which ensures a secure, durable bond between their uppers and soles, and their removable, molded footbeds, which cushion your feet and supply arch support. • Available sizes: 5-12 • Available colors: 3

16 A Pair Of Orthopedic Sneaker Mules With A Stylish Metallic Finish Vionic Women's Dakota Mule Sneaker Amazon $38 See On Amazon A gleaming metallic finish makes these Vionic sneaker mules stand out from the crowd. Vionic is known for making quality orthopedic shoes that don't compromise on style, and this pair certainly lives up to that reputation — featuring genuine leather uppers and durable rubber soles, their cushioned EVA footbeds are bio-mechanically designed to reduce pain and discomfort from over-pronation, plantar fasciitis, and other common foot issues. They're available in six stylish colors, including a matte black version that's a bit more understated. • Available sizes: 5-11 • Available colors: 6

17 A Fashion-Forward Pair Of Slip-On Running Shoes Reebok Women's Lite Slip-On Running Shoe Amazon $43 See On Amazon Sleek, minimalistic, and a tiny bit futuristic, these slip-on sneakers by Reebok will add major style points to your collection of comfortable shoes. There's more to them than just their good looks, however — designed for running and other serious workouts, their foam-cushioned footbeds and shock-absorbing EVA soles ensure all-day comfort no matter what you're doing. Meanwhile, their stretchy textile uppers add breathability and comfort, while a sturdy elastic strap keeps the fit secure. • Available sizes: 5-12 • Available colors: 3

18 These Chunky Mesh Sneakers With Over 6,000 Five-Star Reviews Slow Man Slip-On Mesh Walking Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon It's difficult to overstate how much people love these mesh, slip-on sneakers. The number-one best-selling walking shoes on Amazon, they already have 6,000 perfect five-star reviews, and that number is still climbing at an impressive rate. People love pretty much everything about them: how their air-cushioned soles feel "like walking on a billowy, bouncy cloud," how their breathable mesh uppers stretch to ensure a perfect fit, how they're super affordable and come in 23 stylish colors. As one reviewer summed things up, "There's simply nothing to dislike about this shoe." • Available sizes: 5.5-11 • Available colors: 23

19 These Stretchy PUMA Sneakers That Are Like Sporty Ballet Flats PUMA Women's Adelina Sneaker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Combine the easy comfort of a sneaker with the graceful femininity of a ballet flat, and you'll get PUMA's Adelina sneaker — aka your new go-to, everyday shoes. Featuring lightweight EVA soles and soft, foam-cushioned insoles, their soft textile uppers are a mix of neoprene and stretchy, breathable mesh, which adds plenty of ventilation to keep you cool on hot days. • Available sizes: 5.5-11 • Available colors: 9